Offline voodoo ray

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68120 on: May 3, 2023, 01:37:55 pm »
Draft grades exist only to give the people who make up draft grades something to do.
Offline Jookie

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68121 on: May 3, 2023, 01:49:20 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on May  3, 2023, 01:37:55 pm
Draft grades exist only to give the people who make up draft grades something to do.

Draft grades will also be dictated by what picks you have.

Some of the better teams have limited number of high draft picks. Therefore its always harder to score highly because you arent picking those players in the Top15-20.

There were a few outliers to that this draft thought. Eagles, Lions and Seahawks all had 2 1st round draft picks coming off a season with a winning record. Thats quite unusual. Eagles and Seahawks exploited this somewhat and got great picks. More ability to pick best available player than look to fill huge gaps in roster..

Flip side is a team like the Rams in previous seasons where they are a perennial Super Bowl contender but very rarely get great draft grades due to lack of high picks. Same with 49ers this draft. 1st scheduled pick was 99. Outside of compensatory picks they had no picks in 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th round. They do have CMC and Trey Lance to show for those picks though. Whats going to help them win next season -CMC or a group of 2nd-4th round picks?
Online Skeeve

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68122 on: May 4, 2023, 09:59:52 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on May  3, 2023, 01:37:55 pm
Draft grades exist only to give the people who make up draft grades something to do.

Well they can't start doing mock drafts for about another 6 months so they have to find something else to do.

It is surprising that they don't bin off some of these "experts" when some of them are more wrong than a dozen gary nevilles.
Offline RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68123 on: May 4, 2023, 10:06:16 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on May  4, 2023, 09:59:52 am
Well they can't start doing mock drafts for about another 6 months so they have to find something else to do.

It is surprising that they don't bin off some of these "experts" when some of them are more wrong than a dozen gary nevilles.
Im pretty sure 2024 Mock Drafts are already out.
Online Skeeve

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68124 on: May 4, 2023, 10:58:34 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on May  4, 2023, 10:06:16 am
Im pretty sure 2024 Mock Drafts are already out.


Ok, they can't start the updated weekly ones then.  ;D
Offline voodoo ray

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68125 on: May 8, 2023, 09:43:35 pm »
Yes, this is the announcement to the announcement.

2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday May 11, 8pm ET on
@NFLNetwork
Offline TipTopKop

  • ******
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68126 on: May 8, 2023, 10:53:02 pm »
Isn't the scheduling already known in terms of who faces who? Apart from inter division rivalries, don't they take turns facing other divisions each season? Or maybe I've got this wrong.

I guess it's just about which day/time slot the games are played right? Or is there more to the schedule being announced..
Offline voodoo ray

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68127 on: May 8, 2023, 11:28:23 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on May  8, 2023, 10:53:02 pm
Isn't the scheduling already known in terms of who faces who? Apart from inter division rivalries, don't they take turns facing other divisions each season? Or maybe I've got this wrong.

I guess it's just about which day/time slot the games are played right? Or is there more to the schedule being announced..

yeah they know who, it's just a matter of when.

I'm intending to actually head over and watch at least a couple of games this year so I give a shit more than usual.
Offline RedG13

  • ******
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68128 on: May 8, 2023, 11:29:27 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on May  8, 2023, 10:53:02 pm
Isn't the scheduling already known in terms of who faces who? Apart from inter division rivalries, don't they take turns facing other divisions each season? Or maybe I've got this wrong.

I guess it's just about which day/time slot the games are played right? Or is there more to the schedule being announced..
Yes is just about the day/time slot etc.
it you play one conference from AFC and NFC from another division everybody twice, plus everybody else  your conference based on your division finish(1st play 1st place teams) and one interconference based on finish too(with 17 games)
https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/nfl-17-game-schedule-heres-how-the-complicated-scheduling-formula-will-work-with-the-extra-game/
Offline Statto Red

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68129 on: May 8, 2023, 11:34:21 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on May  8, 2023, 11:28:23 pm
yeah they know who, it's just a matter of when.

I'm intending to actually head over and watch at least a couple of games this year so I give a shit more than usual.

