Re: The NFL Thread
Great opportunity missed by the Jags. Had the ball on the 1 and came away with a fg.

More great play from the Jags d-line earlier containing the Chiefs on their own ten.
Re: The NFL Thread
Pacheco's running style amuses me in a good way. There's a lot of energy there.
All on the defence of the Jags now. Chiefs get the ball back as Jags blow their 4th and 12.
Fucking Chargers always messing up my bets. Regardless if it's a win or a loss.
Quote from: Baby Huey on September 17, 2023, 07:17:52 pm
Jags go for a 4th and 5 on the Chiefs 45 yard line, no good. Mad call.
The game changed with this call.

Chiefs are winning this.
Brandon stayley will have a warm arse.
Rams-Niners is a decent game.
Loved watching red zone for the early kick offs today. Great entertainment.
Quote from: Baby Huey on September 17, 2023, 09:59:00 pm
Rams-Niners is a decent game.
Been a really good half. Tied at 17.
Giants finally score after 6 scoreless quarters to start the season.
Some comeback by the Giants, even if it was against Arizona.

Micah Parsons is going to get approximately 47 sacks this season.
Go G Men!!!!!!!

I've been slagging off Daniel Jones on Twitter all evening ha.

Oh well we got that win.
How about them Cowboys!!

Loving the defense at the moment, Micah Parsons on fire again.

Still think Dak will cost us a shot unfortunately
What a finish in Denver! Russell Wilson completed a hail Mary as time expired but couldn't complete the two point conversion so Washington win by 2 after being 18 down.

Think they missed an interference call on the 2 point attempt too
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 12:48:27 am
What a finish in Denver! Russell Wilson completed a hail Mary as time expired but couldn't complete the two point conversion so Washington win by 2 after being 18 down.

Think they missed an interference call on the 2 point attempt too

That was hilarious all over.

Getting nervous at just how good miami look here at HT boos ringing around foxboro.

Miami 4 possessions 3 redzones and 2 tds and a fg. Tua taking what given with his accuracy. Defense stuffing pats run game which is odd after last week. I'm sure Bill will change it up HT.


Jets imploding is fun Gardner and Hall both blowing up on twitter.
https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1703594362834198566
This one of the best FG blocks i have ever seen
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 12:48:27 am
What a finish in Denver! Russell Wilson completed a hail Mary as time expired but couldn't complete the two point conversion so Washington win by 2 after being 18 down.

Think they missed an interference call on the 2 point attempt too

Totally missed it. But the Hail Mary should never have been completed.

Washington - 17 and 0 season still on track!
How bout them fucking dolphins!!!! Gesicki and Parker better learn how to separate to play for winners.

Bill fuck off whinging hahahahha tua remains undefeated vs patriots
Quote from: redwillow on September 15, 2023, 10:07:12 am
Does anyone know if DAZN make full game replays available immediately?

Jax Chiefs on Sly Sports so will be blacked out, will it be available at 9pm?

For anyone wondering, the simple answer is they dont add the replays or highlights at all
Quote from: Baby Huey on September 17, 2023, 09:00:56 pm
All on the defence of the Jags now. Chiefs get the ball back as Jags blow their 4th and 12.

It's going under the radar, but that Chiefs D is a unit. For the first time in Mahomes career he may have a top 10 defence
Quote from: bryanod on Yesterday at 04:22:45 am
How bout them fucking dolphins!!!! Gesicki and Parker better learn how to separate to play for winners.

Bill fuck off whinging hahahahha tua remains undefeated vs patriots

purely on a talent basis they should win that division and by a couple of games too.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:55:55 am
purely on a talent basis they should win that division and by a couple of games too.
Think the offence is good but the defence is suspect. Bills Dolphins in a couple of weeks will be interesting.
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 08:52:34 am
It's going under the radar, but that Chiefs D is a unit. For the first time in Mahomes career he may have a top 10 defence
  :-X keep it under the radar thanks. Offence is really struggling but hopefully will get better as the season goes on.
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 08:52:34 am
It's going under the radar, but that Chiefs D is a unit. For the first time in Mahomes career he may have a top 10 defence

That's fucking scary to imagine because it's not as if he has been struggling with a poor defence either. The most successful team of the last 5 years and now their defence is elite as well
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 10:28:44 am
  :-X keep it under the radar thanks. Offence is really struggling but hopefully will get better as the season goes on.

Offence will get it together very quickly. I'd still love for them to go and grab a proper WR1 in a trade before the deadline
Nick Chubb, man :(

Thats sickening on every level.
Hope Chubb able to come back from that fully healthy that is awful injury it looks like
