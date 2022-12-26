Payton retiring from the Saints instead of being sacked requires any hiring team compensating Saints with a draft pick or picks. Not sure they have any less! And arguably Payton would want to be more selective about the QB he's returning to work with (assuming he's coming back to push for a superbowl).



Yep, Saints still have Payton's contract through 2023 season, Broncos gave up a first & second round pick in the 2023 draft, along with picks in the 2022 draft, in the trade for Wilson, don't think the Broncos want to trade any more draft picks, even if it is for Payton.Payton wanted to sit out this year, & come back next year, but depends on the team he want's to coach, & whether the Saints will agree to the move, if Payton sit's out next year, comes back in 2024, he can pick his team, as is contract at the Saints would have expiredAs i've said, rumours going around Kingsbury is done at the Cards, Cards could well go for Payton to replace him, but depends if the Saints will approve Payton going to another team in the NFC