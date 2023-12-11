Crunch will be in the playoffs, last 2 years the Cowboys have lost to the Niners, both times the Cowboys had possession to score the winning TD with less than a minute left, Prescott then choked with head scratching final plays, i don't trust Prescott when it comes to the playoffs.



Dak doesn't do consistently well with pressure. Not the type you get from the opposing D, the type when he NEEDS to do something. He's a lot better playing from ahead. When he throws an INT, he can easily then just disintegrate.