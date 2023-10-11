« previous next »
The NFL Thread

PatriotScouser

Re: The NFL Thread
October 11, 2023, 06:50:10 pm
Quote from: Jookie on October 11, 2023, 04:18:28 pm
Any truth in the Kirk Cousins trade rumours?

Supposedly Falcons, Jets and Patriots are potential destinations.

Not sure what comp Vikings would want. If Cousins is a free agent come March 24 then maybe multiple Day 2 draft picks? Or a conditional 1st?

Please no!!!!!!!!!!
Statto Red

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
October 11, 2023, 08:39:36 pm
Since 2013 Bill Belichick has drafted only 2 players that have made it to all pro, one was a punter, the other a punt returner, :o Belichick should be removed from GM duties, just stick to coaching, if he refuses that then this should be his last season in the NFL.
voodoo ray

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
October 11, 2023, 08:51:30 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on October 11, 2023, 08:39:36 pm
Since 2013 Bill Belichick has drafted only 2 players that have made it to all pro, one was a punter, the other a punt returner, :o Belichick should be removed from GM duties, just stick to coaching, if he refuses that then this should be his last season in the NFL.

is that bad drafting, or is that bad development?
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
October 11, 2023, 11:54:36 pm
Quote from: LiverLuke on October 11, 2023, 04:08:40 pm
The individual games are never an option for me on the sunday, always go with Redzone!
100%.

I think as I got older my attention span has gone to bits, I can't believe how I used to sit through an individual game with all the ad breaks, and players chatting to each other between snaps etc...    Scott Hanson's the man!

I suppose the playoff ones are ok because of what's at stake, but undivided attention to a regular season game? Just can't!
voodoo ray

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 12:06:57 am
as someone with diagnosed issues with attention I'm fine watching one game, as long as it's a decent one. by it's nature the sport is very stop/start anyway but watching US coverage with so many ads can be hard work on the times I've tried it.

if there are too many games on RZ it's all a bit too much. I tend to prefer it in the 'late window' when there are 4 games or so on.
Statto Red

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 12:31:17 am
I'm not too keen on RZ, you get engrossed in a drive, then it breaks to cover another game when a team is in the RZ, & you lose focus on the game you were watching, that theirs no ad breaks in one bonus of RZ.

 How does Scott Hanson manage to present RZ for what 6 hours straight without seemingly taking a break? :o
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:24:51 am
It's actually "Seven Hoooourssss of commercial free football" as his catchphrase goes ;D

He has answered that question before with regards to breaks, in fairness the 2nd batch of games tends to be quieter and you often don't hear from him at all for long stretches as they simply flip between the 3 or 4 games on display at that time.

The busiest has to be the opening weeks without byes or international fixtures.

I dunno, I just can't sit through a whole regular season game when a team scores a TD they go to an ad break, they kick off and immediately go on another ad break  :boring   watching Red Zone was a bit frenetic at first, but you get used to the pace after a few shows.
Dull Tools

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:30:10 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on October 11, 2023, 04:47:24 pm
if he's a FA at the end of the season I'm not sure any cap hit would apply to the vikings. some cap wizard would know more though.

to me these rumours seem to be missing the obvious obstacles but who knows?
Think the cap hit won't impact the trade. The team will only take on the remaining salary for the year which is around $6m and the Vikings will still have the same cap hit next year of $28.5m as he was going to be a free agent but they save themselves the $5/6m which they can role into next year.

I imagine Cousins would insist on any trade coming with a new contract at the new team. I think the Patriots makes a lot of sense. Bill needs to win now and can't afford to wait on another rookie QB. If they can get him for a day 2 pick then they will still have a decent 1st round pick in the draft.
voodoo ray

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:34:35 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 11:30:10 am
Think the cap hit won't impact the trade. The team will only take on the remaining salary for the year which is around $6m and the Vikings will still have the same cap hit next year of $28.5m as he was going to be a free agent but they save themselves the $5/6m which they can role into next year.

I imagine Cousins would insist on any trade coming with a new contract at the new team. I think the Patriots makes a lot of sense. Bill needs to win now and can't afford to wait on another rookie QB. If they can get him for a day 2 pick then they will still have a decent 1st round pick in the draft.


It might make sense for them, but cousins holds all the leverage.

He's better off waiting to be a free agent. There will probably be more options for him if teams don't have to give up draft capital and if you like him you like him and even if the vikings bench him out of spite because he turns down a trade, that won't affect whether you like him in 4 months.

PatriotScouser

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 01:38:21 pm
Wouldn't shock me to see Cousins end up back in Washington.
Romford_Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 06:19:13 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on October  9, 2023, 02:18:55 pm
Everyone needs to calm down on the Purdy stuff. The team is incredible and he is doing what he needs to. He is a starting quality QB with a lot of talent around him and it is impressive considering how few games he has played. Great isn't even a word that needs to be uttered with him. He just needs to do enough to prove he is worthy of a second contract first.



Love that people are still disrespecting Purdy.

You should listen to what people like Michael Irvin, Jerry Rice and Richard Sherman (you know, greats who actually played the game) are saying about him. Not the gushing comments but the breakdowns of what he's doing to a technical level.

One thing that I have heard a LOT is that he excels in just moving those chains. You know who else had that as a huge strength? Tom Brady.
Now I'm not calling him Tom Brady. Not even going to compare him to others or predict his future. Just saying that when you add up the measurables, the intangibles and the eye test, Purdy is currently much more than a steady hand.
Chakan

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 02:39:37 am
Thats quite the kick!

67 yard field goal.
