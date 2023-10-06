« previous next »
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68760 on: October 6, 2023, 02:22:36 pm »
Quote from: Knight on October  6, 2023, 11:03:37 am
I meant in terms of playoffs. How often do teams get to the playoffs after going 0-4? Maybe it's more often than I'm assuming.

Has a quick look, & only 1 team in NFL history has made the playoffs from going 0-4, the 1992 San Diego Chargers, the Chargers went from 0-4 to finish on 11-5, & won the AFC West too.
 
Offline Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68761 on: October 6, 2023, 04:06:25 pm »
Chicago trading Chase Claypool to the Dolphins for a bag of peanuts.

If Claypool brings his lack of effort from Chicago he'll be out of the league before the end of the season. But on the other hand who'd bet against McDaniel turning him into a real weapon?
Offline bryanod

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68762 on: October 6, 2023, 04:17:59 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on October  6, 2023, 04:06:25 pm
Chicago trading Chase Claypool to the Dolphins for a bag of peanuts.

If Claypool brings his lack of effort from Chicago he'll be out of the league before the end of the season. But on the other hand who'd bet against McDaniel turning him into a real weapon?

I'll bet on the former.....basically an empty bag of peanuts so worth his final shot probably
Offline redwillow

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68763 on: October 6, 2023, 04:30:06 pm »
But will he be happy being WR6?
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68764 on: October 6, 2023, 04:45:47 pm »
Sounds like he already is a real weapon
Offline Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68765 on: October 6, 2023, 10:16:42 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on October  5, 2023, 01:27:02 pm
Tank for Caleb! Good to have JC back though. Next year with Judon and Gonzalez plus a couple of the other guys the defense will be very formidable. But we need a QB who can a)throw deep and b) run plus a WR1 who can also run and get free!

I think we'll be lucky to get 6 wins now with those 2 out. 6-11 or 5-12. Will that be enough for No.1 overall?! Doubt it.

Just need a franchise QB, an elite WR and some more elite defenders?

I actually think Patriots need more OL help also.

They wont end up having a Top 5 draft pick. Too good for that. Equally they are miles off being a top team.
Offline Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68766 on: October 6, 2023, 10:35:27 pm »
Randy Gregory to 49ers. 49ers swapping 6th with 7th round draft pick.

Denver picking up his contract except vet minimum (~900k). No guaranteed money after 2023
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68767 on: October 7, 2023, 07:21:54 am »
Quote from: Red Viper on October  3, 2023, 02:25:31 pm
To be fair, pre-Tyreek, virtually every NFL analyst around was writing Tua off as a bust.

Just wondering about Tyreek Hill. How much extra money is he getting at the Dolphins? Its easy for me to say, but I would have taken maybe 75% of that money to stay at the Chiefs and practically guarantee a few rings. Maybe the Chiefs couldn't even get near that amount.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68768 on: October 7, 2023, 09:05:51 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on October  7, 2023, 07:21:54 am
Just wondering about Tyreek Hill. How much extra money is he getting at the Dolphins? Its easy for me to say, but I would have taken maybe 75% of that money to stay at the Chiefs and practically guarantee a few rings. Maybe the Chiefs couldn't even get near that amount.

He seemingly doesn't really give a fuck about that. He's won a super bowl and for some players that's enough.

He left the chiefs because he wanted the ball more despite having a career record for catches in his last year there. All of his talk since has been "me me me me me me me" saying he wants 2000 yards etc.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68769 on: Yesterday at 03:07:05 pm »
Bills look like they're still on the plane, they only arrived in London on Friday.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68770 on: Yesterday at 06:11:43 pm »
Decent defensive stand by New England on N.O opening drive.Now Mac Jones?
3 and out fuck me.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68771 on: Yesterday at 06:18:52 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:11:43 pm
Decent defensive stand by New England on N.O opening drive.Now Mac Jones?
3 and out fuck me.
Exacerbated by the punt.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68772 on: Yesterday at 06:28:18 pm »
FFS Jones.Pick 6.
Offline frag

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68773 on: Yesterday at 07:01:11 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 03:07:05 pm
Bills look like they're still on the plane, they only arrived in London on Friday.

