Kyler Murray did his ACL last night in the Patriots game. Given it's mid December and its basically a 12 month injury for someone of his mobility, I'm not sure you'll see much game time for him in 2023. Kingsbury and the GM will be fired at the end of the season and the Cards are another team who are screwed for a while.



if he has done that ligament I reckon there's a (very) outside chance of him making the start of next season but probably more likely around october.firing both kingsbury and the GM will be an expensive business for the cardinals given that they extended both of them recently. that looked weird at the time and looks fucking lunacy now.