Eagles have individually one of the best teams in the league I feel, particularly on offense, and that comes through despite some questionable defense, pretty awful play calling, and dodgy game management.



It's one of them that I feel if the tactical points all come together they are going to be very hard to beat, and even if they don't they may be good enough to go all the way.



But yeah right now Eagles are doing well but relying on their quality to bail them out a bit rather than having a good game plan to utilize the quality they have effectively. But if it clicks I don't think they can be stopped