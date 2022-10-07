« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1633 1634 1635 1636 1637 [1638]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2196183 times)

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,643
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65480 on: October 7, 2022, 05:14:00 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October  7, 2022, 05:11:56 pm
fangio isn't employed by the broncos.
That's why it's taking him a while to improve things
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,148
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65481 on: October 7, 2022, 06:21:15 pm »
This has been a really bad response.  The way week 1 ended placed a crazy amount of scrutiny on the Broncos.  There are usually enough storylines and teams underperforming not to be singled out, but that instantly put Hackett under pressure, which is hard for a first-year coach.  Wilson's play has been poor, and the fact people are constantly mentioning Geno Smith's performances relatively is also a problem.  Until they improve significantly, there's going to continued scrutiny, and they're going to be hounded with regard to Wilson and Hackett (and clowned on by the press).
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65482 on: October 7, 2022, 06:44:27 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October  7, 2022, 09:59:34 am
that's just an irrelevant number because they're not going to cut him.
Or trade but agree he not going anywhere
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65483 on: October 7, 2022, 06:53:30 pm »
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,396
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65484 on: October 7, 2022, 06:54:51 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on October  7, 2022, 06:53:30 pm
https://twitter.com/riversmccown/status/1578230512862330880
Hamler was not happy.
I saw him open in real time. Cover 1 man and there a pick play and never looked that way

you actually watched that shit? damn.
Logged

Offline Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65485 on: October 7, 2022, 11:23:48 pm »
Damn watching the Colts on offence this year is tough to say the least! Somehow weve managed to get the highest paid and worst OL in the league which is really some sort of achievement so props to Ballard and Reich for that. Currently on pace to give up 63 sacks with a pocket passing QB so buckle in its going to be one hell of a ride.
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,183
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65486 on: Yesterday at 12:57:37 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October  7, 2022, 05:11:56 pm
fangio isn't employed by the broncos.

He did last season hence 'still relying on'. Lovely attitude as usual but whatever bruh.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65487 on: Yesterday at 03:43:49 pm »
Patriots going throwback against The Lions.


Bailey Zappe gonna start,Pats are gonna win!
Logged

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,876
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65488 on: Yesterday at 10:05:38 pm »
Oh look nfl and nflpa report says dolphins did everything right  and tua had no signs of concussion while week.

They are amending the protocols but even new one wouldn't have stopped him playing on the Thursday.

Not been great week on actual concussions though with cam brate immediately going back in after head injury then getting pulled at half time and Joe Burrow saying he's blacked put in games has no recollection of some second halves.
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 546
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65489 on: Today at 02:53:31 pm »
Anybody watching ITV coverage today? Darren Fletcher and whoever that guy is 'analysing' are dreadful. Fair play to ITV to do their own thing but give me US coverage any day of the week.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1633 1634 1635 1636 1637 [1638]   Go Up
« previous next »
 