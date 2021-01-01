« previous next »
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68080 on: Yesterday at 02:22:54 am
I think that's a good spot for carter if there are 'character issues' there.

Half of these kids getting their names called today will be mediocre at best anyway.
Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68081 on: Yesterday at 02:24:45 am
Interesting draft policy by the Eagles, going for the best defensive player in the draft. Maybe other teams should try that.
MBL?

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68082 on: Yesterday at 02:26:34 am
Delighted to get one of the best players in it. Eagles need to get his head in the right place because its clear the fella isnt doing well.
MBL?

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68083 on: Yesterday at 02:28:25 am
Give me Gibbs at 30 or more likely trade back and still get a rb
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68084 on: Yesterday at 02:28:56 am
Bears predicted to get a tackle and they get a tackle.
skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68085 on: Yesterday at 02:36:43 am
Lions have a fun young talented team and can add a lot this draft.  Let's see.
skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68086 on: Yesterday at 02:38:02 am
Soo...... I will not be keeping Deandre Swift in the RAWK Flea Flicker league lol.
cdav

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68087 on: Yesterday at 02:38:10 am
Who had 2 rbs in the top 12, bonkers
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68088 on: Yesterday at 02:38:12 am
Not a good draft for the "don't take a RB in round 1" crew
RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68089 on: Yesterday at 02:38:32 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 02:38:12 am
Not a good draft for the "don't take a RB in round 1" crew
It still terrible value. He good but lol
skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68090 on: Yesterday at 02:40:48 am
I guess the Lions with their multitude of picks would rather the talent they want than care much about value.

Fair enough, but they've got other holes to fill.

And I forgot they got Montgomery too.  What's the point?
MBL?

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68091 on: Yesterday at 02:41:11 am
rafathegaffa83

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68092 on: Yesterday at 02:41:19 am
Most of the Lions fans I know are pissed with that pick. I assumed it would be Gonzalez
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68093 on: Yesterday at 02:42:01 am
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 02:40:48 am
I guess the Lions with their multitude of picks would rather the talent they want than care much about value.

Fair enough, but they've got other holes to fill.

And I forgot they got Montgomery too.  What's the point?

Goff is going to throw 4 paases per game?
RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68094 on: Yesterday at 02:53:35 am
Ne trading his pick to screw the jets out of getting an OT. Jets Revenge is still there
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68095 on: Yesterday at 04:17:02 am
Bills trading up to take the top TE off the board, that the Cowboys were lining up, so Cowboys take DT instead with their pick.
Rosario

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68096 on: Yesterday at 04:35:40 am
Damn was hoping we wouldnt get the usual run on the top receivers this year and one of them would fall to the Colts at the start of the second.

Just been Hyatt is still available. Yes please!
jonkrux

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68097 on: Yesterday at 04:54:04 am
As an eagles fan, I wanted Bijan, purely for how ridiculous our offence would have been. But to pick up Carter at 9 and Smith at 30 is just fuckin outrageous. Many had us taking Smith at 10. What a fantastic first round. 🤯
Rosario

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68098 on: Yesterday at 04:57:56 am
Eagles rebuilding that DL which so much young talent in the last two drafts is pretty insane. Now lets them concentrate on that OL over the next couple of years.
MBL?

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68099 on: Yesterday at 05:02:59 am
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 04:54:04 am
As an eagles fan, I wanted Bijan, purely for how ridiculous our offence would have been. But to pick up Carter at 9 and Smith at 30 is just fuckin outrageous. Many had us taking Smith at 10. What a fantastic first round. 🤯
Yeah I wanted Robinson myself but this sounds very good. Surprised him and gibbs went so early.
RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68100 on: Yesterday at 05:13:05 am
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 04:57:56 am
Eagles rebuilding that DL which so much young talent in the last two drafts is pretty insane. Now lets them concentrate on that OL over the next couple of years.
They really only need a Guard and RT at some point.
They have Kelce replacement already on the team.
Skeeve

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68101 on: Yesterday at 05:19:27 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 02:28:56 am
Bears predicted to get a tackle and they get a tackle.

