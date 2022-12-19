« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2247466 times)

Offline Knight

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66080 on: December 19, 2022, 07:09:05 am »
The end to the Patriots game had me in hysterics. Self destruction of the most amusing kind.
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66081 on: December 19, 2022, 07:44:34 am »
Wtf was he thinking?  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline voodoo ray

« Reply #66082 on: December 19, 2022, 08:25:35 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on December 19, 2022, 07:44:34 am
Wtf was he thinking?  :lmao :lmao :lmao

hey now jones (mac) only had to run about 60 yards through the entire raiders team to get into the end zone. why not throw it to him huh?
Offline Zimagic

« Reply #66083 on: December 19, 2022, 10:42:40 am »
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on December 18, 2022, 09:20:13 pm
speak for yourself, we won't win anything with Dak I'm afraid

I don't get this from our fanbase. He's being asked to be aggressive, it's part-and-parcel of all the good plays he makes that everyone glosses over. Aggressive QB play is generally accompanied by picks, so you have to expect some. But when Dak puts it into Brown's hands against his chest and he dumps it off to a defender for a Pick-6, that's on the WR, not Dak. He's had 2 picks in 2 weeks where the receiver just didn't catch the ball. That's bad WR play. And 2 picks where he was hit during his throwing motion. That's just football. He still hung 34 points on the Jags despite those 2 picks.

Maybe it's not Dak (or the offense though there's a conversation to be had there), maybe it's the defense melting away and giving up 500 yards, another 14 point lead and forcing the offense to score another late 4th qtr TD to try not to lose the game for the second week running.

At some point people have to accept that while Dak is not prime Brady, he's still a great QB and Dallas playing like donkeys is despite him, not because if him.

Though you're probably right about them not winning anything with him as long as he's QB on the same team as this defense (which also just got worse with injuries).
Offline voodoo ray

« Reply #66084 on: December 19, 2022, 10:52:05 am »
A team's better players always come in for some shit when they lose. It's pretty common.

If you concede 40 points your problem probably isn't the QB.
Offline Daniel O'Cabbaggiohohohmygod...

« Reply #66085 on: December 19, 2022, 05:08:32 pm »
I'm glad i missed the miami miracle live and i'm glad i missed that fucking shit show live
Offline Boston always unofficial

« Reply #66086 on: December 19, 2022, 05:33:41 pm »
What a fucking shitshow New England has been for most of this season.
Online TipTopKop

« Reply #66087 on: December 21, 2022, 10:00:47 pm »
RIP Franco Harris. Old time legend.
Offline voodoo ray

« Reply #66088 on: December 21, 2022, 10:08:03 pm »
Life has strange timing sometimes
Offline XmaStattooed Red Breasts

« Reply #66089 on: Yesterday at 02:21:33 pm »
Franco Harris has the career rushing records in super bowls, 354 yards from 101 attempts, Steelers are retiring his jersey on Saturday too
Offline XmaStattooed Red Breasts

« Reply #66090 on: Today at 04:15:15 am »
Zach Wilson is done in New York, 92 yards passing, 1 int, & against the Jags, oh & with a 41.9 rating, Wilson ended up being benched.
