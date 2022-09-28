« previous next »
The NFL Thread

Re: The NFL Thread
September 28, 2022, 09:42:01 pm
I absolutely loved fuckin the chargers last week end. Pre game all the chargers fans saying leave Herbert out as 'Its only the Jags' haha a reputation sticks I guess but Im hoping Philly take the same approach this weekend cause this Jags team might be knocking on the door in 12 months time.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 28, 2022, 09:59:48 pm
Latest Peter King podcast is a good listen, particularly on the investigation into Brett Favres latest scandal.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 29, 2022, 11:17:18 am
I usually listen to Around the NFL podcast, but will check out the one you mentioned.

Bengals - Dolphins will be interesting for sure. Its a big game for both teams.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 29, 2022, 11:18:37 am
Quote from: dalarr on September 29, 2022, 11:17:18 am
I usually listen to Around the NFL podcast, but will check out the one you mentioned.

Bengals - Dolphins will be interesting for sure. Its a big game for both teams.
their jet-lagged stuff this week has been funny/.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 29, 2022, 11:29:22 am
Quote from: dalarr on September 29, 2022, 11:17:18 am
I usually listen to Around the NFL podcast, but will check out the one you mentioned.

Bengals - Dolphins will be interesting for sure. Its a big game for both teams.

Massively difficult spot for Miami here, short week after long difficult game in heat vs buffalo, short week on travel always hard for TNF, lot of banged up key players - Tua, Waddle, Armstead etc.

Wouldn't be massively surprised if soft spot here Bengals win it by 7-14 points.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 29, 2022, 11:49:01 am
The Bengals defence has been keeping them in games so far and I expect the however, run stopper DJ Reader is out and while the focus has been on the Miami passing game their running game could have some joy against a weakened D line.

Cincy has to get some semblance of run game going otherwise it's going to be long night.

White tiger helmets though.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 29, 2022, 11:50:32 am
Quote from: PaddingtonRed on September 29, 2022, 11:49:01 am

White tiger helmets though.

Shame Miami not going throwbacks could been nice jersey matchup!
Re: The NFL Thread
September 29, 2022, 12:13:21 pm
it'd be better if they used the white helmets against a team who didn't wear white helmets themselves, but prime time etc. (not deion)
Re: The NFL Thread
September 30, 2022, 02:46:10 am
Tua carted off and taken to hospital. No idea why he was playing after Sunday's "back injury"
Re: The NFL Thread
September 30, 2022, 02:54:38 am
Looks a bad injury for Tua that.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 30, 2022, 07:50:57 am
Someone in the Dolphins org should be facing the sack, lifetime ban from the sport and potentially a prison sentence after what happened there tonight. That's the worst concussion I've ever seen in sport and is potentially a career-ender for Tua. No doubt he himself played along with whatever protocol allowed him to get into this game, and he should be stood down for the rest of the season as well.

Fucking fed up, in all sports, with the token nods to concussion just to be seen to be doing the right thing.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 30, 2022, 08:08:40 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on September 30, 2022, 07:50:57 am
Someone in the Dolphins org should be facing the sack, lifetime ban from the sport and potentially a prison sentence after what happened there tonight. That's the worst concussion I've ever seen in sport and is potentially a career-ender for Tua. No doubt he himself played along with whatever protocol allowed him to get into this game, and he should be stood down for the rest of the season as well.

Fucking fed up, in all sports, with the token nods to concussion just to be seen to be doing the right thing.
Agree with all of this. Fucking joke. They pretend they have done all the protocols and the players always want to play so they go along with it.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 30, 2022, 08:33:28 am
You are a pair of morons.

It's independent neurologists that both put people into protocol and do the assessment and he was cleared Sunday and checked since then and those people that actually assessed him confirmed back issue.

Getting slammed whiplash style by someone 200lbs heavier was the cause of this.

Some people even blaming the cincy hospital for letting him fly home as they know better. Fucking professional neurologists could do with them all practising instead of on twitter and whatever other jobs they have for some reason instead.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 30, 2022, 08:35:46 am
Quote from: bryanod on September 30, 2022, 08:33:28 am


It's independent neurologists that both put people into protocol and do the assessment and he was cleared Sunday and checked since then and those people that actually assessed him confirmed back issue.


