Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2681212 times)

Offline Lynndenberries

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70760 on: January 29, 2024, 01:54:30 pm »
If the Lions don't drop that pass on 4th down at 24-10, they win the game. Everything goes wrong after that.
Online sambhi92

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70761 on: January 29, 2024, 03:39:13 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on January 29, 2024, 01:45:02 pm
What about all the other great games he's had as the starting Quarterback and even the games he's struggled like last night and The Packers game he still made some big plays and got the job done.

I just don't know why your hating on the guy none of the other 49ers fans do that in this thread so I don't know why your doing that

2 things. Firstly relax

Second, i said hes not good enough YET to beat probably the best QB in the game right now and a very good defence who just held the same Raven's team that absolutely battered us to 10 points at home.

Its going to be such a tough game, Niners D needs to step like they did in the 2nd half last night. If we play another half like we did the first then yeah we are getting cooked
Offline Romford_Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70762 on: January 29, 2024, 03:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on January 29, 2024, 01:45:02 pm
What about all the other great games he's had as the starting Quarterback and even the games he's struggled like last night and The Packers game he still made some big plays and got the job done.

I just don't know why your hating on the guy none of the other 49ers fans do that in this thread so I don't know why your doing that

It's the Brady effect. Don't get me wrong, I am NOT calling him Tom Brady. Just that similarly to Brady, Purdy is not OBVIOUSLY good. I rarely saw a game that made me think that Brady was obviously a special QB. The skill set he had was high level in the things a great QB SHOULD be good at in order to be great.

Players like Mahomes or Allen or Jackson have a dimension that obviously sets them apart. They have skills that, while getting more and more common, are not historically QB attributes. Similar to the way RBs now have to have skills in the passing game to be truly great, when they didn't really have to be before. Brady himself wasn't given plaudits for a long time. I think he had to win 3 Superbowls before people started to realise how good he was. Even players like Montana weren't considered great for a while (Young was, because his scrambling ability, added to his passing chops, made him something more than what was normal).

I think because of that lack of OBVIOUS ability, people almost feel like he is almost stealing his success. This likely won't change eve if SF win.
I expect people who don't rate him to either blame Purdy for a lost SB or say that SF won despite him.
Offline lorenzo

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70763 on: January 29, 2024, 03:55:28 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on January 29, 2024, 01:39:29 pm
49ers have a good defence on paper but I'm not convinced with Steve Wilks as the DC and haven't been all season he's a major downgrade on the two guys who were there previously in that role.
49ers only have a good pass defence it seems, great pass rushers.

But your run defence was getting smacked like little kids.

Chiefs to win by at least one score.
Online Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70764 on: January 29, 2024, 04:04:10 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on January 29, 2024, 12:12:41 pm
Have no knowledge or interest in American Football but

The last time the 49ers played the Chiefs in the Superbowl Liverpool won the league

You're welcome :)
Remind me again, does Ken Barlow have to marry and the Pope dies, or is it the other way around?  :P
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70765 on: January 29, 2024, 06:54:47 pm »
On the news this morning, source ticketmaster prices start at $9,000 going to $55,000 for the final. :champ.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70766 on: January 29, 2024, 06:55:01 pm »
I'm going for the GOAT mahomes to win the super bowl. Against the best defence in the NFL ravens zero turnovers.
Offline Menace2Sobriety

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70767 on: January 29, 2024, 07:03:57 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on January 29, 2024, 01:54:30 pm
If the Lions don't drop that pass on 4th down at 24-10, they win the game. Everything goes wrong after that.

...and tackle.

Gutted we lost, but proud of the season they put together.

Reminds me of Klopp in many ways. It's unbelievable the culture change that DC, BH and Sheila have lead. Most positive a Lions fan has felt since early '90s
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70768 on: January 29, 2024, 07:57:40 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on January 29, 2024, 01:54:30 pm
If the Lions don't drop that pass on 4th down at 24-10, they win the game. Everything goes wrong after that.
yep, momentum swing was huge at that moment, Detroit gambled on converting, unnecessarily too in my opinion. They were in control at the time and there was no guarantee they would score a TD anyway. Take the 3 and kick off, there was no need to confirm it at the time.

