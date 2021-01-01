Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The NFL Thread
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
1738
1739
1740
1741
1742
[
1743
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: The NFL Thread (Read 2535990 times)
classycarra
The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 29,509
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #69680 on:
Yesterday
at 02:36:03 am »
oh man that's a horrible looking concusion for Moore after a nice catch and performance so far. seeing those uncontrolled jerked arm and neck movements is scary
Logged
Vegeta
Main Stander
Posts: 74
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #69681 on:
Yesterday
at 06:14:22 am »
Browns might be the 2nd best team in The AFC it's setting up for a Joe Flacco against The Ravens AFC Championship game.
Logged
Statto Red
Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,768
Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #69682 on:
Today
at 07:38:46 pm »
Great documentary on prime video on Barry Sanders, which focuses on his career, & goes to partly explain his early retirement, seems like he got pissed off playing on shit Lions teams.
Logged
#Sausages
TipTopKop
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,396
Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #69683 on:
Today
at 10:34:55 pm »
It was well known at the time that Sanders had had enough of going nowhere with the Lions. Hell of a player.
Speaking of Detroit, there's actually a good game on tonight with them playing the Cowboys.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
1738
1739
1740
1741
1742
[
1743
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The NFL Thread
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.56]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2