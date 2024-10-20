Not following the NFL much this year amid my dislike of Aaron Rodgers, but it is peak hilarity to be up 15-6, have the ball, will get the ball first in the second half, have the Steelers fans booing Wilson, and everything set up perfectly just for Rodgers to throw a terrible pick and somehow collapse to lose 37-15.
Amazing stuff. You out-jetted yourselves.
Hey, at least analytics love the Jets' chances of making the playoffs. The last time they won the division they started 2-5, so it's set up perfectly. Just need some ayahuasca for the team to hallucinate some wins.