Interesting superbowl now, before the Championship games I'd have had SF favourites but now I think KC might have the edge.

Hopefully a good match up produces a good game
Offline RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70769 on: January 29, 2024, 10:31:07 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on January 29, 2024, 01:54:30 pm
If the Lions don't drop that pass on 4th down at 24-10, they win the game. Everything goes wrong after that.
Or the 3rd down to Reynolds also.
The biggest bad process was kicking on 4th at the end of the half and running on 3rd down down 10.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70770 on: January 30, 2024, 01:11:53 am »
Thinking about it, it's a little disappointing seeing the same teams match up there again.

Would have liked some new faces, but credit to both teams they basically got it done while their opponents choked and/or had brain farts.

To be the man you gotta beat the man as Flair said and these 2 have always been there or thereabouts, I guess.
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70771 on: January 30, 2024, 10:13:58 am »
If the Chiefs win this SB, Reid and Mahomes instantly enter the top 5 of all time discussions (SB era). Reid alongside the likes of Belichick, Lombardi, Walsh, Gibbs, Shula. Mahomes up there in the second tier with Montana just behind Brady (for now). Mahomes reminds me of Montana more than any other QB actually. He has the poise & awareness and under-rated mobility that Montana had.
Online Vegeta

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70772 on: January 30, 2024, 01:23:48 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on January 29, 2024, 03:47:29 pm
It's the Brady effect. Don't get me wrong, I am NOT calling him Tom Brady. Just that similarly to Brady, Purdy is not OBVIOUSLY good. I rarely saw a game that made me think that Brady was obviously a special QB. The skill set he had was high level in the things a great QB SHOULD be good at in order to be great.

Players like Mahomes or Allen or Jackson have a dimension that obviously sets them apart. They have skills that, while getting more and more common, are not historically QB attributes. Similar to the way RBs now have to have skills in the passing game to be truly great, when they didn't really have to be before. Brady himself wasn't given plaudits for a long time. I think he had to win 3 Superbowls before people started to realise how good he was. Even players like Montana weren't considered great for a while (Young was, because his scrambling ability, added to his passing chops, made him something more than what was normal).

I think because of that lack of OBVIOUS ability, people almost feel like he is almost stealing his success. This likely won't change eve if SF win.
I expect people who don't rate him to either blame Purdy for a lost SB or say that SF won despite him.
Couldn't agree more

The fan base loves him and the players love him that's all that matters, it just hurts though when I say people call him a game manager as if the team is carrying him when in fact when our season was on the line against The Lions he was the one who carried us to victory.
Offline Skeeve

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70773 on: January 30, 2024, 02:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on January 30, 2024, 01:23:48 pm
Couldn't agree more

The fan base loves him and the players love him that's all that matters, it just hurts though when I say people call him a game manager as if the team is carrying him when in fact when our season was on the line against The Lions he was the one who carried us to victory.

I thought people were calling him a system qb not a game manager, the former implies to me that he is part of a good team that doesn't need him to carry them, but is positively executing their offence, whereas a game manager is definitely a more negative description where you want the qb to make some plays but mainly avoid losing the game by being risky.
Online Vegeta

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70774 on: January 30, 2024, 07:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on January 30, 2024, 02:41:59 pm
I thought people were calling him a system qb not a game manager, the former implies to me that he is part of a good team that doesn't need him to carry them, but is positively executing their offence, whereas a game manager is definitely a more negative description where you want the qb to make some plays but mainly avoid losing the game by being risky.
He's been called both like the extremely overrated ex NFL QB Cam Newton called him a game manager while others have also called him a system quarterback as well.

If you actually watch 49ers football he's clearly neither of those things and I can think he has placed himself as the 3rd best Quarterback in the league, now watch everyone attack me for calling him a top three quarterback in football  ;D
Offline Romford_Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70775 on: January 30, 2024, 09:15:44 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on January 30, 2024, 07:13:48 pm

If you actually watch 49ers football he's clearly neither of those things and I can think he has placed himself as the 3rd best Quarterback in the league, now watch everyone attack me for calling him a top three quarterback in football  ;D

I think it depends on how you rate a QB.
What I mean is that if they all play at a standard level for them, top 3 could be arguable. If Purdy plays his best and the others play standard, then yes he's top 3.