Yep, all the teams have known who they're playing since week 18 of regular season [as 3 fixtures are based on division placement], it's the exact dates & times they're waiting for.
Offline TipTopKop

  • ******
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68130 on: May 9, 2023, 12:30:05 am »
Ta lads  :wave  Yeah I guess it'll be interesting to see what's the season opener and Sun/Mon night games.
Offline Statto Red

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68131 on: May 9, 2023, 01:43:42 am »
Just a thought, the NHL has just had it's draft lottery, thinking whether NFL should follow suit with it's own draft lottery, similar rules to the NHL that non playoff teams get drawn out, stops the tanking for top draft picks & all that?
Offline Jookie

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68132 on: May 9, 2023, 07:42:55 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on May  9, 2023, 01:43:42 am
Just a thought, the NHL has just had it's draft lottery, thinking whether NFL should follow suit with it's own draft lottery, similar rules to the NHL that non playoff teams get drawn out, stops the tanking for top draft picks & all that?

Does NHL have a salary cap with minimum and maximum spend?

The minimum spend, in theory, stops NFL teams having a really poor roster. However, you do still see teams in rebuild phase who look like they arent trying to maximise wins. Arizona Cardinals look like that type of team for 2023. Colt McCoy at QB. Hopkins and Budda Baker supposedly on the trade block. Stockpiling draft picks for 2024.
Offline voodoo ray

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68133 on: May 9, 2023, 08:09:58 am »
I think there's some merit in maybe the bottom 5 teams having a lottery or something, but last year's texans will tell you tanking doesn't always take place anyway.
Offline Jookie

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68134 on: May 9, 2023, 08:53:47 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on May  9, 2023, 08:09:58 am
I think there's some merit in maybe the bottom 5 teams having a lottery or something, but last year's texans will tell you tanking doesn't always take place anyway.

Texans won their final game in the last few seconds.

That win denied them the No1 pick.

Players are playing for their futures so I dont think players tank. Organisations can try and make it harder for their team to win though
Offline voodoo ray

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68135 on: May 9, 2023, 09:04:17 am »
Quote from: Jookie on May  9, 2023, 08:53:47 am
Texans won their final game in the last few seconds.

That win denied them the No1 pick.

Players are playing for their futures so I dont think players tank. Organisations can try and make it harder for their team to win though

yeah that was the point. indeed they did and it was hilarious.
Offline RedG13

  • ******
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68136 on: May 9, 2023, 08:58:56 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on May  9, 2023, 08:53:47 am
Texans won their final game in the last few seconds.

That win denied them the No1 pick.

Players are playing for their futures so I dont think players tank. Organisations can try and make it harder for their team to win though
Players in Hockey and Basketball dont tank either. Same with coaches(sometimes they get dictated who they can play but that normally from above)
Offline Ray K

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68137 on: May 10, 2023, 12:07:12 pm »
London games announced

1st October  Wembley   Atlanta vs Jacksonville
8th October  Tottenham  Jacksonville vs Buffalo
15th October  Tottenham  Baltimore vs Tennessee

Also,  Dolphins vs. Chiefs in Frankfurt, 5th November
Patriots vs Indianapolis in Frankfurt, 12th November
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68138 on: May 10, 2023, 12:30:26 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on May 10, 2023, 12:07:12 pm
London games announced

1st October  Wembley   Atlanta vs Jacksonville
8th October  Tottenham  Jacksonville vs Buffalo
15th October  Tottenham  Baltimore vs Tennessee

Also,  Dolphins vs. Chiefs in Frankfurt, 5th November
Patriots vs Indianapolis in Frankfurt, 12th November

I am going to that game, no matter the cost. I really want to watch Mahomes live ...
Offline voodoo ray

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68139 on: May 10, 2023, 12:39:36 pm »
I'm amused that all of the leaks were wrong.
Offline bryanod

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68140 on: May 10, 2023, 12:44:43 pm »
ffs wasnt exepcting miami in frankfurt - not hope tickets!! Went looking for hotels getting picked up as clicking into them bookings out the window.
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68141 on: May 10, 2023, 12:47:56 pm »
Quote from: bryanod on May 10, 2023, 12:44:43 pm
ffs wasnt exepcting miami in frankfurt - not hope tickets!! Went looking for hotels getting picked up as clicking into them bookings out the window.

