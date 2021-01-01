« previous next »
Go ed the packers was nice to wake up to that this morning I fell asleep during the 3rd and woke up fearing the worst so to beat the Man U of the nfl like that was boss especially after how are season has gone so far and who knows a win against a tough Tennessee side and we might go on a run not expecting it but who knows
Quote from: Zimagic on Yesterday at 09:55:45 am

Up to yesterday, Dallas have never lost from 14 up in the 4th. They were 195-0 in their history and they managed to screw it up.





that seems to be a theme this season with many teams.
Quote from: Cali on Yesterday at 10:16:16 am
Go ed the packers was nice to wake up to that this morning I fell asleep during the 3rd and woke up fearing the worst so to beat the Man U of the nfl like that was boss especially after how are season has gone so far and who knows a win against a tough Tennessee side and we might go on a run not expecting it but who knows
ah come off it. Always considered the cowboys more like us. huge team that everyone knows and hasn't had success in a while. Which until the last few years was like us.rest of America seems to hate them too
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 11:04:56 am
ah come off it. Always considered the cowboys more like us. huge team that everyone knows and hasn't had success in a while. Which until the last few years was like us.rest of America seems to hate them too

They call themselves Americas team always giving it the billy big bollocks even when there shite there Man U
oh look it's this again
I'm curious about trying to work out how good some of the under performing QBs are, relative to each other - so I thought I'd crowd source from you lot who are far better at reading things (away from the one dimensional more obvious stuff). This is prompted from Mayfield looking pretty broken/in a nadir currently.

So in recent years we've seen Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield first picked in the drafts, and they're playing in a time that's broadly considered as QB-friendly as the NFL has been.

If salary, contract ties etc was no object, which of the two would you pick first if you had to choose your starting QB for an imaginary roster (and you weren't allowed a dual threat QB - just one of these unfancied ones).

Just looked and Jameis was a first pick the year before Goff - so can add him to the trio of options.
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 12:44:08 pm
I'm curious about trying to work out how good some of the under performing QBs are, relative to each other - so I thought I'd crowd source from you lot who are far better at reading things (away from the one dimensional more obvious stuff). This is prompted from Mayfield looking pretty broken/in a nadir currently.

So in recent years we've seen Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield first picked in the drafts, and they're playing in a time that's broadly considered as QB-friendly as the NFL has been.

If salary, contract ties etc was no object, which of the two would you pick first if you had to choose your starting QB for an imaginary roster (and you weren't allowed a dual threat QB - just one of these unfancied ones).

Just looked and Jameis was a first pick the year before Goff - so can add him to the trio of options.

I'd rather tank and see what's available in the draft next year. we know what those 3 are and what they're not.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 12:46:37 pm
I'd rather tank and see what's available in the draft next year. we know what those 3 are and what they're not.
not helpful haha ;D

relative to each other - and you only get rewards for winning games, there's no future draft so no tanking

i've got a view on the three, but i'm curious on others orders
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 12:49:04 pm
not helpful haha ;D

relative to each other - and you only get rewards for winning games, there's no future draft so no tanking

i've got a view on the three, but i'm curious on others orders

goff I suppose. he's at least shown with a good OC he's capable of doing alright.

mayfield is far too inconsistent and winston likes throwing it to the oppo too much.
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 12:44:08 pm
I'm curious about trying to work out how good some of the under performing QBs are, relative to each other - so I thought I'd crowd source from you lot who are far better at reading things (away from the one dimensional more obvious stuff). This is prompted from Mayfield looking pretty broken/in a nadir currently.

So in recent years we've seen Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield first picked in the drafts, and they're playing in a time that's broadly considered as QB-friendly as the NFL has been.

If salary, contract ties etc was no object, which of the two would you pick first if you had to choose your starting QB for an imaginary roster (and you weren't allowed a dual threat QB - just one of these unfancied ones).

Just looked and Jameis was a first pick the year before Goff - so can add him to the trio of options.

Jameis is the best QB of the three. By some distance. Mayfield is average at best and Goff is just terrible. Jameis biggest problem is his interception ratio is quite high. So when he was in Tampa their defense was under pressure as the ball was intercepted in bad field positions meaning it was very hard not to concede points. We saw when Brady arrived, that when you gave their defense good field postions and points to defend, then they are excellent.

But that notwithstanding Jameis is definitely the more talented of the 3 and has shown at the Saints he can deliver more than those two at the Lions and Browns/Panthers respectively.
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 01:51:36 pm
Jameis is the best QB of the three. By some distance. Mayfield is average at best and Goff is just terrible. Jameis biggest problem is his interception ratio is quite high. So when he was in Tampa their defense was under pressure as the ball was intercepted in bad field positions meaning it was very hard not to concede points. We saw when Brady arrived, that when you gave their defense good field postions and points to defend, then they are excellent.

