Super Bowl winners: Cincinnati Bengals (IF - big IF - Burrow is healthy all year) If not then Chiefs.NFC Champs: RamsAFC Champs: BengalsMVP: Joe Burrow (Caveat again if healthy) If not then either Mahomes or Jalen Hurts.Rookie of the Year: Marvin Harrison Jr.Surprise package: A positive surprise package:- I think Tampa will compete for the No.1 seed in the NFC and I also think the Commanders will have a very good season winning 9 games, which for them is a positive step in the right direction.A negative surprise package:- I have two - I think the Jets will flatter to deceive and miss the play offs - great defence, some very good receivers but an over the hill and overrated QB and a useless coach. Jets are pressured to make a good play-off run let alone just make the play-offs and they never ever handle pressure well. I think too much is also made of the Bears because of Caleb and their acquisitions this off season. However their culture and mentality are still to change - and it may well do - but it takes time and I think this year they'll struggle to meet expectations.As my for team the Patriots. If we can win 5 games I'll be delighted!! Oh how the mighty have fallenI think Maye will start week 5 or 6. I am a bit worried why he's not starting week 1. But he's looked good in the pre season games but he has no protection, so I understand from that perspective not starting him for now.