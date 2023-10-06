Just wondering about Tyreek Hill. How much extra money is he getting at the Dolphins? Its easy for me to say, but I would have taken maybe 75% of that money to stay at the Chiefs and practically guarantee a few rings. Maybe the Chiefs couldn't even get near that amount.



He seemingly doesn't really give a fuck about that. He's won a super bowl and for some players that's enough.He left the chiefs because he wanted the ball more despite having a career record for catches in his last year there. All of his talk since has been "me me me me me me me" saying he wants 2000 yards etc.