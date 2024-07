WAIT WHAT? I thought that was just a summer time thing. That is a joke, I loved that podcast. They should have gone off and done their own thing, they must have a massive audience.



Gregg Rosenthal has stayed with NFL so they canít recreate ATN podcast elsewhere. Heís hosting the NFL Daily podcast, which whilst listenable is unspectacular and not a patch on ATN.Suspect Dan and Mark will have a new show elsewhere at some point.ATN was probably the podcast I listened to most (along with TAW) so Iím really gutted about it not being there currently. Will be missed more as we get to preseason games and beyond