However if everyone plays their best, even I, someone who really rates Purdy, wouldn't call him top 3, simply because consistency is a huge part of his skillset so if everyone turns it up, I feel like QBs like Jackson, Hurts, Mahomes, Allen etc, have more headroom in how they CAN play.

That's part of the problem Purdy has and will have with critics - he lacks flash when compared to those guys. Consistency is simply not flashy and so is underrated.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70776 on: January 30, 2024, 11:56:33 pm »
Spags' defense has stifled Allen and Lamar in their own backyards.

If Purdy and his offense solves this, they'll win, and surely remove any questions or doubts.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70777 on: January 31, 2024, 09:39:34 am »
Where Allen and Lamar failed will Purdy be purring?
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70778 on: January 31, 2024, 07:51:40 pm »
Seahawks hiring Ravens OC Mike Macdonald as HC.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70779 on: January 31, 2024, 09:00:19 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on January 31, 2024, 07:51:40 pm
Seahawks hiring Ravens OC Mike Macdonald as HC.
Solid hire. Seattle went from having the oldest to the youngest coach in the NFL, but it's not the age, he is very well respected and if he gets things going they could be set for years.

They need to make a decision on Geno though.
Offline slotmachine

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70780 on: January 31, 2024, 09:12:11 pm »
What the fuck has happened to the 49ers run defense? Hargrave and Armstead are excellent players but they have been getting gashed inside in the playoffs. If the 49ers dont get that fixed they dont stand a chance because Pacheco will run riot.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70781 on: January 31, 2024, 09:17:41 pm »
I think they'll be fine defensively.

The Chiefs have been immense on defense more. If the Niners with Purdy can sort Spags and his schemes out, to me, that's the key. Niners defense will be fine to hold the line.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70782 on: January 31, 2024, 09:48:21 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on January 31, 2024, 09:17:41 pm
I think they'll be fine defensively.

The Chiefs have been immense on defense more. If the Niners with Purdy can sort Spags and his schemes out, to me, that's the key. Niners defense will be fine to hold the line.
Very odd to count out Mahomes.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70783 on: January 31, 2024, 10:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on January 31, 2024, 09:48:21 pm
Very odd to count out Mahomes.
Wouldn't count him out, he's been good, but he's not been amazing (due to his receivers or other reasons), he's also facing a very good Niner defense.

Chiefs' defense has been their strength. To me, that's the battle. They solve the Chiefs D, they'll be fine.
Online Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70784 on: February 1, 2024, 04:21:42 pm »
Dan Quinn named as Washington HC.  And that's the last HC vacancy filled, meaning that Belichick, Carroll and Vrabel are out of coaching jobs next season. Possibly forever with the first two.
Offline frag

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70785 on: February 1, 2024, 06:00:43 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on February  1, 2024, 04:21:42 pm
Dan Quinn named as Washington HC.  And that's the last HC vacancy filled, meaning that Belichick, Carroll and Vrabel are out of coaching jobs next season. Possibly forever with the first two.

Vrabel is the one that surprises me the most. Although, that might be just as much about him not fancying the available jobs as the teams not going for him.
Offline RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70786 on: February 1, 2024, 09:32:38 pm »
Quote from: frag on February  1, 2024, 06:00:43 pm
Vrabel is the one that surprises me the most. Although, that might be just as much about him not fancying the available jobs as the teams not going for him.
He seems a little hard to work with it sounds like
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70787 on: February 1, 2024, 10:22:01 pm »
I can see Vrabel in Pittsburgh or New York (either franchise) and the Bears is a good shout. But my money would be on Pittsburgh as I think Tomlin is on a short leash now. Or he may even want to go after the 2024 season. If Jets start off badly I can see them firing Saleh and going for Vrabel.

Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70788 on: February 1, 2024, 10:45:01 pm »
The Steelers are in that purgatory where they're too good to be shit and too shit to be good. It's been a long time (for the steelers) since they won a playoff game.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70789 on: February 1, 2024, 11:25:15 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on February  1, 2024, 10:22:01 pm
But my money would be on Pittsburgh as I think Tomlin is on a short leash now.
If a giant meteor hit the earth, wiping out seemingly everything, I'd still bet on Tomlin being there with the clipboard by himself walking around Heinz Field.
Offline classycarra

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70790 on: February 2, 2024, 12:19:27 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on February  1, 2024, 10:45:01 pm
The Steelers are in that purgatory where they're too good to be shit and too shit to be good. It's been a long time (for the steelers) since they won a playoff game.
Quote from: TipTopKop on February  1, 2024, 11:25:15 pm
If a giant meteor hit the earth, wiping out seemingly everything, I'd still bet on Tomlin being there with the clipboard by himself walking around Heinz Field.
It might seem guaranteed that Tomlin'll be around, keeping a winning record. Then again, they appear to be handing Arthur Smith the keys to their offence. So maybe not the season to bet on it!
Online Vegeta

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70791 on: February 4, 2024, 07:36:41 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on January 30, 2024, 09:15:44 pm
I think it depends on how you rate a QB.
What I mean is that if they all play at a standard level for them, top 3 could be arguable. If Purdy plays his best and the others play standard, then yes he's top 3.

However if everyone plays their best, even I, someone who really rates Purdy, wouldn't call him top 3, simply because consistency is a huge part of his skillset so if everyone turns it up, I feel like QBs like Jackson, Hurts, Mahomes, Allen etc, have more headroom in how they CAN play.

That's part of the problem Purdy has and will have with critics - he lacks flash when compared to those guys. Consistency is simply not flashy and so is underrated.
I totally understand it's why Joe Burrow doesn't get the credit he deserves because he's an elite pocket passer guy who doesn't make wow plays even though for me Burrow is the 2nd-best Quarterback in the league.

I usually like watching Quarterbacks like Brady or Burrow over guys like Lamar and Allen more because I love how efficient that type of Quarterback plays the game, do love watching Mahomes though how can you not he's probably the most complete Quarterback of all time always love watching greatness like that.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70792 on: February 4, 2024, 08:45:33 pm »
I saw a little of the pro bowl games earlier. and with all the best will in the world, mayfield, hurts and geno vs stroud, minshew and tua isn't the top 3 in each conference.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70793 on: February 4, 2024, 08:48:54 pm »
Didn't know the Pro Bowl was even happening. It's a weird one due to the physical nature of the game, same with the NHL.

Not sure what's a realistically good model for it to go forward.
Online Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70794 on: February 4, 2024, 09:07:52 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x86MEljTCoE?si=LNRYjT3cBvgRCY-R" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x86MEljTCoE?si=LNRYjT3cBvgRCY-R</a>
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70795 on: February 4, 2024, 09:23:46 pm »
Booked next Monday off already looking forward to the super bowl. Should be a close game
Offline Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70796 on: Yesterday at 04:14:02 pm »
Not been on RAWK for the last 2 months or so. Missed all the playoff commentary on here.

Been a stressful play-offs as a 49ers fan. Somehow made it through Divisional and conference rounds by skin of our teeth. Complete contrast to 2019 when 49ers breezed through against Vikings and Packers.

Being negative I think the struggles on defence in parts of the Lions and Packers game shows a level of vulnerability. Particularly in the run game. If 49ers fall behind against Chiefs then they may be in trouble. Cheifs are experienced and easily have a Top 5 defence. They aren't going to allow you to come back from 2-3 scores down.

On the positive side, the 49ers know what they need to fix. And have had 2 weeks, with a talented and healthy defensive roster to do so. They are also battle hardened by last 2 games. They've had 2 gut check games and they know they can win when in tough circumstances against good teams.

No idea whether to feel confident or have trepidation about Sunday but great to be back at the SuperBowl and have a shot at No.6.
Online KillieRed

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70797 on: Today at 10:49:53 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on February  4, 2024, 08:48:54 pm
Didn't know the Pro Bowl was even happening. It's a weird one due to the physical nature of the game, same with the NHL.

Not sure what's a realistically good model for it to go forward.

They should just have a vote for the teams, an awards ceremony and let the invitees enjoy the venue. The game itself became understandably ludicrous.
