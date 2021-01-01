I haven't seen much of the lad to be fair, but it does look like he's been struggling since he came into the league.



I just wonder though, does anyone know if it's specifically him, or the organization around him? Knowing a hot mess organization like the Raiders that burnt its way through many top picks (admittedly some were a reach), I do wonder how some of them would have fared in a less chaotic organization, and I now wonder if Young would have been at least a bit better if he was picked by a more stable organization than the Panthers. Seems like he has zero protection.



Coming out of college, I recall Young was highly thought of and was the consensus overall #1 pick, so there was potential.... Genuinely don't know what went wrong.