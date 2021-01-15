Imagine double-crossing Gisele by retiring, then coming back only for her to divorce you.



He was on top (relatively) and achieved everything there is to achieve. I don't blame her when he binned her and the family life off to fulfil what? Bucs are a much lesser team than in 2020. If he promised to retire, he should have stuck to it.



It is hard for any top sportsman to know when to retire but if you promise your family that last year would be the final year and if you go public, Tom really should have gone out last year. He arguably should have been the MVP and statistically had an extremely good year and was voted by his peers as No.1. So he was at the top of the game, so to speak.



I know it would have been such a hard life for Tom living the rest of his life waking up every morning next to a Brazilian super model, starting a new pathway into television whilst also starting new business ventures. Instead now he'll have two divorces and he won't see his kids every day.



He made a very poor choice and coming from someone who was devoted to him for 20 years this ain't coming easy for me to say.