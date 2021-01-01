« previous next »
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69680 on: Yesterday at 02:36:03 am »
oh man that's a horrible looking concusion for Moore after a nice catch and performance so far. seeing those uncontrolled jerked arm and neck movements is scary
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69681 on: Yesterday at 06:14:22 am »
Browns might be the 2nd best team in The AFC it's setting up for a Joe Flacco against The Ravens AFC Championship game.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69682 on: Today at 07:38:46 pm »
Great documentary on prime video on Barry Sanders, which focuses on his career, & goes to partly explain his early retirement, seems like he got pissed off playing on shit Lions teams.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69683 on: Today at 10:34:55 pm »
It was well known at the time that Sanders had had enough of going nowhere with the Lions. Hell of a player.

Speaking of Detroit, there's actually a good game on tonight with them playing the Cowboys.
