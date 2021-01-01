« previous next »
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72600 on: Yesterday at 07:37:51 pm »
the sole disappointing thing is that it might make the browns better.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72601 on: Yesterday at 07:40:22 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 07:37:51 pm
the sole disappointing thing is that it might make the browns better.

If they could get Flacco back they might salvage a respectable season.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72602 on: Yesterday at 07:43:50 pm »
back from Wembley great experience, apart the the Patriots being absolutely shit  ;D


I was lucky enough to be in a box, so when the game was going no where, watched our game instead
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72603 on: Yesterday at 07:45:00 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 07:40:22 pm
If they could get Flacco back they might salvage a respectable season.

they've got jameis!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72604 on: Yesterday at 08:49:09 pm »
quirky stat

Most rushing yards in a single game vs the Giants, last 10 years: Saquon Barkley, 176 (and counting) today

Most rushing yards in a single game for the Giants, last 10 years: Saquon Barkley, 189 in Week 16, 2019
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72605 on: Yesterday at 09:08:05 pm »
Lions v Vikings was a good game,good game.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72606 on: Yesterday at 09:17:58 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 07:43:50 pm
back from Wembley great experience, apart the the Patriots being absolutely shit  ;D


I was lucky enough to be in a box, so when the game was going no where, watched our game instead

Another disappointing Wembley game.

Been every year since 2016 ish and games have always been poor.

Dont think Jags at Wembley is a good advert for NFL
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72607 on: Yesterday at 09:43:50 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:49:09 pm
quirky stat

Most rushing yards in a single game vs the Giants, last 10 years: Saquon Barkley, 176 (and counting) today

Most rushing yards in a single game for the Giants, last 10 years: Saquon Barkley, 189 in Week 16, 2019
Gave Jones a $160 million contract then offered Peanuts to Barkley.

8 more game of Jones in a Giants uniform, been a horrible 5 years as a Giants fan with this joke at QB.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72608 on: Yesterday at 09:50:53 pm »
Nice win for Lions. Enjoyed the game. Going to watch chiefs v 49ers
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72609 on: Yesterday at 09:51:16 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 09:17:58 pm
Another disappointing Wembley game.

Been every year since 2016 ish and games have always been poor.

Dont think Jags at Wembley is a good advert for NFL

a stadium doesn't make games.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72610 on: Yesterday at 11:34:36 pm »
That was a very poor pass there from Brock. Regardless of us being down our best RB and 3/4 best WRs. Mahomes has been worse though
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72611 on: Yesterday at 11:37:46 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 11:34:36 pm
That was a very poor pass there from Brock. Regardless of us being down our best RB and 3/4 best WRs. Mahomes has been worse though

Something broke down in communication there.

The Panthers are still fucking shite anyway
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72612 on: Yesterday at 11:55:25 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 11:34:36 pm
That was a very poor pass there from Brock. Regardless of us being down our best RB and 3/4 best WRs. Mahomes has been worse though

I thinking Malomes is still the man
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72613 on: Yesterday at 11:56:33 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 09:08:05 pm
Lions v Vikings was a good game,good game.
Really was. No shame in losing to the Lions when Ben Johnson and Jared Goff are as locked in as today.

I reckon Deshaun Watson will still be telling physios over the next year it's a groin injury rather than an Achilles.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72614 on: Today at 12:10:14 am »
49ers who's your daddy
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72615 on: Today at 04:19:20 am »
Saleh probably has a big grin watching the latest awful outing by the Jets.

No idea how this was made into the Sunday night game anyway, when you had Niners/Chiefs or Vikes/Lions or even GB/Texans.

Maybe the schedule flex doesn't occur 'till later in the season.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72616 on: Today at 04:52:04 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 04:19:20 am
Saleh probably has a big grin watching the latest awful outing by the Jets.

No idea how this was made into the Sunday night game anyway, when you had Niners/Chiefs or Vikes/Lions or even GB/Texans.

Maybe the schedule flex doesn't occur 'till later in the season.

Games can be flexed

For Sunday Night Football, no more than two games could be flexed between weeks 5 and 10, while any game between weeks 11 to 17 could be flexed; the league was required to give weeks 5 to 13 SNF games a 12-day notice, and weeks 14 to 17 a 6-day notice.

CBS and Fox are still able to protect games from being moved, whether from a change to another network or a change of the Sunday afternoon time slot. When the initial season schedule was created, the two networks selected a limited amount of games involving a specific number of teams from their respective conference. Otherwise every game can be initially scheduled on any network regardless of conference. After the season started, the two networks were allowed to protect one game each week from getting flexed.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024_NFL_season

Sounds like Fox & CBS protected games that could have been flexed to SNF.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72617 on: Today at 04:58:46 am »
Sounds like Watson is done for the season, torn achilles, not to joke that probably help the Browns.

 Also Niners fear Aiyuk season is done with an ACL, the Niners team is resembling ER right now.