 ;D ;D ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
September 30, 2022, 08:41:27 am
Questions do need to be asked of whoever was involved and of the processes themselves. Especially of the 'unaffiliated neurological consultant' who assessed him.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 30, 2022, 08:44:15 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on September 30, 2022, 02:46:10 am
Tua carted off and taken to hospital. No idea why he was playing after Sunday's "back injury"

After seeing him jelly-leg on Sunday, there`s no way he shoulda been back out on the field that day, much less last night.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 30, 2022, 09:02:02 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 30, 2022, 08:41:27 am
Questions do need to be asked of whoever was involved and of the processes themselves. Especially of the 'unaffiliated neurological consultant' who assessed him.

Yep, it's important the process is considered too. It is possible that he legitimately passed the tests and the consultant has independently (without too much bias) been satisfied. But in the event that has hypothetically happened, it appears that a new safeguard must be added.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 30, 2022, 09:26:06 am
Quote from: bryanod on September 30, 2022, 08:33:28 am
You are a pair of morons.

It's independent neurologists that both put people into protocol and do the assessment and he was cleared Sunday and checked since then and those people that actually assessed him confirmed back issue.

Getting slammed whiplash style by someone 200lbs heavier was the cause of this.

Some people even blaming the cincy hospital for letting him fly home as they know better. Fucking professional neurologists could do with them all practising instead of on twitter and whatever other jobs they have for some reason instead.

https://mobile.twitter.com/ChrisNowinski1

This guys is the top of his field and was saying the same things ever since the first incident on Sunday. Is he also a moron?
Re: The NFL Thread
September 30, 2022, 09:27:53 am
Quote from: bryanod on September 30, 2022, 08:33:28 am
You are a pair of morons.

It's independent neurologists that both put people into protocol and do the assessment and he was cleared Sunday and checked since then and those people that actually assessed him confirmed back issue.

Getting slammed whiplash style by someone 200lbs heavier was the cause of this.

Some people even blaming the cincy hospital for letting him fly home as they know better. Fucking professional neurologists could do with them all practising instead of on twitter and whatever other jobs they have for some reason instead.
;D ;D ;D ok mate
Re: The NFL Thread
September 30, 2022, 09:30:31 am
From a Bengals standpoint, good win, marred by the injury to Tua and we wish him all the very best in his recovery

The offence continues to sputter, being harsh but Mixon looks like he's running through treacle. We have to remember he's been ran into the ground for 5 straight seasons and running backs don't last that long in this league, if he continues to struggle I don't see him being a Bengal next season.

Burrow hasn't captured the form of last season, whether it's the lack of pre season or just poor form the drop off in parallel with a poor running game is concerning.

The defence has been great, the loss of DJ Reader is massive and next week in Baltimore will show the measure of this unit.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 30, 2022, 09:35:25 am
Some solid comebacks there lads.

I've personally experience with neurologists so please grt to practising as backlogs are large. 
Quote from: Rosario on September 30, 2022, 09:26:06 am
https://mobile.twitter.com/ChrisNowinski1

This guys is the top of his field and was saying the same things ever since the first incident on Sunday. Is he also a moron?

Yes he didn't assess him. Tua throws that ball away this guy doesn't have a word last night. Instead slammed backwards by someone twice his weight.

Serious levels of I know better than doctors here, like why in the world would someone risk their doctor career for a team don't work for, it's insane.

Now if he's missed something then that's on him but what team and tua meant do if told cleared of any concussion. Not play because abc124 on twitter knows better!?!
Re: The NFL Thread
September 30, 2022, 09:43:40 am
The easy solution is to ban sacks.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 30, 2022, 10:02:41 am
Quote from: Rosario on September 30, 2022, 09:26:06 am
https://mobile.twitter.com/ChrisNowinski1

This guys is the top of his field and was saying the same things ever since the first incident on Sunday. Is he also a moron?

Are people raging tee Higgins played last night as this guy also said he's got two this season in opening 3 games, including one 4 days ago too in which returned game. Quiet there.

No mention from him or anyone on our TE who has been in protocol since week 1 as diagnosed with concussion.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 30, 2022, 10:22:47 am
https://www.businessinsider.com/nfl-concussion-protocol-2018-4

Players can cheat the concussion protocols and in the NFL, doctors get pressured and shit gets hushed up because of the stakes. See any given sunday.

