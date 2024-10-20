« previous next »
Re: The NFL Thread
October 20, 2024, 07:37:51 pm
the sole disappointing thing is that it might make the browns better.
Re: The NFL Thread
October 20, 2024, 07:40:22 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on October 20, 2024, 07:37:51 pm
the sole disappointing thing is that it might make the browns better.

If they could get Flacco back they might salvage a respectable season.
Re: The NFL Thread
October 20, 2024, 07:43:50 pm
back from Wembley great experience, apart the the Patriots being absolutely shit  ;D


I was lucky enough to be in a box, so when the game was going no where, watched our game instead
Re: The NFL Thread
October 20, 2024, 07:45:00 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on October 20, 2024, 07:40:22 pm
If they could get Flacco back they might salvage a respectable season.

they've got jameis!
Re: The NFL Thread
October 20, 2024, 08:49:09 pm
quirky stat

Most rushing yards in a single game vs the Giants, last 10 years: Saquon Barkley, 176 (and counting) today

Most rushing yards in a single game for the Giants, last 10 years: Saquon Barkley, 189 in Week 16, 2019
Re: The NFL Thread
October 20, 2024, 09:08:05 pm
Lions v Vikings was a good game,good game.
Re: The NFL Thread
October 20, 2024, 09:17:58 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on October 20, 2024, 07:43:50 pm
back from Wembley great experience, apart the the Patriots being absolutely shit  ;D


I was lucky enough to be in a box, so when the game was going no where, watched our game instead

Another disappointing Wembley game.

Been every year since 2016 ish and games have always been poor.

Dont think Jags at Wembley is a good advert for NFL
Re: The NFL Thread
October 20, 2024, 09:43:50 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on October 20, 2024, 08:49:09 pm
quirky stat

Most rushing yards in a single game vs the Giants, last 10 years: Saquon Barkley, 176 (and counting) today

Most rushing yards in a single game for the Giants, last 10 years: Saquon Barkley, 189 in Week 16, 2019
Gave Jones a $160 million contract then offered Peanuts to Barkley.

8 more game of Jones in a Giants uniform, been a horrible 5 years as a Giants fan with this joke at QB.
Re: The NFL Thread
October 20, 2024, 09:50:53 pm
Nice win for Lions. Enjoyed the game. Going to watch chiefs v 49ers
Re: The NFL Thread
October 20, 2024, 09:51:16 pm
Quote from: Jookie on October 20, 2024, 09:17:58 pm
Another disappointing Wembley game.

Been every year since 2016 ish and games have always been poor.

Dont think Jags at Wembley is a good advert for NFL

a stadium doesn't make games.
Re: The NFL Thread
October 20, 2024, 11:34:36 pm
That was a very poor pass there from Brock. Regardless of us being down our best RB and 3/4 best WRs. Mahomes has been worse though
Re: The NFL Thread
October 20, 2024, 11:37:46 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on October 20, 2024, 11:34:36 pm
That was a very poor pass there from Brock. Regardless of us being down our best RB and 3/4 best WRs. Mahomes has been worse though

Something broke down in communication there.

The Panthers are still fucking shite anyway
Re: The NFL Thread
October 20, 2024, 11:55:25 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on October 20, 2024, 11:34:36 pm
That was a very poor pass there from Brock. Regardless of us being down our best RB and 3/4 best WRs. Mahomes has been worse though

I thinking Malomes is still the man
Re: The NFL Thread
October 20, 2024, 11:56:33 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on October 20, 2024, 09:08:05 pm
Lions v Vikings was a good game,good game.
Really was. No shame in losing to the Lions when Ben Johnson and Jared Goff are as locked in as today.

I reckon Deshaun Watson will still be telling physios over the next year it's a groin injury rather than an Achilles.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 12:10:14 am
49ers who's your daddy
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 04:19:20 am
Saleh probably has a big grin watching the latest awful outing by the Jets.

No idea how this was made into the Sunday night game anyway, when you had Niners/Chiefs or Vikes/Lions or even GB/Texans.

Maybe the schedule flex doesn't occur 'till later in the season.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 04:52:04 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 04:19:20 am
Saleh probably has a big grin watching the latest awful outing by the Jets.

No idea how this was made into the Sunday night game anyway, when you had Niners/Chiefs or Vikes/Lions or even GB/Texans.

Maybe the schedule flex doesn't occur 'till later in the season.

Games can be flexed

For Sunday Night Football, no more than two games could be flexed between weeks 5 and 10, while any game between weeks 11 to 17 could be flexed; the league was required to give weeks 5 to 13 SNF games a 12-day notice, and weeks 14 to 17 a 6-day notice.

CBS and Fox are still able to protect games from being moved, whether from a change to another network or a change of the Sunday afternoon time slot. When the initial season schedule was created, the two networks selected a limited amount of games involving a specific number of teams from their respective conference. Otherwise every game can be initially scheduled on any network regardless of conference. After the season started, the two networks were allowed to protect one game each week from getting flexed.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024_NFL_season

Sounds like Fox & CBS protected games that could have been flexed to SNF.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 04:58:46 am
Sounds like Watson is done for the season, torn achilles, not to joke that probably help the Browns.