Nice little bonus of an extra pick without losing out on a player they wanted, although I do wonder who they would have gone for if both Johnson and Wright were still there for their pick. Luckily, they avoided Skoronski as they need an OT and not an OT who will probably have to move inside to Guard.
Skeeve

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68102 on: Yesterday at 05:24:01 am
Quote from: Zaffarious on Yesterday at 01:13:31 am
i swear it used to be 3mins on the clock? has it changed this year? fml

It varies from round to round, reducing from ten minutes in round 1 to seven minutes to make picks in the second round, five minutes for regular or compensatory picks in rounds 3-6 and four minutes in round 7.

While a little annoying, besides the higher interest in the first couple of rounds, there's probably a higher chance of trades happening too and those will eat into the time after all.
Rosario

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68103 on: Yesterday at 05:52:36 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 05:13:05 am
They really only need a Guard and RT at some point.
They have Kelce replacement already on the team.

Oh true I forgot about them getting Kelces replacement in already. Even better for them done a hell of a job of keeping the trenches the strong point of that team.
RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68104 on: Yesterday at 05:56:51 am
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 05:52:36 am
Oh true I forgot about them getting Kelces replacement in already. Even better for them done a hell of a job of keeping the trenches the strong point of that team.
Yea Jurgens probably starts at rg this year but moves to center whenever Kelce hangs it up. Dickerson played Center at Bama too irc but he not long term center
Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68105 on: Yesterday at 08:02:47 am
Feels like Philly, Seattle and Baltimore had a good 1st day in the draft.

The Eagles pick up 2 of the best defensive prospects in the draft. Smith and Carter, along with Jordan Davis, provide the Eagles with some really good prospects on the DL. All from Georgia as well so may have some chemistry from college days.

The Seahawks getting Smith-Njigba adds to the WR group of DK Metcalf and, the massively under rated, Tyler Lockett. That's a very good group of WRs. Add in Noah Fant  at TE and Kenneth Walker at RB and they have a good set of players at the offensive skill positions. On top of that that probably get the best DB prospects in the draft in Devon Witherspoon. Him and Tariq Woolen will be a good combo.

Ravens might be the biggest winners yesterday. If the Jackson deal is confirmed then that's big news for them. Adding Zay Flowers at WR to go with Odell and Duvernay gives them some juice at WR that they haven't had in a while. Mark Andrews ability as a pass catching TE adds to this and if JK Dobbins can stay healthy they look in decent shape.

Also like Gonzalez at 17 for the Patriots. Feels like a player that fell into their lap.

I thought the Detroit Lions had a really good free agency, addressing their needs at cornerback, I don't get them drafting a RB and LB with their 2 picks in the Top 20. Unless they are absolute home run selections, then I wouldn't value using high end picks on these positions. You have to be very secure in the rest of your roster to make these picks. Especially running back. You are committing to playing high end wages for the position in the latter stages of the rookie deal.

On to Day 2, still some good prospects on the board.
RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68106 on: Yesterday at 08:13:16 am
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:02:47 am
Feels like Philly, Seattle and Baltimore had a good 1st day in the draft.

The Eagles pick up 2 of the best defensive prospects in the draft. Smith and Carter, along with Jordan Davis, provide the Eagles with some really good prospects on the DL. All from Georgia as well so may have some chemistry from college days.

The Seahawks getting Smith-Njigba adds to the WR group of DK Metcalf and, the massively under rated, Tyler Lockett. That's a very good group of WRs. Add in Noah Fant  at TE and Kenneth Walker at RB and they have a good set of players at the offensive skill positions. On top of that that probably get the best DB prospects in the draft in Devon Witherspoon. Him and Tariq Woolen will be a good combo.

