Honestly this geography discussion you guys got going on...

...it's like I'm sitting in my plane seat and Ted Striker has sat down next to me.
Quote from: Ray K on February 14, 2024, 08:08:13 pm
Rapaport:
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announces on a conference call that he has fired DC Steve Wilks.

As a 49ers fan Im  not surprised by this. There has been some push back from others though. Wilks is highly respected and in the SuperBowl the 49ers defence was good in the main.

However, things havent quite felt right all season. The defence seemed lesser than the sum of their parts for chunks of the season. Wilks just didnt seem the right fit for the scheme, which he was told he couldnt change significantly. DBs (Lenior and Mooney Ward) improved this season but other parts of the defence regressed. Maybe the DB improvement is expected given Wilks coaching background as a DB coach.


Wilks is  a good coach. Just not the right coach in this scenario. 49ers have had success with DCs who were originally linebacker coach. Saleh & Ryans were both LB coaches. Coincidence or maybe a reflection of where emphasis is in 49ers scheme? Interesting Vrabel was previously a linebackers coach. Some whispers about Jeff Ulbrich (Jets DC) or Brandon Staley being targets. 49ers have promoted from within previously so Johnny Holland could be a candidate.
Wilks was used like a scapegoat for Purdy being a mediocre Quarterback and Shanahan being a mediocre head coach

49ers window is closing and Brock Purdy has shown that he isn't that guy to get them over the line, The Niners need to ask The Bears what their asking price for Justin Fields is as Fields with these weapons would be straight up fire.
Quote from: Vegeta on February 16, 2024, 11:06:06 am
Wilks was used like a scapegoat for Purdy being a mediocre Quarterback and Shanahan being a mediocre head coach

49ers window is closing and Brock Purdy has shown that he isn't that guy to get them over the line, The Niners need to ask The Bears what their asking price for Justin Fields is as Fields with these weapons would be straight up fire.


Wilks wasnt a scapegoat in my opinion. Mainly because no scapegoat was needed. No-one is under pressure. Think the decision is a reflection of scheme fit.

The Purdy - Fields shout is wild. But lets say for example the 49ers did trade for Fields, what would you be willing to give up draft wise for him?


If you got Fields what would you do with his contract. Hes coming into the 4th year of his rookie deal with a cap hit of about 6M. If you are giving up draft picks, Id assume you want to extend Fields at that point. What contract value and cap hit would you carry on a 2nd contract?

Purdys cap hit is about $1M each for next 2 seasons. Id suggest Fields is going to be considerably more on a new contract.

So how do you propose you manage cap space with need to extend Aiyuk, Lenoir,, Ward and maybe Greenlaw in next 12 months? Sacrifice a Kittle or Samuel? Or lose one of those promising players? Or have a lot less depth?

All of the above would need to be considered. But the main consideration is player ability. Purdy has reached NFCCG as rookie and SuperBowl as 1st year starter. He has flaws but has continued to improve. Maybe hell never be the QB to get the 49ers over the line. But what evidence is there that Fields is? Or at this point that  Fields is even a better player?

The most important consideration overall would be that Fields is considerably better than Purdy that it warrants the use of draft picks and significant cap space that then cant be used to strengthen other positions or potentially keep existing players.

Good to hear your thoughts on this.
I like Fields but he doesn't process plays as quickly and efficiently as Purdy does. Might improve under Shanahan but can't see it.

If Shanahan were let go by the 49ers, 80% of the teams in the league wouldn't hesitate to hire him. He is definitely not mediocre.
Quote from: Garrus on February 16, 2024, 11:38:34 am
I like Fields but he doesn't process plays as quickly and efficiently as Purdy does. Might improve under Shanahan but can't see it.

If Shanahan were let go by the 49ers, 80% of the teams in the league wouldn't hesitate to hire him. He is definitely not mediocre.

In Shanahans scheme the key traits for QBs is to process quickly and throw accurately into the middle of the field. Pick on the linebackers and have skill position players who can exploit YAC.

Doesnt feel like a nice fit for Fields at this point.

For me, the key is to get better OL protection for Purdy. Thats were a few key plays fell down. Burford (RG) and McKivitz (RT) are the weaker spots on OL. Both are still quite inexperienced and could get better. However I fully expect OL investment in draft. Long term replacement for Williams and some other options for either RG or RT. I think itll be a draft were 49ers dont really target picking any skill position offensive players in 1st 4-5 rounds. If a player they like falls to them the maybe they will. Think draft picks will be OL and DL heavy over 1st 2 days
Quote from: Jookie on February 16, 2024, 12:05:30 pm
In Shanahans scheme the key traits for QBs is to process quickly and throw accurately into the middle of the field. Pick on the linebackers and have skill position players who can exploit YAC.

Doesnt feel like a nice fit for Fields at this point.

For me, the key is to get better OL protection for Purdy. Thats were a few key plays fell down. Burford (RG) and McKivitz (RT) are the weaker spots on OL. Both are still quite inexperienced and could get better. However I fully expect OL investment in draft. Long term replacement for Williams and some other options for either RG or RT. I think itll be a draft were 49ers dont really target picking any skill position offensive players in 1st 4-5 rounds. If a player they like falls to them the maybe they will. Think draft picks will be OL and DL heavy over 1st 2 days

i was going to ask where do they improve in the draft. I would have thought the DB group would be first choice, followed by OL and then maybe a project WR incase Aiyuk leaves.

