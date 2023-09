AFC North and AFC East look stacked with teams who could all make the playoffs this season. Really hard to pick a winner in AFC North. AFC East will be fascinating in how the Jets do with Rodger’s. Miami has a loaded roster whilst I still think the Bills are favourites in the East.



AFC West will improve this season too. I think both the Broncos and Raiders will improve. Chargers will be decent and Chiefs start as SuperBowl favourites.



AFC is generally stacked though AFC South looks weak on paper. Jags should win division easily. Titans are really hard to judge and Texans/Colts may be the worst 2 teams in AFC.



NFC is far weaker. NFC East is by far strongest division. I think Cowboys and Eagles are arguably the best 2 rosters in NFC. Giants May regress but have improved roster. I think Washington could be a surprise play off contender if they can get some decent QB play.



NFC North is difficult to judge. I think you could conceivably predict 11-6 or 6-11 records for each team and be close to reality.



NFC South looks weak though Falcons and Saints have the best rosters. Falcons are really strong at RB and will be interesting to see how their offends fairs.



NFC West has 2 good teams and 2 poor ones. Seahawks and 49ers are probably just behindEagles/Cowboys as NFC favourites. 49ers need Bosa signed since they are already weaker at DE with loss of Ebukam and Omenihu. Seahawks need to be better defensively but that could easily happen with the young players they have maturing. Rams have a weird roster of a handful superstars and the rest younger players. Cardinal look like the worst roster in NFL.



Predicted winners:



Steelers -AFC North

Bills - AFC East

Chiefs - AFC West

Jaguars - AFC South



Wildcard - Bengals, Ravens, Dolphins



Lions - NFC North

Eagles - NFC East

49ers - NFC West

Falcons - NFC South



Wildcard - Seahawks, Cowboys, Saints



SuperBowl - Eagles v Chiefs