Ravens might be the biggest winners yesterday. If the Jackson deal is confirmed then that's big news for them. Adding Zay Flowers at WR to go with Odell and Duvernay gives them some juice at WR that they haven't had in a while. Mark Andrews ability as a pass catching TE adds to this and if JK Dobbins can stay healthy they look in decent shape.

Also like Gonzalez at 17 for the Patriots. Feels like a player that fell into their lap.

I thought the Detroit Lions had a really good free agency, addressing their needs at cornerback, I don't get them drafting a RB and LB with their 2 picks in the Top 20. Unless they are absolute home run selections, then I wouldn't value using high end picks on these positions. You have to be very secure in the rest of your roster to make these picks. Especially running back. You are committing to playing high end wages for the position in the latter stages of the rookie deal.

On to Day 2, still some good prospects on the board.
Ravens also Have Bateman and Likely.
Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68107 on: Yesterday at 08:40:16 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:13:16 am
Ravens also Have Bateman and Likely.

Bateman is a bit of an unknown and didn't show much as a rookie. He's a 1st Rd pick in 2022 so he could make a leap in 2023. I think the Ravens going to Odell and another 1st Rd WR says a lot about how they voew their current WRs (including Agholor, Bateman etc..).
Rob K

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68108 on: Yesterday at 09:33:19 am
Quote from: MBL? on April 27, 2023, 11:21:30 pm
1am start and will go for around 4 hours..

Yeah I jibbed it off. 🤣
In the past Id have stayed up to watch the first few picks at least but with a 2 year old who wakes up at 6:30 every morning it wasnt worth the pain.
Vote For Pedro

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68109 on: Yesterday at 01:23:14 pm
Looking at the second round, that Claypool trade really stings for the Bears right now.
Skeeve

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68110 on: Yesterday at 01:46:03 pm
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 01:23:14 pm
Looking at the second round, that Claypool trade really stings for the Bears right now.

Maybe a little bit, but he could easily end up like a January signing in the PL, he's settled in now and can push on in the new season, while a summer signing won't have had that time and it is not like they don't have 3 more picks before what would usually be end of the 2nd round as well.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68111 on: Yesterday at 01:53:10 pm
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 01:23:14 pm
Looking at the second round, that Claypool trade really stings for the Bears right now.

does it though?

sure they could take another receiver with it and they might be better than claypool or they might be a bag of shit and flame out after 1 year. you never know.
RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68112 on: Yesterday at 06:52:05 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 01:53:10 pm
does it though?

sure they could take another receiver with it and they might be better than claypool or they might be a bag of shit and flame out after 1 year. you never know.
It just basically from a contract way they basically traded pick wise a 1st rounder for a guy they might have for a year and half.
They have pay him in the offseason
RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68113 on: Yesterday at 06:53:32 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:40:16 am
Bateman is a bit of an unknown and didn't show much as a rookie. He's a 1st Rd pick in 2022 so he could make a leap in 2023. I think the Ravens going to Odell and another 1st Rd WR says a lot about how they voew their current WRs (including Agholor, Bateman etc..).
Yea he was Hurt a bunch they like him but yea getting more Wrs is not a bad.
Agholor might get cut. Also helps to have an OC who can scheme up well in the passing game in Monken.
I think Flowers is more of a Slot guy then outside guy.
Zaffarious

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68114 on: Yesterday at 09:23:10 pm
i feel like will levis comes across really badly. personality wise he just seems a bit of a twat. sounds harsh but just my impression of him. not surprised he has dropped.
MBL?

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68115 on: Yesterday at 09:50:39 pm
Happy I was in here defending Jalen Carter before he fell to the eagles, thought hed be gone before 9. Hopefully he can fulfil his potential.
LiverLuke

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68116 on: Today at 07:53:05 pm
I have no idea what to think of Richardson, worried about his accuracy but he's certainly a beast physically. Really happy with the rest of our draft so far too.