A quick look at the cap space boards, 49ers don't have much room to move and i don't know of any big FA leaving? They might look at the Aiyuk contract this year...
OL has to be priority IMO.

If the Oline doesn't melt like it did, SF win the Superbowl.
Quote from: redwillow on February 16, 2024, 12:47:09 pm
i was going to ask where do they improve in the draft. I would have thought the DB group would be first choice, followed by OL and then maybe a project WR incase Aiyuk leaves.

A quick look at the cap space boards, 49ers don't have much room to move and i don't know of any big FA leaving? They might look at the Aiyuk contract this year...


In terms of DBs I think they have a core of good young players. Lenior and Ward (2023 2nd team All-Pro) as starting cornerbacks and Talonoa Hufanga (2022 1st team All-Pro) & Jayir Brown (rookie) at safety give a good young core of DBs. Tashaun Giipson has been an excellent veteran safety over last 2 seasons. If he doesnt come back that leaves a gap. Nickel corner is potentially a gap. Samuel Womack ended up there after an injury hit 2nd season. Isaiah Oliver was a free agent pick up from the Falcons last off season but hasnt really worked out.

I think the order of priority should be OL, DL and DB in that order. OL mainly to have long term LT option but also build depth. Think DL and DB depth will probably depend on who is retained. Potential to lose a fair few on DL to free agency (Chase Young, Randy Gregory, Javon Kinlaw, Clelin Ferrell being the main ones).
Quote from: Romford_Red on February 16, 2024, 01:17:41 pm
OL has to be priority IMO.

If the Oline doesn't melt like it did, SF win the Superbowl.

The OL didn't melt, the run game was just stopped. KC defense always balls out second half, not the first half.
Quote from: redwillow on February 16, 2024, 01:25:15 pm
The OL didn't melt, the run game was just stopped. KC defense always balls out second half, not the first half.

KC adjusted brilliantly, I'm not at all going to claim that their success was all because of SF failings. However even the best adjustments should not result in a free runner at the QB in what seemed like every other passing play. The SF Oline being fairly poor is not a revelation. It needs fixing.
Quote from: redwillow on February 16, 2024, 01:25:15 pm
The OL didn't melt, the run game was just stopped. KC defense always balls out second half, not the first half.

On a small number of key plays a breakdown on the OL was key. I think the 3rd and 4 in OT in the redzone was one example. Spencer Burford at RG just missed his assignment, Jones got pressure on Purdy and he missed Jennings for the TD. There was a couple of other plays.

Its not just the SuperBowl though. That just provides the most recent high profile examples. Over the season I think you get elite performance at LT from Trent Williams in both the run and passing game, Aaron Banks at LG is ever improving. I think its centre (Brendel), RG (Burford) and RT (McKivitz) were you get more up and down performance. They are all inexperienced so may improve. At the moment though the OL as a collective is pretty middle of the road with some obvious areas of weakness that other teams can attack
The other area OL can improve is pre-snap adjustments. Probably experience driven Im not sure the 49ers are great at this. Purdy being inexperienced doesnt help this.

Its why I think the group could improve with experience. However Id like the insurance policy of draft picks and/or free agent signings to provide depth. Just think cap space and cost of elite OL make draft picks more likely.
Quote from: voodoo ray on February 15, 2024, 08:06:28 pm
the paradise raiders will huff and puff and not get anywhere really as usual.

what about your new jersey jets?

We're just trying to not get downgraded to the East Rutherford Jets.

And preparing for the next darkness retreat.
Quote from: Romford_Red on February 16, 2024, 01:39:44 pm
KC adjusted brilliantly, I'm not at all going to claim that their success was all because of SF failings. However even the best adjustments should not result in a free runner at the QB in what seemed like every other passing play. The SF Oline being fairly poor is not a revelation. It needs fixing.

This is literally the Spags blueprint of success, trick the Offence in the first half & give up some scores. Second half be completely different and shell shock the QB.
Apple TV have launched a new documentary [all warts & all] on the Pats called "The Dynasty New England Patriots" goes through everything from 2000

https://tv.apple.com/us/show/the-dynasty-new-england-patriots/umc.cmc.e399kebej378s053scn8nghf
Quote from: Vegeta on February 16, 2024, 11:06:06 am
Wilks was used like a scapegoat for Purdy being a mediocre Quarterback and Shanahan being a mediocre head coach

49ers window is closing and Brock Purdy has shown that he isn't that guy to get them over the line, The Niners need to ask The Bears what their asking price for Justin Fields is as Fields with these weapons would be straight up fire.

Your a idiot. Wilks was getting fired even if they won the Superbowl. The race baiters already out in force over this scapegoat nonsense.
Quote from: voodoo ray on February 17, 2024, 09:33:26 pm
https://twitter.com/TheSimpsonsNFL/status/1758630291910856793

Saddest part about the Bears one is that the Lions are in the laughing at them part atm.
