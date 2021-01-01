« previous next »
Today at 08:56:10 am
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 08:53:41 am
A few qb's out injured this game week, also what the hell is happening at the rams?

They have an only just above average QB, relying too heavily on their D and their running game - and bet hard on the likes of Stafford, Kupp and Donald - meaning they had less money to strengthen overall in other areas after trading away too many picks, and then using the ones they had poorly
Today at 09:27:46 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 08:56:10 am
They have an only just above average QB, relying too heavily on their D and their running game - and bet hard on the likes of Stafford, Kupp and Donald - meaning they had less money to strengthen overall in other areas after trading away too many picks, and then using the ones they had poorly

Doesn't explain the amount of injuries, down to QB3 for this week against the Chiefs plus releasing 2 starting players
Today at 06:31:04 pm
this is the lions biggest game of the season, where everyone watches them.

so they're wearing fucking mono grey.
Today at 07:11:56 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 06:31:04 pm
this is the lions biggest game of the season, where everyone watches them.

so they're wearing fucking mono grey.
My wife said the same thing. I like that gray, it's clean and slick.
Great game so far. Lions are hanging in there. Josh Allen is unreal, though. Supreme athletic ability.
