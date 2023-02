I know it didn't happen; that was not my point. My point was, that they had brought in expedited reviews specifically so that big plays could be looked at near-instantly during the game, without having to have coaches with imperfect knowledge & access to footage having to make the call immediately to throw a challenge flag. And that it seems unfair that now they have such a system, to not be able to rely on it in such a key moment, instead p0utting the onus on the coaches for having to flag every challenge when this system should be better equipped (or at least, use it to give the coaches that ability to flag the challenge)





It WAS being looked at. That's why the Eagles were hurrying to snap the ball. They knew and they did all they could to stop that call from being made without a challenge. There's no unfair about it. It's just a case where that particular replay had not been looked at yet and the Eagles made sure there was no time to do so. So as I said, when you see them so obviously hurrying up with no reason, you at least call Timeout. I mean normally their reciever isn't scrambling for a hurried snap after making a catch like that in such an important game. He'd be strutting about lapping in the adulation of the fans.I'm in no way damning the 9ers coachs but they are still at fault.Anyway, it is what it is.