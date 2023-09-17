What a finish in Denver! Russell Wilson completed a hail Mary as time expired but couldn't complete the two point conversion so Washington win by 2 after being 18 down.



Think they missed an interference call on the 2 point attempt too



That was hilarious all over.Getting nervous at just how good miami look here at HT boos ringing around foxboro.Miami 4 possessions 3 redzones and 2 tds and a fg. Tua taking what given with his accuracy. Defense stuffing pats run game which is odd after last week. I'm sure Bill will change it up HT.Jets imploding is fun Gardner and Hall both blowing up on twitter.