But that notwithstanding Jameis is definitely the more talented of the 3 and has shown at the Saints he can deliver more than those two at the Lions and Browns/Panthers respectively.

this is all true but he's also currently benched for andy dalton.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 12:53:21 pm
goff I suppose. he's at least shown with a good OC he's capable of doing alright.

mayfield is far too inconsistent and winston likes throwing it to the oppo too much.
this is pretty much my take, although I think Jameis is more talented than Goff. thought he looked to be showing signs before his ACL last season of operating successfully more conservatively (like Goff with McVay) last season. but he hasn't shown it this season (albeit I think dalton has been fortunate to play the last two games ahead of him).

I'd have mayfield way way down in the three (he doesn't appear to have much upside, although hasn't had an exciting offensive coordinator that I can recall - and it doesn't help he's short too) - think there was a guy from his college here who was high on him? if they're reading this, do you think mayfield can overcome this and start somewhere again, or is he spent?

Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 01:51:36 pm
Nice one mate. I don't rate Goff either, and feel sure I know his limits - but I am wondering if it's my biases of seeing more of him (mostly at Rams) than I ever did of Mayfield. although maybe if i saw mayfield i'd be even less impressed!
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 12:44:08 pm
I'm curious about trying to work out how good some of the under performing QBs are, relative to each other - so I thought I'd crowd source from you lot who are far better at reading things (away from the one dimensional more obvious stuff). This is prompted from Mayfield looking pretty broken/in a nadir currently.

So in recent years we've seen Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield first picked in the drafts, and they're playing in a time that's broadly considered as QB-friendly as the NFL has been.

If salary, contract ties etc was no object, which of the two would you pick first if you had to choose your starting QB for an imaginary roster (and you weren't allowed a dual threat QB - just one of these unfancied ones).

Just looked and Jameis was a first pick the year before Goff - so can add him to the trio of options.

Mayfield has actual upside, and we've seen him have a good season. Goff is what he is - there is nothing lurking beneath the surface to pull out of him, especially once you get him away from Sean McVay. He's the most bang-average of bang-average QBs. Jameis can't process the game at a high enough level to count on. I still would look to the draft rather than rely on Baker, who probably has too much mental clatter at this point to turn it around, but of the three he's the clear and obvious choice.
Quote from: Cali on Yesterday at 12:23:38 pm
They call themselves Americas team always giving it the billy big bollocks even when there shite there Man U

It was a dude at the nfl that gave them that tag,to sell the end of season film.Back in the day the Cowboys were on national t.v alot when games weren't everywhere and there were always Cowboy fans in the stands so America's team.They adopted the tag of course.There's really no need for the nfl team is like that english team stuff.
yet more instances of defensive players trying to intercept the ball on 4th down this weekend.

if I was a head coach I'd fine any of my players who did that because it's thick as fuck and all they're doing is putting themselves before the team. an exception would be made if they've got a clear run to the EZ for 6 points, but other than that, fuck off.

if it's a contested catch like the ludicrous jefferson one it'd be a double fucking fine as well.
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 02:58:31 pm
Mayfield has actual upside, and we've seen him have a good season. Goff is what he is - there is nothing lurking beneath the surface to pull out of him, especially once you get him away from Sean McVay. He's the most bang-average of bang-average QBs. Jameis can't process the game at a high enough level to count on. I still would look to the draft rather than rely on Baker, who probably has too much mental clatter at this point to turn it around, but of the three he's the clear and obvious choice.
interesting. pleased to see some diversity of views. I don't see that mayfield is the clear choice. looking at his best season (2020), in terms of keeping it tidy, it seems he can compete with Goff's better seasons - but Goff has put a few in of similar quality. I think I'd take Goff over Mayfield by a distance just because he offers some consistency (not all that high) whereas Mayfield can be truly awful and also has less about him physically to compensate in the pocket

Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:16:23 pm
yet more instances of defensive players trying to intercept the ball on 4th down this weekend.

if I was a head coach I'd fine any of my players who did that because it's thick as fuck and all they're doing is putting themselves before the team. an exception would be made if they've got a clear run to the EZ for 6 points, but other than that, fuck off.

if it's a contested catch like the ludicrous jefferson one it'd be a double fucking fine as well.
Yeah I don't understand why commentators weren't laying into the Bills guy for helping him make that catch on a fourth down. No chance JJ can catch it without his help, if he were to try and slap it away
 Dak Prescott has a QBR of 43 on 3rd & 4th downs, only one player has a worse record since 2011, Tim Tebow. :o
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 08:42:17 pm
interesting. pleased to see some diversity of views. I don't see that mayfield is the clear choice. looking at his best season (2020), in terms of keeping it tidy, it seems he can compete with Goff's better seasons - but Goff has put a few in of similar quality. I think I'd take Goff over Mayfield by a distance just because he offers some consistency (not all that high) whereas Mayfield can be truly awful and also has less about him physically to compensate in the pocket

Yeah, that's totally reasonable. None of us would want any of them carrying our teams for long, that's for sure  :D
