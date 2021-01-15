Huge win for the eagles. We need that first seed to get back to the super bowl. It's just the first or second step but we are doing it against the top teams from last year.



A couple more wins should do it. Ideally the wins come in and we can rest lads.



If they win next week v 49ers then they probably can't be caught by them. They'd have a 3 game lead, the tie-breaker and only 5 games left.It's then a question of whether the Lions could win out to get 14-3 and whether the Eagles would lose more than 2 in the final 6. Lions have a relatively easy schedule but do have Vikings (x2) and @ Cowboys in last 6.I think the key for 1 seed is 49ers v Eagles. If 49ers win there is a chance for them and the Lions But it would need Eagles to probably lose again at Cowboys and/or at Seahawks. The Giants (x2) and Cardinals is probably the easiest set of 3 games you could have to finish the season. The 49ers would need to win every remaining game, which includes Eagles and Ravens.I'd be surprised if Eagles don't end up as No1 seed in NFC. I see them getting to at least 14-3 and not convinced either the Lions or the 49ers will get 14-3. I wouldn't be surprised if they both finish on 11-6 but win respective divisions.