Eagles schedule come out and apart from week 5 bye it is very nice reading as a fan. Not many really tough challenges, and last 6 games (December) have 4 out of 6 games at home, and the 2 away at Baltimore and Washington so nothing long distance.



I would say 14-3 is the ceiling and 12-5 is the floor for this season. Anything less than that is bad, and anything less than 10 wins is an automatic firing of Sirianni in my book