speak for yourself, we won't win anything with Dak I'm afraid



I don't get this from our fanbase. He's being asked to be aggressive, it's part-and-parcel of all the good plays he makes that everyone glosses over. Aggressive QB play is generally accompanied by picks, so you have to expect some. But when Dak puts it into Brown's hands against his chest and he dumps it off to a defender for a Pick-6, that's on the WR, not Dak. He's had 2 picks in 2 weeks where the receiver just didn't catch the ball. That's bad WR play. And 2 picks where he was hit during his throwing motion. That's just football. He still hung 34 points on the Jags despite those 2 picks.Maybe it's not Dak (or the offense though there's a conversation to be had there), maybe it's the defense melting away and giving up 500 yards, another 14 point lead and forcing the offense to score another late 4th qtr TD to try not to lose the game for the second week running.At some point people have to accept that while Dak is not prime Brady, he's still a great QB and Dallas playing like donkeys is despite him, not because if him.Though you're probably right about them not winning anything with him as long as he's QB on the same team as this defense (which also just got worse with injuries).