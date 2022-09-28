« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1630 1631 1632 1633 1634 [1635]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2189232 times)

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,280
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65360 on: September 28, 2022, 09:42:01 pm »
I absolutely loved fuckin the chargers last week end. Pre game all the chargers fans saying leave Herbert out as 'Its only the Jags' haha a reputation sticks I guess but Im hoping Philly take the same approach this weekend cause this Jags team might be knocking on the door in 12 months time.
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,682
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65361 on: September 28, 2022, 09:59:48 pm »
Latest Peter King podcast is a good listen, particularly on the investigation into Brett Favres latest scandal.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,073
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65362 on: Yesterday at 11:17:18 am »
I usually listen to Around the NFL podcast, but will check out the one you mentioned.

Bengals - Dolphins will be interesting for sure. Its a big game for both teams.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,313
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65363 on: Yesterday at 11:18:37 am »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 11:17:18 am
I usually listen to Around the NFL podcast, but will check out the one you mentioned.

Bengals - Dolphins will be interesting for sure. Its a big game for both teams.
their jet-lagged stuff this week has been funny/.
Logged

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,871
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65364 on: Yesterday at 11:29:22 am »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 11:17:18 am
I usually listen to Around the NFL podcast, but will check out the one you mentioned.

Bengals - Dolphins will be interesting for sure. Its a big game for both teams.

Massively difficult spot for Miami here, short week after long difficult game in heat vs buffalo, short week on travel always hard for TNF, lot of banged up key players - Tua, Waddle, Armstead etc.

Wouldn't be massively surprised if soft spot here Bengals win it by 7-14 points.
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline PaddingtonRed

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65365 on: Yesterday at 11:49:01 am »
The Bengals defence has been keeping them in games so far and I expect the however, run stopper DJ Reader is out and while the focus has been on the Miami passing game their running game could have some joy against a weakened D line.

Cincy has to get some semblance of run game going otherwise it's going to be long night.

White tiger helmets though.
Logged

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,871
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65366 on: Yesterday at 11:50:32 am »
Quote from: PaddingtonRed on Yesterday at 11:49:01 am

White tiger helmets though.

Shame Miami not going throwbacks could been nice jersey matchup!
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,313
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65367 on: Yesterday at 12:13:21 pm »
it'd be better if they used the white helmets against a team who didn't wear white helmets themselves, but prime time etc. (not deion)
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,641
  • Dutch Class
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65368 on: Today at 02:46:10 am »
Tua carted off and taken to hospital. No idea why he was playing after Sunday's "back injury"
« Last Edit: Today at 02:51:48 am by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,971
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65369 on: Today at 02:54:38 am »
Looks a bad injury for Tua that.
Logged

Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65370 on: Today at 07:50:57 am »
Someone in the Dolphins org should be facing the sack, lifetime ban from the sport and potentially a prison sentence after what happened there tonight. That's the worst concussion I've ever seen in sport and is potentially a career-ender for Tua. No doubt he himself played along with whatever protocol allowed him to get into this game, and he should be stood down for the rest of the season as well.

Fucking fed up, in all sports, with the token nods to concussion just to be seen to be doing the right thing.
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,068
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65371 on: Today at 08:08:40 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 07:50:57 am
Someone in the Dolphins org should be facing the sack, lifetime ban from the sport and potentially a prison sentence after what happened there tonight. That's the worst concussion I've ever seen in sport and is potentially a career-ender for Tua. No doubt he himself played along with whatever protocol allowed him to get into this game, and he should be stood down for the rest of the season as well.

Fucking fed up, in all sports, with the token nods to concussion just to be seen to be doing the right thing.
Agree with all of this. Fucking joke. They pretend they have done all the protocols and the players always want to play so they go along with it.
Logged
YNWA

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,871
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65372 on: Today at 08:33:28 am »
You are a pair of morons.

It's independent neurologists that both put people into protocol and do the assessment and he was cleared Sunday and checked since then and those people that actually assessed him confirmed back issue.

Getting slammed whiplash style by someone 200lbs heavier was the cause of this.

Some people even blaming the cincy hospital for letting him fly home as they know better. Fucking professional neurologists could do with them all practising instead of on twitter and whatever other jobs they have for some reason instead.
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65373 on: Today at 08:35:46 am »
Quote from: bryanod on Today at 08:33:28 am


It's independent neurologists that both put people into protocol and do the assessment and he was cleared Sunday and checked since then and those people that actually assessed him confirmed back issue.


 ;D ;D ;D
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,313
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65374 on: Today at 08:41:27 am »
Questions do need to be asked of whoever was involved and of the processes themselves. Especially of the 'unaffiliated neurological consultant' who assessed him.
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,682
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #65375 on: Today at 08:44:15 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:46:10 am
Tua carted off and taken to hospital. No idea why he was playing after Sunday's "back injury"

After seeing him jelly-leg on Sunday, there`s no way he shoulda been back out on the field that day, much less last night.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.
Pages: 1 ... 1630 1631 1632 1633 1634 [1635]   Go Up
« previous next »
 