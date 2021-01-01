« previous next »
Quad injury/contusion. Shouldn't be a long term problem.

Hopefully Jefferson is t out too long.

Not a Vikings fan but you want to see the best players out there competing as much as possible
The Bryce Young pick is such a total disaster given what they gave up to take him.
Panthers are benching Young for Andy Dalton as QB. Yes, in 2024 Andy Dalton will be the team's starting QB after 18 games of Bryce Young. That's how bad a pick it's been.
the guess 'the lord' wasn't listening.
I haven't seen much of the lad to be fair, but it does look like he's been struggling since he came into the league.

I just wonder though, does anyone know if it's specifically him, or the organization around him? Knowing a hot mess organization like the Raiders that burnt its way through many top picks (admittedly some were a reach), I do wonder how some of them would have fared in a less chaotic organization, and I now wonder if Young would have been at least a bit better if he was picked by a more stable organization than the Panthers. Seems like he has zero protection.

Coming out of college, I recall Young was highly thought of and was the consensus overall #1 pick, so there was potential.... Genuinely don't know what went wrong.
