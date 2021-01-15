« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2499247 times)

Offline frag

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69240 on: Yesterday at 12:45:31 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 12:43:53 am
How the fuck did he make a 59 yard kick outdoors in the driving rain? Eagles are just blessed to get to OT.

Only one team in this league he makes that against, cursed ha
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69241 on: Yesterday at 12:46:22 am »
Not sure the time out to ice the kicker was such a good idea in those circumstances, might have been better to just let him kick it
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69242 on: Yesterday at 12:49:46 am »
Shocking non call on 2nd down, luckily made no difference
Offline classycarra

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69243 on: Yesterday at 12:50:09 am »
how bad have the refs been (to help eagles on key downs). they don't seem able to spot shirts getting ripped in front of them
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69244 on: Yesterday at 12:52:13 am »
Another great run from Allen 👏👏
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69245 on: Yesterday at 12:58:05 am »
Should have won it there and then!
Online newterp

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69246 on: Yesterday at 12:59:27 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 12:58:05 am
Should have won it there and then!

They will lose now.


Buffalo defense is shot
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69247 on: Yesterday at 01:04:59 am »
Never getting that call with these officials but think it's probably the right call
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69248 on: Yesterday at 01:05:47 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:59:27 am
They will lose now.


Buffalo defense is shot
agreed on both counts
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69249 on: Yesterday at 01:06:20 am »
good teams find a way to win.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69250 on: Yesterday at 01:07:06 am »
A good game but you have to feel it was one that got away from the Bills
Offline frag

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69251 on: Yesterday at 01:07:34 am »
Is this McDermotts last in Buffalo? Hes taken over play calling for defense and they still continue to capitulate when it matters. Im just not sure there is anything left for him to bring to the table at this point.
Offline Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69252 on: Yesterday at 01:08:15 am »
Josh Allen goes 0 - 6 in overtime games.
Offline frag

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69253 on: Yesterday at 01:08:43 am »
500+ yards of offense, 2-1 time of possession, and still lose
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69254 on: Yesterday at 01:09:57 am »
Eagles win again despite the awful calls from the coaching side.

Honestly man for man I think this is the best team in the NFL. The tactics not so much but enough quality in there to drag to a win in any case.

Shocking to me that people think Hurts is overrated

There's a bit of a feeling of classic Liverpool sides in this eagles team - however hard they make it on themselves, however the stacked odds, they seem to find a way to win, and more importantly, everyone believes they will win (players, fans, and opposition). It goes a long way to winning when everyone in the game thinks you are going to end up doing jt
Offline MBL?

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69255 on: Yesterday at 01:24:19 am »
Huge win for the eagles. We need that first seed to get back to the super bowl. It's just the first or second step but we are doing it against the top teams from last year.

A couple more wins should do it. Ideally the wins come in and we can rest lads.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69256 on: Yesterday at 04:14:23 am »
That's a rare one, a Justin Tucker FG miss from inside 50 yards. :o
Offline Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69257 on: Yesterday at 09:46:24 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 01:24:19 am
Huge win for the eagles. We need that first seed to get back to the super bowl. It's just the first or second step but we are doing it against the top teams from last year.

A couple more wins should do it. Ideally the wins come in and we can rest lads.

If they win next week v 49ers then they probably can't be caught by them. They'd have a 3 game lead, the tie-breaker and only 5 games left.

It's then a question of whether the Lions could win out to get 14-3 and whether the Eagles would lose more than 2 in the final 6. Lions have a relatively easy schedule but do have Vikings (x2) and @ Cowboys in last 6.

I think the key for 1 seed is 49ers v Eagles. If 49ers win there is a chance for them and the Lions But it would need Eagles to probably lose again at Cowboys and/or at Seahawks. The Giants (x2) and Cardinals is probably the easiest set of 3 games you could have to finish the season. The 49ers would need to win every remaining game, which includes Eagles and Ravens.

I'd be surprised if Eagles don't end up as No1 seed in NFC. I see them getting to at least 14-3 and not convinced either the Lions or the 49ers will get 14-3. I wouldn't be surprised if they both finish on 11-6 but win respective divisions.

Offline Chakan

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69258 on: Yesterday at 03:36:47 pm »
Panthers fire head coach Frank Reich.

Something had to happen really.
Offline Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69259 on: Yesterday at 03:43:41 pm »
Got to wonder if it's the end of Frank Reich as an NFL HC.

Gone 4-17-1 in last 22 games as a Head Cach. Before that he had a really good record of 37-26 at that point.

Getting beat by Jaguars and Raiders in last 2 games of 2021 season seemed to send everything into a downward spiral. Win 1 of those games and Colts make play-offs and Reich probably never needs to be HC of Carolina and be put in the situation he was there.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69260 on: Yesterday at 03:46:55 pm »
Tepper does seem to love firing a coach.
Offline Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69261 on: Yesterday at 04:11:09 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:43:41 pm
Got to wonder if it's the end of Frank Reich as an NFL HC.

Gone 4-17-1 in last 22 games as a Head Cach. Before that he had a really good record of 37-26 at that point.

Getting beat by Jaguars and Raiders in last 2 games of 2021 season seemed to send everything into a downward spiral. Win 1 of those games and Colts make play-offs and Reich probably never needs to be HC of Carolina and be put in the situation he was there.
A Third Reich term would be very unpopular, based on historical precedents.
Offline Skeeve

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69262 on: Today at 02:43:18 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 03:36:47 pm
Panthers fire head coach Frank Reich.

Something had to happen really.

Hopefully they continue to be woeful and don't get a new coach bounce.
