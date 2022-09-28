From a Bengals standpoint, good win, marred by the injury to Tua and we wish him all the very best in his recovery



The offence continues to sputter, being harsh but Mixon looks like he's running through treacle. We have to remember he's been ran into the ground for 5 straight seasons and running backs don't last that long in this league, if he continues to struggle I don't see him being a Bengal next season.



Burrow hasn't captured the form of last season, whether it's the lack of pre season or just poor form the drop off in parallel with a poor running game is concerning.



The defence has been great, the loss of DJ Reader is massive and next week in Baltimore will show the measure of this unit.