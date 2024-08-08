« previous next »
Offline voodoo ray

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72000 on: August 8, 2024, 06:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on August  8, 2024, 06:39:27 pm
Yeah and he did his absolute best to ruin every skilled offensive player Atlanta had. Man is an absolute moron.

good job he's back to being OC (which he was good at) and not HC (which he was not good at) now then.

Offline Zaffarious

  
  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72001 on: August 8, 2024, 08:16:47 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on August  7, 2024, 08:43:46 am
Word on the grounds in KC is that he is getting nowhere near an NFL game this season. Slow, hesitant and scared of contact. Apparently in one drill the coaches had to step in and ask the D not to hit him

hes a rugby player, how can he be scared of contact? can see him being used on kick offs only this season.
Online Jookie

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72002 on: Yesterday at 08:08:12 am »
Quote from: Zaffarious on August  8, 2024, 08:16:47 pm
hes a rugby player, how can he be scared of contact? can see him being used on kick offs only this season.

Arent NFL players faster, bigger and hit harder than rugby?

I have no interest in rugby but whilst a physical game its seems very slow and pedestrian to what happens in the short, sharp explosions of power, pace and physicality that come with each NFL play.
Offline DiggerJohn

  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72003 on: Yesterday at 08:37:37 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:08:12 am
Arent NFL players faster, bigger and hit harder than rugby?

I have no interest in rugby but whilst a physical game its seems very slow and pedestrian to what happens in the short, sharp explosions of power, pace and physicality that come with each NFL play.

I like both but Rugby is the more physical and no equipment used either

https://youtu.be/cEhDe_G3Tyk?si=5g4uW0jNPbp-78Rc

Online Jookie

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72004 on: Yesterday at 09:01:34 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 08:37:37 am
I like both but Rugby is the more physical and no equipment used either



ben tameifuna

Arent most rugby players slow though? The big lads anyway. They need to be big and strong but not necessarily fast due to the constant flow of a rugby game.

Someone like Ben Tameifuna wouldnt get close to playing NFL because hes miles too slow and not explosive enough.

I just think you need different attributes to play each sport. If it was the same then virtually every rugby player would be trying their hand in getting an NFL contract.
Offline voodoo ray

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72005 on: Yesterday at 09:08:16 am »
Eh.....not this again.

They're different sports. You can argue until you're blue in the face that one is more this or that than the other one.
Offline redwillow

  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72006 on: Yesterday at 09:35:20 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 08:37:37 am
I like both but Rugby is the more physical and no equipment used either

https://youtu.be/cEhDe_G3Tyk?si=5g4uW0jNPbp-78Rc

Played Rugby from the age of 8-16 in the UK, then played my first game of American Football at age of 19, honestly the hits are a different breed. While i agree Rugby is incredibly physical, there is a lot of emphasis placed on technique. In Football it's pretty much anything goes as long as you don't grab the helmet. Blind side hits are the worst, pads over your shoulders but you get hit in the ribs when jumping for a ball? Who's protected - the hitter. The pads don't protect you, they encourage you to hit harder and hurt the other player
Offline DiggerJohn

  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72007 on: Yesterday at 09:37:14 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:08:16 am
Eh.....not this again.

They're different sports. You can argue until you're blue in the face that one is more this or that than the other one.

Ok I won't get caught up in it again. Happy Friday back to the transfer thread I guess
Offline DiggerJohn

  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72008 on: Yesterday at 09:44:59 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 09:35:20 am
Played Rugby from the age of 8-16 in the UK, then played my first game of American Football at age of 19, honestly the hits are a different breed. While i agree Rugby is incredibly physical, there is a lot of emphasis placed on technique. In Football it's pretty much anything goes as long as you don't grab the helmet. Blind side hits are the worst, pads over your shoulders but you get hit in the ribs when jumping for a ball? Who's protected - the hitter. The pads don't protect you, they encourage you to hit harder and hurt the other player

Thanks interesting I played Rugby at college but never American Football. I love watching American Football . Love rugby so happy to say they both have their merits. NFL has the crazy athletic plays. Rugby pure mud dirt blood grit toughness.
Offline redwillow

  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72009 on: Yesterday at 09:47:50 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 09:44:59 am
Thanks interesting I played Rugby at college but never American Football. I love watching American Football . Love rugby so happy to say they both have their merits. NFL has the crazy athletic plays. Rugby pure mud dirt blood grit toughness.

FWIW, i think LRZ will not give up in the NFL after one season. He is of great marketing value to any NFL team and i would be very suprised if the Chiefs let him go. He may not make the field in a regular season game this year, but a year on the practice squad will be of great help for him
Offline Kennys from heaven

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72010 on: Yesterday at 09:59:41 am »
Quote from: redwillow on August  7, 2024, 08:43:46 am
Word on the grounds in KC is that he is getting nowhere near an NFL game this season. Slow, hesitant and scared of contact. Apparently in one drill the coaches had to step in and ask the D not to hit him
If true, then how do they expect him to progress?

Guess we'll be seeing him back here very soon then!!
Offline voodoo ray

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72011 on: Yesterday at 10:15:11 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 09:37:14 am
Ok I won't get caught up in it again. Happy Friday back to the transfer thread I guess

Pretty much the main drawback in this country to saying you like american football is that inevitably someone will pop up saying that it's not as whatever as rugby. After a few decades it gets fairly tiresome.
Offline redwillow

  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72012 on: Yesterday at 10:46:39 am »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 09:59:41 am
If true, then how do they expect him to progress?

Guess we'll be seeing him back here very soon then!!

It wasnt a blanket 'dont hit him in training' it was just a specific drill. Let's see how he shows out on tomorrow night. I would imagine he will get a lot of touches in the second half
Online Jookie

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72013 on: Today at 07:20:31 am »
Aiyuk knocked back trade to Browns. Did the same to Pats.

Amari Cooper + 2nd rd pick in 2025 + 5th rd pick in 2025 was the offer.

Sounds like Aiyuk wants to move to Steelers or stay at Niners. Steelers dont have or wont offer the trade the 49ers want