 Also Niners fear Aiyuk season is done with an ACL, the Niners team is resembling ER right now.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:49:22 am
Looked good when Wilson dusted the rust off and got better as the game went on. Decent win and go to 5-2
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:04:33 am
I haven't seen the game because fuck staying up for a 1:20am kick off, but it seems that wilson still either can't or won't throw over the middle as other people have said in the past.

having said that.......37 points and a win is not to be sniffed at!
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:25:42 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:04:33 am
I haven't seen the game because fuck staying up for a 1:20am kick off, but it seems that wilson still either can't or won't throw over the middle as other people have said in the past.

having said that.......37 points and a win is not to be sniffed at!

Fields can't throw anywhere so i mean its an upgrade....

Colts are so terrible - Mia could/should have beaten them with Tim Boyle if two experienced RB don't fumble in the RZ.

Least we ain't the jets.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:48:08 am
Would be wild if Chiefs dont trade for a WR now with Juju likely missing atleast 4 weeks. WR1 Mecole Hardman is insanity.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:55:33 am
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 09:48:08 am
Would be wild if Chiefs dont trade for a WR now with Juju likely missing atleast 4 weeks. WR1 Mecole Hardman is insanity.

Feels like they can win no matter the tools they have. Absurd defence and a QB who can get them over the line.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:56:41 am
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 09:48:08 am
Would be wild if Chiefs dont trade for a WR now with Juju likely missing atleast 4 weeks. WR1 Mecole Hardman is insanity.

people did say the same last year.

they're 6-0.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:24:05 am
Chiefs will go 17-0 and lose in the divisional rounds......bookmark it now!

As for the Patriots. Started well and got worse from there......We'll probably get the 2nd or 3rd pick of the draft again. Or perhaps the first......Which would bring an uncomfortable question. So in many respects I hope its the 2nd or 3rd pick so the Sanders question is a complete non-entity.

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:56:06 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:56:41 am
people did say the same last year.

they're 6-0.

Last year they had the drops issue with Toney & Moore but Rice progressed nicely through the year. They still had MVS & Rice taking the majority of the targets.

Neither of them are in the picture now
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:29:21 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 04:58:46 am
Sounds like Watson is done for the season, torn achilles, not to joke that probably help the Browns.

 Also Niners fear Aiyuk season is done with an ACL, the Niners team is resembling ER right now.

Niners had top 3 WRs and top 2 RBs out by the end of yesterdays game.

No idea what happens with 49ers this season. Defo could see them rallying to get 9 or 10 wins. However starting to feel a bit 2020 after the last SuperBowl loss. Loads of injuries curtailed that season and this is starting to feel similar.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 01:22:44 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:29:21 am
Niners had top 3 WRs and top 2 RBs out by the end of yesterdays game.

No idea what happens with 49ers this season. Defo could see them rallying to get 9 or 10 wins. However starting to feel a bit 2020 after the last SuperBowl loss. Loads of injuries curtailed that season and this is starting to feel similar.

RB is easy to fix, Mason will be back in a week or so. Deebo was ill, Jennings could also return this week. 49ers are in no way panic mode for injuries
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 01:58:09 pm
Not following the NFL much this year amid my dislike of Aaron Rodgers, but it is peak hilarity to be up 15-6, have the ball, will get the ball first in the second half, have the Steelers fans booing Wilson, and everything set up perfectly just for Rodgers to throw a terrible pick and somehow collapse to lose 37-15.

Amazing stuff.  You out-jetted yourselves.

Hey, at least analytics love the Jets' chances of making the playoffs.  The last time they won the division they started 2-5, so it's set up perfectly.  Just need some ayahuasca for the team to hallucinate some wins.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 03:35:01 pm
To rest Jayden Daniels as a precaution this week, or not?

Regardless - haven't seen the fanbase this excited since year 1 of RG3.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 06:08:41 pm
So glad the Panthers are the same if not worse than us. Still a chance i''ll be 3 wins out of 3 watching the Giants live.

If not, at least the beer is cheap over there.  :hally
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 07:01:09 pm
Quote from: Rob K on Yesterday at 06:08:41 pm
So glad the Panthers are the same if not worse than us. Still a chance i''ll be 3 wins out of 3 watching the Giants live.

If not, at least the beer is cheap over there.  :hally
Good chance the Bears are picking first in the second round next April - talk about the trade that keeps on giving.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:14:30 pm
Remember, the clocks go back in the UK [& Europe] on Sunday, however the clocks go back in the US a week later, so games kick off an hour earlier for a week from Sunday.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:52:58 pm
giants fans

how many years will it take before we see a proper giants team again ?

has any sporting team in history ever shown as much blind faith in a player as DJ ?
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:39:58 am
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 01:58:09 pm
Not following the NFL much this year amid my dislike of Aaron Rodgers, but it is peak hilarity to be up 15-6, have the ball, will get the ball first in the second half, have the Steelers fans booing Wilson, and everything set up perfectly just for Rodgers to throw a terrible pick and somehow collapse to lose 37-15.

Amazing stuff.  You out-jetted yourselves.

Hey, at least analytics love the Jets' chances of making the playoffs.  [/b]The last time they won the division they started 2-5, so it's set up perfectly.[/b]  Just need some ayahuasca for the team to hallucinate some wins.

 Not this season.

 If they can cut out the brainfarts the Bills are locked in for the division right now, Bills are already 0.5 up against the Jets having won last week, next meeting is week 17, mind you the Bills schedule is quite tough one though, the're at Seahawks on Sunday, still have Chiefs, Niners, Lions to play.