If you don't think the dolphins fucked up here you're a lunatic. You are far more likely to get another one if you haven't recovered from the first, 2 in 5 days. Madness.

Re: The NFL Thread
September 30, 2022, 10:27:43 am
Everyone involved in the decision to play Tua last night should not be fired.
They should be jailed.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 30, 2022, 10:49:29 am
You don't even have to be top of your field to know Tua should not have been playing
Re: The NFL Thread
September 30, 2022, 11:21:50 am
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on September 30, 2022, 10:22:47 am
https://www.businessinsider.com/nfl-concussion-protocol-2018-4

Players can cheat the concussion protocols and in the NFL, doctors get pressured and shit gets hushed up because of the stakes. See any given sunday.

If you don't think the dolphins fucked up here you're a lunatic. You are far more likely to get another one if you haven't recovered from the first, 2 in 5 days. Madness.
Any given Sunday is a film at the end of the day but the premise is correct. Take one look at pro cycling, they have an independent doctor in a car following the race, two or three times this year alone guys have come off their bikes and staggered around the road dazed and somehow passed the concussion test and continued. The pressure from the teams is insane. It can often be difficult to diagnose on the spot. I had one myself as a child after falling off a zip line, the hospital thought there was nothing wrong with me and discharged me.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 30, 2022, 12:42:42 pm
Dolphins management need to take some blame on this. Tua looked like he got a knockout blow in the ufc with those spaghetti legs. It was foolish to bring him back.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 30, 2022, 12:46:37 pm
Bucs defense has been on a tear this season. It's going to be a very difficult matchup for mahomes and the chiefs o-line.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:03:27 pm
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:08:13 pm
I read something about that earlier and it does make you wonder who the fuck they're employing.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:11:31 pm
immediately adds question marks to all independent neurologists now, like it or not.

league and NFLPA can't allow it to remain a miami dolphins/that doctor two party thing, it needs fully investigating in order to improve the safeguards for all players.

also, i naively assumed the 'unaffiliated consultant' would be on nfl centralised payroll. if they're someone on miami's staff, that to me surely means affiliated?
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:18:40 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:11:31 pm
immediately adds question marks to all independent neurologists now, like it or not.

league and NFLPA can't allow it to remain a miami dolphins/that doctor two party thing, it needs fully investigating in order to improve the safeguards for all players.

also, i naively assumed the 'unaffiliated consultant' would be on nfl centralised payroll. if they're someone on miami's staff, that to me surely means affiliated?

it sounds like the nflpa fired him, so presumably he was on their payroll or the nfl's as opposed to being employed by a team
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:36:21 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:18:40 pm
it sounds like the nflpa fired him, so presumably he was on their payroll or the nfl's as opposed to being employed by a team

It still sounds fishy as fuck. Surely, the Dolphins have doctors on their team, and not a single one of them raised a concern that Tua being cleared might be the wrong decision after seeing him stumble like that in the first match? I have only seen the whole thing after the fact (i.e. after the second incident had occured on Thursday), but a guy getting up like that and then stumbling to the ground while shaking his head multiple times should raise some eyebrows with the team's medical staff.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:24:32 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:36:21 am
It still sounds fishy as fuck. Surely, the Dolphins have doctors on their team, and not a single one of them raised a concern that Tua being cleared might be the wrong decision after seeing him stumble like that in the first match? I have only seen the whole thing after the fact (i.e. after the second incident had occured on Thursday), but a guy getting up like that and then stumbling to the ground while shaking his head multiple times should raise some eyebrows with the team's medical staff.
Team doctors can't be trusted. Their job is to get players on the field, not take them off it, unfortunately
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:42:23 am
Weekends games kick off at the Tottenham hotspur stadium , no idea why an NFL stadium has been named after a soccer team, a shite one at that.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:45:43 am
Quote from: bryanod on September 30, 2022, 10:02:41 am
Are people raging tee Higgins played last night as this guy also said he's got two this season in opening 3 games, including one 4 days ago too in which returned game. Quiet there.

No mention from him or anyone on our TE who has been in protocol since week 1 as diagnosed with concussion.

They shouldnt have played either. Satisfied?
