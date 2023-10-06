I meant in terms of playoffs. How often do teams get to the playoffs after going 0-4? Maybe it's more often than I'm assuming.
Chicago trading Chase Claypool to the Dolphins for a bag of peanuts. If Claypool brings his lack of effort from Chicago he'll be out of the league before the end of the season. But on the other hand who'd bet against McDaniel turning him into a real weapon?
Tank for Caleb! Good to have JC back though. Next year with Judon and Gonzalez plus a couple of the other guys the defense will be very formidable. But we need a QB who can a)throw deep and b) run plus a WR1 who can also run and get free! I think we'll be lucky to get 6 wins now with those 2 out. 6-11 or 5-12. Will that be enough for No.1 overall?! Doubt it.
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
To be fair, pre-Tyreek, virtually every NFL analyst around was writing Tua off as a bust.
Just wondering about Tyreek Hill. How much extra money is he getting at the Dolphins? Its easy for me to say, but I would have taken maybe 75% of that money to stay at the Chiefs and practically guarantee a few rings. Maybe the Chiefs couldn't even get near that amount.
Decent defensive stand by New England on N.O opening drive.Now Mac Jones? 3 and out fuck me.
Bills look like they're still on the plane, they only arrived in London on Friday.
Was at the game, the constant confusion on their sideline was crazy. Guys didnt look like they knew what was going on. Cannot understand the reason for getting there Friday? Josh Allen looked like a vampire in his press conference.
Richardson hurt for the 3rd time in 4 games this season. He seems talented but feels like weve drafted a QB who just cant stay healthy.
having seen his style of play it's not a surprise.
Panthers 0-5, ah well least we put some points on the board this game.
Detroit are good, Detroit favourites to win the NFC North, & they aren't the same old Lions anymore, they are the new Lions.
Anyone who knows the patriots better than me think Bill might pull an unexpectedly timed retirement?
I wouldn't be surprised if he's offered the chance to retire by kraft at the end of the season. if they carry on their current trajectory anyway.
I think Belichick will stay as long as he can, he wants to beat Don Shula's all time win record rather than any more SBs.
