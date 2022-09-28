Someone in the Dolphins org should be facing the sack, lifetime ban from the sport and potentially a prison sentence after what happened there tonight. That's the worst concussion I've ever seen in sport and is potentially a career-ender for Tua. No doubt he himself played along with whatever protocol allowed him to get into this game, and he should be stood down for the rest of the season as well.



Fucking fed up, in all sports, with the token nods to concussion just to be seen to be doing the right thing.