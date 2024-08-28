« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1798 1799 1800 1801 1802 [1803]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2876793 times)

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,646
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72080 on: August 28, 2024, 11:49:05 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on August 28, 2024, 11:48:04 pm
he's signing to the practice squad, not the 53.

Bad voodoo
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,643
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72081 on: August 29, 2024, 08:06:56 am »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on August 28, 2024, 11:49:05 pm
Bad voodoo

he needs to learn how to play a position first.
Logged

Online Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72082 on: August 29, 2024, 08:46:26 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on August 25, 2024, 08:54:19 pm

The games will be on the free streaming sites or did ya wanna see all the pregame post game stuff as well? Last preseason game is on 8 eastern tonight at Washington Coms,i might give the first quarter a watch then see how it goes.

Just the game :)

Free streaming sites??
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Offline Hop

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 308
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72083 on: August 29, 2024, 08:47:22 am »
Super Bowl winners: Houston Texans

NFC Champs: Philadelphia Eagles

AFC Champs: Houston Texans

MVP: Patrick Mahomes

Rookie of the Year: Caleb Williams

Surprise package: Chicago Bears

How will your team fare: Tampa Bay - 9-8, just miss out on Wildcard playoff spot.
Logged

Offline Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,641
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72084 on: August 29, 2024, 09:29:48 am »
Super Bowl winners: 49ers finally break through and win one

NFC Champs: 49ers

AFC Champs: Ravens

MVP: Lamar Jackson

Rookie of the Year: Caleb Williams

Surprise package: Bears make the playoffs

How will your team fare: Colts. We finish 10-7 and hopefully just sneak a playoff spot
[/quote]
Logged

Offline Zaffarious

  • likes 2 mins from the toilet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,874
  • Militant Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72085 on: August 29, 2024, 01:04:08 pm »
Super Bowl winners: Kansas City Chiefs

NFC Champs: Detroit Lions

AFC Champs: Kansas City Chiefs

MVP: Patrick Mahomes

Rookie of the Year: Caleb Williams

Surprise package: Chicago Bears

How will your team fare: Dont really have one, just love NFL.
Logged

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,504
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72086 on: August 29, 2024, 02:16:32 pm »
Super Bowl winners: Lions

NFC Champs: Detroit Lions

AFC Champs: Bengals

MVP: Burrows

Rookie of the Year: Daniels

Surprise package: Jets

How will your team fare: Jags, 12-7
Logged

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72087 on: August 29, 2024, 02:50:55 pm »
Super Bowl winners: Detroit Lions

NFC Champs: Detroit Lions

AFC Champs: Baltimore Ravens

MVP: Lamar Jackson

Rookie of the Year: Caleb Williams

Surprise package: NY Jets

How will your team fare: N / A
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,287
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72088 on: August 29, 2024, 11:59:02 pm »
The most tiresome holdout of the off season is over. Brandon Aiyuk and the Niners have agreed to an extension, 4 yrs /$120m.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Menace2Sobriety

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 39
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72089 on: August 30, 2024, 12:01:52 am »
Appreciate the love my Lions are getting. Its refreshing yet unfamiliar
« Last Edit: August 30, 2024, 12:05:59 am by Menace2Sobriety »
Logged

Offline Zaffarious

  • likes 2 mins from the toilet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,874
  • Militant Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72090 on: August 30, 2024, 12:10:20 am »
76m guaranteed for aiyuk. i dont know the ins and outs of cap maths but the 49ers cant keep paying everyone can they?
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,131
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72091 on: August 30, 2024, 08:19:16 am »
Quote from: Zaffarious on August 30, 2024, 12:10:20 am
76m guaranteed for aiyuk. i dont know the ins and outs of cap maths but the 49ers cant keep paying everyone can they?


They are fine this season. Have most cap space in NFL.

Issue comes in 2025 onwards. Purdy due a big deal. Number of DBs (Chavarius Ward, Deimmorore Lenior, Talonoa Hufanga) are free agents. Plus money will be tight.


Suspect next summer is where well see 1 or 2 big hitters leave. This season may dictate who leaves
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,175
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72092 on: August 30, 2024, 10:42:46 am »
Super Bowl winners: Cincinnati Bengals (IF - big IF - Burrow is healthy all year) If not then Chiefs.

