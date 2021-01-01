Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The NFL Thread
Author
Topic: The NFL Thread (Read 2191145 times)
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #65400 on:
Today
at 02:30:50 pm
Wow, apparently Bosa will be out 8-10 weeks for the Chargers.
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #65401 on:
Today
at 02:33:02 pm
I see kane's got his mug there again as per fucking usual.
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #65402 on:
Today
at 04:44:39 pm
I was watching the local news this morning about the Pats v Packers game and there's a New England fan going out to the game named Vince Lombardi,i can't see anyway Pats win in this one.
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #65403 on:
Today
at 05:47:03 pm
Saints 61 yard fg attempt ends in a double doink, so Vikings win 28-25 in London
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #65404 on:
Today
at 05:48:11 pm
if he kicks that a little straighter it's in. but you can't have a go at someone for double doinking a 61 yarder.
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #65405 on:
Today
at 06:31:58 pm
Frank Reich has to be favourite for first coach fired
