And a bullshit holding one on Koonce that led to the clinching retaken FG. Whilst Crosby was being blatantly being held all night.



Yeah the NFL have an issue with holding calls. I know they have codified not calling holding on rip moves when the OT's hand is within the frame, but they let that bleed into other holding calls on DEs very often. They just get ignored. Until they suddenly get called and the OLineman is wondering why now and not all game, especially when now is a retaken FG or a new set of downs.It's unfair on both sides. One gets held all game but doesn't see any benefit, the other has the "rules" changed only when it has a direct impact on the result.