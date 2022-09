I don't think it was much about Colts showing up, it looked like the Chiefs tried their hardest to loose that one, embarrassing performance



Chiefs weren’t at their best but it was the first time all year the Colts defence had showed and not let someone walk all over them. Sometimes the better team just gets outplayed in key situations or makes a few crucial errors and you have to give credit where credits is due, hardly makes it an embarrassing performance.Trust me as a Colts fan I’m well aware they’re probably middle of the pack at best in the AFC but they have a history of playing better against the likes of the Bills, Bucs, Chiefs, Packers ect but absolutely stinking the joint up against the bottom of the league. So was just funny to see the same sort of trends happening again.