I really like the Jets. Im not sure I would have if it hadnt been for the Rodgers injury but theres something about them battling through after the worst possible scenario playing out in their first game thats got me rooting for them. Also Wilson being written off by literally everyone is makes him feel like a massive underdog. So yeah, loved the win yesterday, theyre definitely showing some real life and Wilson isnt as inept as he was. With my uneducated eye feels like he needs a little more improvement to make them properly competitive (getting to the playoffs and then having a shot in them).