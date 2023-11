Rivera must be in the hot seat right now, but isn't Bieniemy being lined up to replace Rivera, which is why Bieniemy took the Washington OC job?



rivera's done what all under pressure HCs do and binned a couple of his coaches. del rio can go and be right wing on the jobless queue



I think Rivera is done in Washington, most likely he'll be fired at the end of the season, Rivera has had 1 winning season over the last 8 seasons [2017 Panthers], ok the Commanders reached the playoffs in 2020, but were 7-9 for the season, which tells you how bad the NFC East was that year, Ron Rivera is fast becoming the new Jeff Fisher.



yeah - it's been a shitshow since day 1 with Rivera + coupled with the Snyder ownership - it was always destined to fail and fail big.Rivera firing people is funny ... because he's a garbage coach too. I can't see anyone being motivated by him at all.Commanders need a full coaching clear out and massive rebuild on offensive line and secondary.Harris is supposed to be well regarded - so let's see what the long term plan is. It's not a quick fix - that's for sure.