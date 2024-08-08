I like both but Rugby is the more physical and no equipment used either
ben tameifuna
Arent most rugby players slow though? The big lads anyway. They need to be big and strong but not necessarily fast due to the constant flow of a rugby game.
Someone like Ben Tameifuna wouldnt get close to playing NFL because hes miles too slow and not explosive enough.
I just think you need different attributes to play each sport. If it was the same then virtually every rugby player would be trying their hand in getting an NFL contract.