I have a cousin living in Frankfurt, so no problem about the accomodation ;D

Now, about those tickets ...
Offline bryanod

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68142 on: May 10, 2023, 12:56:58 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 10, 2023, 12:47:56 pm
I have a cousin living in Frankfurt, so no problem about the accomodation ;D

Now, about those tickets ...

this is the problem with it being in staidum that holds probably 20k+ less than Munich after last year's ticket disaster it will be impossible.
Offline Ray K

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68143 on: May 10, 2023, 12:59:22 pm »
Quote from: bryanod on May 10, 2023, 12:56:58 pm
this is the problem with it being in staidum that holds probably 20k+ less than Munich after last year's ticket disaster it will be impossible.
Any particular reason they haven't gone back to Munich this year? I was under the impression that they'd alternate between Munich & Frankfurt.
Offline bryanod

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68144 on: May 10, 2023, 01:54:44 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on May 10, 2023, 12:59:22 pm
Any particular reason they haven't gone back to Munich this year? I was under the impression that they'd alternate between Munich & Frankfurt.

No clue, given size of fanbases seems odd choice smaller stadium.....

Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 10, 2023, 12:47:56 pm
I have a cousin living in Frankfurt, so no problem about the accomodation ;D

Now, about those tickets ...

Well i've booked flights and hotel now so lets see on tickets....likely only need 2 so might be able help each other here once know when going on sale....
Offline swoopy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68145 on: May 10, 2023, 02:12:59 pm »
Quote from: bryanod on May 10, 2023, 01:54:44 pm
No clue, given size of fanbases seems odd choice smaller stadium.....

Well i've booked flights and hotel now so lets see on tickets....likely only need 2 so might be able help each other here once know when going on sale....

Good luck! The Germany tickets were neigh on impossible to get last year.
Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68146 on: May 10, 2023, 03:10:19 pm »
So many games in Europe!
Offline bryanod

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68147 on: May 10, 2023, 03:12:16 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on May 10, 2023, 02:12:59 pm
Good luck! The Germany tickets were neigh on impossible to get last year.

yeah and now anounced Mia @jets on black friday I have some remorse booking for Frankfurt as probably end up cheaper to go to that with all the Dolphin fans.....yikes.
Offline TipTopKop

  • ******
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68148 on: Yesterday at 12:14:48 am »
London games feel.... bleh. I know international games aren't exactly going to be Chiefs/Bills et al, but still.
Offline classycarra

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68149 on: Yesterday at 12:39:33 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 12:14:48 am
London games feel.... bleh. I know international games aren't exactly going to be Chiefs/Bills et al, but still.
two jaguars games feels a bit much too.

feel like the ravens titans game will be 12-24 months too late, in terms of the prospects it's a good quality and exciting game. not sure i'll even bother trying this year after the tickets bollocks last year, despite being in london
Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,993
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68150 on: Yesterday at 04:39:35 am »
The Jags are good now though? Bit odd to complain now relative to what weve had in the past. Chiefs are coming over, Ravens too
Offline voodoo ray

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68151 on: Yesterday at 07:43:59 am »
jim harbaugh was really not a fan of playing overseas last time, but that's because the ravens got smashed and flacco put up a passer rating of 12.
Offline Ray K

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68152 on: Yesterday at 09:19:50 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 07:43:59 am
jim harbaugh was really not a fan of playing overseas last time, but that's because the ravens got smashed and flacco put up a passer rating of 12.
And the Ravens did this to Lizzie

Offline voodoo ray

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68153 on: Yesterday at 09:25:57 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:19:50 am
And the Ravens did this to Lizzie



that's brilliantly shite
Offline classycarra

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68154 on: Yesterday at 07:37:11 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 04:39:35 am
The Jags are good now though? Bit odd to complain now relative to what weve had in the past. Chiefs are coming over, Ravens too

if that's in reply to me, it's the lack of diversity nothing to do with the team/team's quality - plus chiefs aren't coming over btw (our two posts were about London).

they're always one of the six teams already, and that's too much as it is. but now they're two out of the six teams.
Offline voodoo ray

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68155 on: Yesterday at 08:13:42 pm »
I've got a vague idea of what I'd like to do when I go over later in the year, so I fully expect the schedule makers to not be kind and for me to have to have a complete rethink tomorrow.
Online skipper757

  • ******
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68156 on: Today at 01:18:24 am »
Schedule release leaks in process.

Jets-Bills MNF Week 1.  Jets have a lot of primetime games this year.

Looks Lions-Chiefs is the first game of the year on September 7.
