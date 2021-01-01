« previous next »
The NFL Thread

TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:29:11 am
Raiders are facing the usual overhaul this offseason; a new HC is needed, as well as a new OC and a QB.
Zaffarious

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:36:48 am
are you fucking serious kadarius toney. fuck my life
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:37:19 am
Standing in the wrong place at the snap is so fucking basic. Unbelievably dumb.
Zaffarious

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:37:44 am
one of the best touchdowns of the year ruined by one idiot who cant do the basics. fuckiung hell
frag

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:37:53 am
4th & 15. I am completely resigned to the Chiefs converting here ha
frag

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:38:18 am
Quote from: Zaffarious on Today at 12:37:44 am
one of the best touchdowns of the year ruined by one idiot who cant do the basics. fuckiung hell

Absolutely nuts on that play in particular.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:38:23 am
Romo actually sounded angry
frag

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:40:13 am
Jesus Christ finally ha

Toney is going to be public enemy #1 in Kansas.
Zaffarious

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:40:45 am
reckon this will be toneys last season in KC. was mahomes shouting at toney?!
Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:42:30 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:38:23 am
Romo actually sounded angry
He should be. One of the coolest plays to win a game ruined by an idiot.
frag

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:42:41 am
Quote from: Zaffarious on Today at 12:40:45 am
reckon this will be toneys last season in KC. was mahomes shouting at toney?!

Going nuts at the ref
Zaffarious

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:49:41 am
i still cant believe that just happened. fucking hell.
classycarra

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:19:15 am
Quote from: frag on Today at 12:42:41 am
Going nuts at the ref
no reason to, bit pathetic that
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:38:23 am
Romo actually sounded angry
haha he did, it broke him.

couldn't happen to a nicer creep anyway - anytime i read anything about toney he just sounds like a manchild or a dickhead or both
frag

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:22:12 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:19:15 am
no reason to, bit pathetic that

Hes continued his sulking in the presser - saying the refs took away greatness or something like that. Its clear as day Toney was nowhere near where he needed to be, whats the refs meant to do? Just let it go because it was a great play. Reeks of spoilt brat not used to things going against him and his team.

classycarra

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:25:02 am
Quote from: frag on Today at 01:22:12 am
Hes continued his sulking in the presser - saying the refs took away greatness or something like that. Its clear as day Toney was nowhere near where he needed to be, whats the refs meant to do? Just let it go because it was a great play.

The absolute mess of the officiating against the Bills this year at times, I cant remember Allen kicking of that much of a fuss.
hahah that's glorious. don't particularly dislike the chiefs but he can fuck off with that entitled bollocks.

toney and/or him should have spotted their error beforehand, not up to the refs to get them lined up fairly.

and yep to complain about the refs favouring the bills of all teams shows how vacuous his whinge is
RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:34:33 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:25:02 am
hahah that's glorious. don't particularly dislike the chiefs but he can fuck off with that entitled bollocks.

toney and/or him should have spotted their error beforehand, not up to the refs to get them lined up fairly.

and yep to complain about the refs favouring the bills of all teams shows how vacuous his whinge is
At all Levels of Football the Ref is supposed to give them a warning. Was he off yes but the WR check with them every play or they let him know they good or not.
https://twitter.com/JeffDarlington/status/1734018859500261426?t=WymCbyiX9sNd3t4PxPVr0A&s=19
ShrewKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:38:17 am
classycarra

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:39:15 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:34:33 am
At all Levels of Football the Ref is supposed to give them a warning. Was he off yes but the WR check with them every play or they let him know they good or not.
https://twitter.com/JeffDarlington/status/1734018859500261426?t=WymCbyiX9sNd3t4PxPVr0A&s=19
There's no suggestion that Toney asked though, is there?

It's not like the refs conspired to allow Toney and the chiefs to fuck themselves over - that has happened before at the end of a game https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysChFMJotHY

i don't see any issue with today's


Edit: btw in that tweet thread someone made a point that Reid's used that excuse before, for an even more egregiously obvious one https://ftw.usatoday.com/2019/01/dee-ford-offside-andy-reid-reacts
RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:44:30 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:39:15 am
There's no suggestion that Toney asked though, is there?

It's not like the refs conspired to allow Toney and the chiefs to fuck themselves over - that has happened before at the end of a game https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysChFMJotHY

i don't see any issue with today's
I would need to check but yea like Toney has check too.
classycarra

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:50:55 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:44:30 am
I would need to check but yea like Toney has check too.
likewise, i cant say conclusively, but no sign in this video of him checking/asking/signalling
https://twitter.com/SharpFootball/status/1734023067041415460

the other vid on that link has his rant - it's very alex ferguson
RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:58:29 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:50:55 am
likewise, i cant say conclusively, but no sign in this video of him checking/asking/signalling
https://twitter.com/SharpFootball/status/1734023067041415460

the other vid on that link has his rant - it's very alex ferguson
That video doesnt show from when KC lined up. He doesnt look there so yea but there some second missing
