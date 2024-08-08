I like both but Rugby is the more physical and no equipment used either



Played Rugby from the age of 8-16 in the UK, then played my first game of American Football at age of 19, honestly the hits are a different breed. While i agree Rugby is incredibly physical, there is a lot of emphasis placed on technique. In Football it's pretty much anything goes as long as you don't grab the helmet. Blind side hits are the worst, pads over your shoulders but you get hit in the ribs when jumping for a ball? Who's protected - the hitter. The pads don't protect you, they encourage you to hit harder and hurt the other player