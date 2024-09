Can somebody please explain the flag against the bengals there? Genuine question, I just couldn't see anything in it.



The official line is that the defender arrived too early and interfered with the receiver.The unofficial TipTopKop line is it's a bullshit call, but the kind you used to saw the Patriots get, and in footy Yernited... There was nothing in it, and a game between say the Bears vs Colts or something would have just ended then and there, but a dominant team will frankly get these calls. You just shrug and move on.