Feels like Philly, Seattle and Baltimore had a good 1st day in the draft.



The Eagles pick up 2 of the best defensive prospects in the draft. Smith and Carter, along with Jordan Davis, provide the Eagles with some really good prospects on the DL. All from Georgia as well so may have some chemistry from college days.



The Seahawks getting Smith-Njigba adds to the WR group of DK Metcalf and, the massively under rated, Tyler Lockett. That's a very good group of WRs. Add in Noah Fant at TE and Kenneth Walker at RB and they have a good set of players at the offensive skill positions. On top of that that probably get the best DB prospects in the draft in Devon Witherspoon. Him and Tariq Woolen will be a good combo.



Ravens might be the biggest winners yesterday. If the Jackson deal is confirmed then that's big news for them. Adding Zay Flowers at WR to go with Odell and Duvernay gives them some juice at WR that they haven't had in a while. Mark Andrews ability as a pass catching TE adds to this and if JK Dobbins can stay healthy they look in decent shape.



Also like Gonzalez at 17 for the Patriots. Feels like a player that fell into their lap.



I thought the Detroit Lions had a really good free agency, addressing their needs at cornerback, I don't get them drafting a RB and LB with their 2 picks in the Top 20. Unless they are absolute home run selections, then I wouldn't value using high end picks on these positions. You have to be very secure in the rest of your roster to make these picks. Especially running back. You are committing to playing high end wages for the position in the latter stages of the rookie deal.



On to Day 2, still some good prospects on the board.