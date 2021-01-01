I really like the Jets. Im not sure I would have if it hadnt been for the Rodgers injury but theres something about them battling through after the worst possible scenario playing out in their first game thats got me rooting for them. Also Wilson being written off by literally everyone is makes him feel like a massive underdog. So yeah, loved the win yesterday, theyre definitely showing some real life and Wilson isnt as inept as he was. With my uneducated eye feels like he needs a little more improvement to make them properly competitive (getting to the playoffs and then having a shot in them).