In 1999, coming off a 12-4 year and a heartbreaking loss in the AFC title game to Elway and the Broncos, the Jets were Super Bowl Contenders (Parcells head coach and Belichick DC). Back up QB was a former second overall pick by the Seahawks (Rick Mirer), and he was horrible. First game of the year: Vinny Testaverde tears his achilles. Jets start 1-6 thanks in part to Mirer being terrible and finish 8-8 thanks to third-string QB Ray Lucas (and I guess Parcells and Belichick can coach a bit .



History doesnt repeat itself, but it sure rhymes....



Dan Hanzus (Jets fan) was talking about parallels with 99 Jets season opener on Around the NFL podcast.Feel sorry for the Jets in this instance. A lot of their previous woes were self inflicted previously. But this regime has built a very good roster and coaching staff. Missing piece was a QB. Then when out ant got that this summer. Felt like good decision after good decision gave them an opportunity this season. Injury luck has probably killed that unless they trade for a QB or they have a Kurt Warner or Brock Purdy lurking in their roster