Honestly speaking, I think Jerry Jones gets a bit of a bum rap with the reputation for being quick on the trigger or hot headed etc.



If you think about it, he stuck with Garrett for way too long when Garrett clearly wasn't going anywhere, and now this decision to stick by McCarthy for another season. He also gave Dak a new contract while injured, when so many people were saying he was done and Jerry was going to move on from him.



I guess that expectation comes with owning one of -if not the biggest- logos in the NFL.



