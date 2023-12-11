I think Dallas can win out, the Buffalo game is the key one, win that and there's a real chance. I don't think Miami have beaten a team with a winning record yet, although it is away from home.Should be too strong for the Lions at home and the Skins should be a win.3 of our last 4 away is the big downside, that Arizona loss could come back to haunt us too
The Cowboys before yday hadn't won a single game either against a team with a winning record. They'd only played the Eagles (narrow loss) and the 49ers (massive loss), mind - but yday was their first win.Dolphins have played Brocos (massive blow out win), Bills (big loss), Eagles (mid-sized loss), Chiefs (narrow loss).
If both teams win out, the Eagles will take the division, but that won't happen because there's no way Dallas are winning out, but it's always good to crush the Eagles. Just a pity they couldn't get that final score in Philly earlier in the season.Very happy for the D keeping it to essentially 2 FG on Defense. And recovering all 3 fumbles. NFC look like it's settling. Should be :1 49ers2 Eagles3 Lions4 NFC South5 Cowboys6 & 7 How ever NFC North & South & the Rams shakes out.
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Crunch will be in the playoffs, last 2 years the Cowboys have lost to the Niners, both times the Cowboys had possession to score the winning TD with less than a minute left, Prescott then choked with head scratching final plays, i don't trust Prescott when it comes to the playoffs.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
You don't win Super Bowls with average defences and Dolphins whilst having an explosive offense, have a mediocre (and that's me being generous) defense. That isn't a combination that wins Super Bowls.
if the cowboys could only play at home I think they'd win out, to the point that if they can get the #1 seed I think they will actually manage to get to the nfc championship game, if not the super bowl, for the first time in almost 30 years. on the road? I'm not so sure.
Well, the last 2 years the Cowboys have lost 2 home playoff games though Prescott choking when he had possession in the final seconds of both playoff games to get the game winning TD, why i don't trust him in the playoffs.
Saturday NFL games for the rest of the season, now that CFB is in their bowl season, Saturdays games.Vikings @ Bengals 6pmSteelers @ Colts 9.30pmBroncos @ Lions 1.15am
