« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1718 1719 1720 1721 1722 [1723]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2460235 times)

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68880 on: Yesterday at 09:35:28 pm »
Damn,some hit there and an interception..the season starts here.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68881 on: Yesterday at 09:48:17 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 09:35:00 pm
9ers lose on a last ditch field goal. Wow. To be fair they looked off colour all day, but credit to the Browns, without their starting QB, defence was immense.
What could go wrong went wrong, wind rain, injurys to key players, bad calls. fuming when the 49RS didn't at least try to run the ball again to make the field goal easier.  41 yrd to win the game is no gimmie.
 
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,208
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68882 on: Yesterday at 10:17:32 pm »
Horrific throw by Mac Jones for an INT. Credit to the Patriots they're attempting something incredibly difficult, they're making the Raiders look competent.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68883 on: Today at 12:53:55 am »
Jets beat Philly
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68884 on: Today at 12:58:17 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:53:55 am
Jets beat Philly

Brian Johnson, the Philly OC, has been fucking awful all season with today taking the cake. The play calling has been atrocious
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,613
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68885 on: Today at 12:58:31 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:53:55 am
Jets beat Philly

That was great. As a Giants fan I always love to see the Eagles lose. Jets defense was awesome.
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,872
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68886 on: Today at 01:00:59 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:53:55 am
Jets beat Philly

First time in Jets history that they beat Philly in the regular season.

Hurts/Allen/Mahomes combined for 3 TDs and 8 INTs against the Jets defense.  As much as they could talk some shit, they do bring it on in some big games.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68887 on: Today at 07:11:29 am »
I really like the Jets. Im not sure I would have if it hadnt been for the Rodgers injury but theres something about them battling through after the worst possible scenario playing out in their first game thats got me rooting for them. Also Wilson being written off by literally everyone is makes him feel like a massive underdog. So yeah, loved the win yesterday, theyre definitely showing some real life and Wilson isnt as inept as he was. With my uneducated eye feels like he needs a little more improvement to make them properly competitive (getting to the playoffs and then having a shot in them).
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1718 1719 1720 1721 1722 [1723]   Go Up
« previous next »
 