Was at the game, the constant confusion on their sideline was crazy. Guys didnt look like they knew what was going on.

Cannot understand the reason for getting there Friday? Josh Allen looked like a vampire in his press conference.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68774 on: Yesterday at 07:03:37 pm »
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 07:01:11 pm
Was at the game, the constant confusion on their sideline was crazy. Guys didnt look like they knew what was going on.

Cannot understand the reason for getting there Friday? Josh Allen looked like a vampire in his press conference.

not sure if it's the same now but a couple of years ago or so it was pretty much 50/50 in wins between teams who arrived over here early and those who landed on friday or something.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68775 on: Yesterday at 07:30:38 pm »
Glad i got a stream for the womens match cos 21-0 at the half at home is shite.
Offline Rosario

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68776 on: Yesterday at 07:34:12 pm »
Richardson hurt for the 3rd time in 4 games this season. He seems talented but feels like weve drafted a QB who just cant stay healthy.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68777 on: Yesterday at 07:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 07:34:12 pm
Richardson hurt for the 3rd time in 4 games this season. He seems talented but feels like weve drafted a QB who just cant stay healthy.

having seen his style of play it's not a surprise.
Offline Rosario

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68778 on: Yesterday at 07:51:01 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 07:47:08 pm
having seen his style of play it's not a surprise.

Neither am I but was hoping it would be at least 4-5 years before the hits started taking their toll.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68779 on: Yesterday at 08:58:11 pm »
letting teams hang around as it sounds like the ravens have done can be dangerous.

not sure I've ever seen a penalty on a kneel down before. that seems really fucking dumb
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68780 on: Yesterday at 09:11:37 pm »
Only had the Pats on as background but first home shut out since 1969.3pts in 2 games.There were some awful Patriot teams in the 90's but will we actually get a td in Vegas,then Miami and Buffalo games,Sort It out Bill,just to be competitive.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68781 on: Yesterday at 09:29:53 pm »
cardinals decide to play in black today against another team who have black as one of their colours. I mean for fuck's sake.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68782 on: Yesterday at 09:32:47 pm »
Pats shut out by the Saints & somehow Steelers beat the Ravens. :lmao
Offline classycarra

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68783 on: Yesterday at 09:37:45 pm »
Anyone who knows the patriots better than me think Bill might pull an unexpectedly timed retirement?
Offline Chakan

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68784 on: Yesterday at 09:39:12 pm »
Panthers 0-5, ah well least we put some points on the board this game.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68785 on: Yesterday at 09:48:07 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 09:39:12 pm
Panthers 0-5, ah well least we put some points on the board this game.

Detroit are good, Detroit favourites to win the NFC North, & they aren't the same old Lions anymore, they are the new Lions.
Offline Chakan

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68786 on: Yesterday at 09:49:49 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:48:07 pm
Detroit are good, Detroit favourites to win the NFC North, & they aren't the same old Lions anymore, they are the new Lions.

Oh I knew we were gonna lose this one. No doubt in my mind before the game kicked off we were gonna get beat. We scored 3 touchdowns though which is promising
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68787 on: Yesterday at 09:50:46 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:37:45 pm
Anyone who knows the patriots better than me think Bill might pull an unexpectedly timed retirement?

I wouldn't be surprised if he's offered the chance to retire by kraft at the end of the season. if they carry on their current trajectory anyway.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68788 on: Yesterday at 09:53:08 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:50:46 pm
I wouldn't be surprised if he's offered the chance to retire by kraft at the end of the season. if they carry on their current trajectory anyway.

I think Belichick will stay as long as he can, he wants to beat Don Shula's all time win record rather than any more SBs.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68789 on: Yesterday at 09:59:47 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:53:08 pm
I think Belichick will stay as long as he can, he wants to beat Don Shula's all time win record rather than any more SBs.

does he? really? beyond everything else?

besides, it's not his decision at the end of the day, it's kraft's.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68790 on: Yesterday at 10:03:15 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:53:08 pm
I think Belichick will stay as long as he can, he wants to beat Don Shula's all time win record rather than any more SBs.
needs another 30 wins doesn't he to beat the Don. Looks impossible the way the Pats are playing at the moment
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68791 on: Today at 04:20:16 am »
