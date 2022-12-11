Lert's Go Purdey! 10-4, and wrapped up the NFC West. 7 straight wins with fewer than 18 points conceeded in each match, Mr Irrelevant becoming the 2nd player (with Rodgers) in 70 years to have his first 2 starting games getting a psser rating of 115+.



10-4 now, with Commanders (7-5), Raiders (5-8) and Cards (4-9) left to play. Could be on for a number 2 spot, but likely number 3 as Vikings equally don't have the hardest of schedules - Colts (4-8), Giants(7-5), Packers(5-8), Bears(3-10) - although is we win all 3, and they drop a game, then we would have a better conference record (we'd be 10-2, they'd be, at best, 9-3). Who'd have thought is back after week 7, when we were 3-4 after being hammered by the Chiefs.