NFC Champs: Rams

AFC Champs: Bengals

MVP: Joe Burrow (Caveat again if healthy) If not then either Mahomes or Jalen Hurts.

Rookie of the Year: Marvin Harrison Jr.

Surprise package: A positive surprise package:- I think Tampa will compete for the No.1 seed in the NFC and I also think the Commanders will have a very good season winning 9 games, which for them is a positive step in the right direction.

A negative surprise package:- I have two - I think the Jets will flatter to deceive and miss the play offs - great defence, some very good receivers but an over the hill and overrated QB and a useless coach. Jets are pressured to make a good play-off run let alone just make the play-offs and they never ever handle pressure well. I think too much is also made of the Bears because of Caleb and their acquisitions this off season. However their culture and mentality are still to change - and it may well do - but it takes time and I think this year they'll struggle to meet expectations.

As my for team the Patriots. If we can win 5 games I'll be delighted!! Oh how the mighty have fallen  :( I think Maye will start week 5 or 6. I am a bit worried why he's not starting week 1. But he's looked good in the pre season games but he has no protection, so I understand from that perspective not starting him for now.
Logged

Offline jedimaster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72093 on: August 30, 2024, 11:06:51 am »
Super Bowl winners: Cincinnati Bengals

NFC Champs: Green Bay Packers

AFC Champs: Cincinnati Bengals

MVP: Joe Burrow

Rookie of the Year: Marvin Harrison Jr

Surprise packages: Green Bay, LA Rams, Houston, NY Jets to all make Divisional Round

How will your team fare: Miami 9-8, just missing playoffs
Logged
We do beg your pardon, but we are in your garden

Offline Zaffarious

  • likes 2 mins from the toilet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,874
  • Militant Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72094 on: August 30, 2024, 02:13:22 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on August 30, 2024, 08:19:16 am

They are fine this season. Have most cap space in NFL.

Issue comes in 2025 onwards. Purdy due a big deal. Number of DBs (Chavarius Ward, Deimmorore Lenior, Talonoa Hufanga) are free agents. Plus money will be tight.


Suspect next summer is where well see 1 or 2 big hitters leave. This season may dictate who leaves

i forget purdys on his rookie deal still, that helps alot. i do wonder what they will do with purdy. going to be fascinating. lets say he gets them to the play offs but they lose and dont go to the superbowl... wonder if theyd move on?
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,131
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72095 on: August 30, 2024, 02:25:46 pm »
Quote from: Zaffarious on August 30, 2024, 02:13:22 pm
i forget purdys on his rookie deal still, that helps alot. i do wonder what they will do with purdy. going to be fascinating. lets say he gets them to the play offs but they lose and dont go to the superbowl... wonder if theyd move on?


If Purdy has another season like the last 1.5 seasons hell get a contract that will make him a Top 3 paid player in the league.


Even if next season results in a play off loss.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,287
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72096 on: Yesterday at 11:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Knight on August 26, 2024, 08:54:23 pm
Woo NFL is nearly back. No Around the NFL is gonna really suck though.

Re red zone - would be really rubbish if Sky Sports stopped having that.
Red Zone is advertised on the Sky EPG as being on Sky Sports + (channel 412 or 416, the old Sky Sports Mix) channel next Sunday. Crisis averted.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,238
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72097 on: Today at 12:15:33 am »
Go Packers and all that .....
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,512
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72098 on: Today at 12:52:52 am »
Eagles players worried about the security issues in Brazil. These lads haven't got a clue what the world is like. Most have probably never left the US.
Logged

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,137
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72099 on: Today at 01:56:27 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:52:52 am
Eagles players worried about the security issues in Brazil. These lads haven't got a clue what the world is like. Most have probably never left the US.

I mean there's no doubt they haven't given age profile and basically full time pros since teenagers. They will be grand its their families I guess, SP was a strange choice vs. Rio.
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,429
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72100 on: Today at 02:01:08 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:52:52 am
Eagles players worried about the security issues in Brazil. These lads haven't got a clue what the world is like. Most have probably never left the US.
Brazil is a dangerous place. Went there a few years ago.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1798 1799 1800 1801 1802 [1803]   Go Up
« previous next »
 