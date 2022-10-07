This has been a really bad response. The way week 1 ended placed a crazy amount of scrutiny on the Broncos. There are usually enough storylines and teams underperforming not to be singled out, but that instantly put Hackett under pressure, which is hard for a first-year coach. Wilson's play has been poor, and the fact people are constantly mentioning Geno Smith's performances relatively is also a problem. Until they improve significantly, there's going to continued scrutiny, and they're going to be hounded with regard to Wilson and Hackett (and clowned on by the press).