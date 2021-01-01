the sole disappointing thing is that it might make the browns better.
If they could get Flacco back
they might salvage a respectable season.
back from Wembley great experience, apart the the Patriots being absolutely shit I was lucky enough to be in a box, so when the game was going no where, watched our game instead
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
quirky stat Most rushing yards in a single game vs the Giants, last 10 years: Saquon Barkley, 176 (and counting) today Most rushing yards in a single game for the Giants, last 10 years: Saquon Barkley, 189 in Week 16, 2019
Another disappointing Wembley game.Been every year since 2016 ish and games have always been poor.Dont think Jags at Wembley is a good advert for NFL
That was a very poor pass there from Brock. Regardless of us being down our best RB and 3/4 best WRs. Mahomes has been worse though
Lions v Vikings was a good game,good game.
Saleh probably has a big grin watching the latest awful outing by the Jets.No idea how this was made into the Sunday night game anyway, when you had Niners/Chiefs or Vikes/Lions or even GB/Texans.Maybe the schedule flex doesn't occur 'till later in the season.
