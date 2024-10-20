Saleh probably has a big grin watching the latest awful outing by the Jets.



No idea how this was made into the Sunday night game anyway, when you had Niners/Chiefs or Vikes/Lions or even GB/Texans.



Maybe the schedule flex doesn't occur 'till later in the season.



Games can be flexedFor Sunday Night Football, no more than two games could be flexed between weeks 5 and 10, while any game between weeks 11 to 17 could be flexed; the league was required to give weeks 5 to 13 SNF games a 12-day notice, and weeks 14 to 17 a 6-day notice.CBS and Fox are still able to protect games from being moved, whether from a change to another network or a change of the Sunday afternoon time slot. When the initial season schedule was created, the two networks selected a limited amount of games involving a specific number of teams from their respective conference. Otherwise every game can be initially scheduled on any network regardless of conference. After the season started, the two networks were allowed to protect one game each week from getting flexed.Sounds like Fox & CBS protected games that could have been flexed to SNF.