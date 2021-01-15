« previous next »
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65440 on: Yesterday at 08:28:21 am »
Quote from: newterp on October  2, 2022, 07:56:33 pm
Redskin commanders are utter trash

Yep, their defense isn't all that bad, have managed to keep the score down here, but they have nothing on offense.

Cowboys huffing & puffing to the win. Can't wait for Dak to come back.

Quote from: RedSince86 on October  2, 2022, 09:23:44 pm
Go giants 3-1.  :wave :scarf

I know you can only beat the teams put in front of you but that record is a travesty with how bad the Giants are.

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65441 on: Yesterday at 09:06:42 am »
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65442 on: Yesterday at 09:23:09 am »
After years of looking a bit shoddy, and looking like they made the wrong moves, the Eagles at this early part of the season look really good - have they finally made a team competitive enough to reach the SB again?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65443 on: Yesterday at 01:06:34 pm »
Chiefs were a kicker away from being 4-0
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65444 on: Yesterday at 01:08:11 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 01:06:34 pm
Chiefs were a kicker away from being 4-0

news of their demise seems to have been greatly exaggerated and all that
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65445 on: Yesterday at 07:39:21 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 01:08:11 pm
news of their demise seems to have been greatly exaggerated and all that

Same nonsense every year
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65446 on: Yesterday at 10:51:12 pm »
Maybe wishful thinking, but I think the Chiefs will do the usual looking amazing and peaking too early, then running out of ideas in front of the likes of Bills, Bengals, or maybe even Chargers if healthy, come the playoffs.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65447 on: Yesterday at 11:07:23 pm »
Pleasantly surprised by Dallas, thought we were screwed when Dak went down but Rush has been relatively steady although the Redskins helped him big time yesterday by having two interceptions brought back for penalties.

Hopefully will still be in good shape when Dak gets back.

Big game against the Rams next week, can't see us winning that one but would have taken 3-2 at the time Dak went down
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65448 on: Yesterday at 11:09:31 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 10:51:12 pm
Maybe wishful thinking, but I think the Chiefs will do the usual looking amazing and peaking too early, then running out of ideas in front of the likes of Bills, Bengals, or maybe even Chargers if healthy, come the playoffs.
peaking too early? They've hosted the last 4 AFC championship games...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65449 on: Yesterday at 11:32:01 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:09:31 pm
peaking too early? They've hosted the last 4 AFC championship games...
Well, you're only 1 win away from a championship game when you have the best record. I'm looking at 1 Superbowl win so far.

Great team. Fantastic even. Always in contention and of course it's hard to bet against them when they look as strong as they currently do. When it really matters most though it does seem like they're out of ideas.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65450 on: Today at 08:47:16 am »

Quality hit by Bobby Wagner on the protestor at the Niners game.

49ers must be really kicking themselves with that NFC title game last season, that`s 7 regular season wins in a row over the Lambs.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65451 on: Today at 02:00:49 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 11:32:01 pm
Well, you're only 1 win away from a championship game when you have the best record. I'm looking at 1 Superbowl win so far.

Great team. Fantastic even. Always in contention and of course it's hard to bet against them when they look as strong as they currently do. When it really matters most though it does seem like they're out of ideas.

That is one of the stranger analysis of the last 4 years that Ive read!

2019 - Lost AFC championship game in OT to Brady and the Patriots
2020 - Won it all
2021 - lost superbowl to Brady and the Bucs
2022 - Lost AFC Championship by a field goal in OT.

That's some pretty fine margins in there! They haven't lost a AFC Championship game in regular time in 4 years
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65452 on: Today at 03:38:32 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:07:23 pm
Pleasantly surprised by Dallas, thought we were screwed when Dak went down but Rush has been relatively steady although the Redskins helped him big time yesterday by having two interceptions brought back for penalties.

Hopefully will still be in good shape when Dak gets back.

Big game against the Rams next week, can't see us winning that one but would have taken 3-2 at the time Dak went down

Very happy with the defense. Less so with the offense but that's to be expected with Gallup only coming back, Cooper in for Dak, Schultz looking shaky, OLine issues. I think Dak plays if he can Vs the Rams.
We need better offense but Stafford can be gotten to. His OLine is worse than the Cowboy's right now.  Kupp & Higbee seem to be their only receivers and their running game is strangely quiet (57 yards Vs the 49ers?!)

I think Dak wins it if he plays and Rams shade it if it's Cooper. I think you're right saying 3-2 but maybe, just maybe, we go into the Eagles game on Monday 4-1.

Edit: Obv. I think Dallas wins it on the back of their defense.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65453 on: Today at 05:12:21 pm »
From a competitive aspect, an interesting first month. Only the Steelers, Commanders and Bears look truly awful. However, the number of Tier 1, truly elite teams looks very small at the moment
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65454 on: Today at 05:14:34 pm »
5 teams were unbeaten going into october last year apparently. the year before it was 7.

this year it's 1. the nfl is loving that because parity is their dream.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65455 on: Today at 05:21:24 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 05:14:34 pm
5 teams were unbeaten going into october last year apparently. the year before it was 7.

this year it's 1. the nfl is loving that because parity is their dream.

For sure. The last time there was only 1 unbeaten team going into Week 5 was KC back in 2017. There were three 0-4 teams that year
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65456 on: Today at 05:27:52 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:12:21 pm
From a competitive aspect, an interesting first month. Only the Steelers, Commanders and Bears look truly awful. However, the number of Tier 1, truly elite teams looks very small at the moment

I went over to chicago and new york for my 40th, went to bears v texans at soldier field, great experience but both teams were appalling
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65457 on: Today at 05:30:41 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:21:24 pm
For sure. The last time there was only 1 unbeaten team going into Week 5 was KC back in 2017. There were three 0-4 teams that year

had a quick read about that season and totally forgot that the 9ers started 0-9 before they brought in garoppolo. they were fucking dreadful.

and of course the 0-16 browns.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65458 on: Today at 07:08:26 pm »
Imagine double-crossing Gisele by retiring, then coming back only for her to divorce you.

He was on top (relatively) and achieved everything there is to achieve. I don't blame her when he binned her and the family life off to fulfil what? Bucs are a much lesser team than in 2020. If he promised to retire, he should have stuck to it.

It is hard for any top sportsman to know when to retire but if you promise your family that last year would be the final year and if you go public, Tom really should have gone out last year. He arguably should have been the MVP and statistically had an extremely good year and was voted by his peers as No.1. So he was at the top of the game, so to speak.

I know it would have been such a hard life for Tom living the rest of his life waking up every morning next to a Brazilian super model, starting a new pathway into television whilst also starting new business ventures. Instead now he'll have two divorces and he won't see his kids every day.

He made a very poor choice and coming from someone who was devoted to him for 20 years this ain't coming easy for me to say.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65459 on: Today at 07:11:06 pm »
maybe he came back because he realised he didn't want to spend the time with her.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65460 on: Today at 11:48:39 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 07:08:26 pm
Imagine double-crossing Gisele by retiring, then coming back only for her to divorce you.

Obviously we don't know what has gone in the day-to-day life, but yeah until further information comes out, I'm on Team Gisele on this. I genuinely don't get it. He has nothing left to prove. His title haul will likely never be beaten. He's likely to go down as the greatest ever in his position. He's a multi-millionaire. What else does he have to prove? Nothing. And yet he throws his marriage for likely one more year of football (at age 45 no less!)  with this less than vintage Buccaneers side. I don't get it. Brady even mentioned in an interview back in 2015 that she was questioning why he was still playing. That was seven years ago
