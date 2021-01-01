« previous next »
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:17:56 pm
What a meltdown in Baltimore
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:18:30 pm
TD Miami
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:20:21 pm
Ravens and Browns blow it in horrific fashion. The browns coach had his kids on the field, ready to walk on and celebrate...2 mins later theyd lost the game. NFL is funny like, once the momentum turns anything can happen.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:20:53 pm
Maybe long-term Tua won't be the answer, but the response today was remarkable, especially since it's in Baltimore with Lamar on the other sideline.

Credit to Tua and the Dolphins for not giving up here.  Waddle and Hill are going to be a problem.  Not looking forward to playing them.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:24:47 pm
WTF Miami win in Baltimore, one of those games that'll go down in history. ::)
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:26:30 pm
The Colts....

Needed a comeback to tie Houston.  Get destroyed by the Jags.

Chiefs and Titans next two.

They need to get their act together in a hurry.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:27:22 pm
Unbelievable comeback by Miami! Been streaming that from the start and never saw that coming!!
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:28:32 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 09:26:30 pm
The Colts....

Needed a comeback to tie Houston.  Get destroyed by the Jags.

Chiefs and Titans next two.

They need to get their act together in a hurry.

The Colts record in Jacksonville is awful, Colts lost at the Jags the last week of last season & missed the playoffs because of it.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:28:44 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:20:21 pm
Ravens and Browns blow it in horrific fashion. The browns coach had his kids on the field, ready to walk on and celebrate...2 mins later theyd lost the game. NFL is funny like, once the momentum turns anything can happen.

Browns win probability with 1:55 left: 99.9%
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:28:56 pm
WTF is going? Dolphins and Jets make incredible comebacks. Browns did what the browns generally do but did not expect the ravens to blow it like that. Two crazy games. The New York Football Giants win two games in a row and lead the division. Going to be a crazy season.

Flacco turned back the sands of time with those late clutch drives.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:30:17 pm
It is good to know that even in our down years we continue to own the Shittsburgh Steelers  ;D ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:32:25 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 09:30:17 pm
It is good to know that even in our down years we continue to own the Shittsburgh Steelers  ;D ;D

they appear to have no offense.

and jimmy g is in already.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:32:31 pm
Trey Lance carted off. Here comes Jimmy G
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:34:33 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:28:32 pm
The Colts record in Jacksonville is awful, Colts lost at the Jags the last week of last season & missed the playoffs because of it.

It's like 9 years in a row or something?  Still, 24-0 is just terrible.  Can't have playoff ambitions and start like this.  Ryan with 3 picks today.

Reading around, a lot of people thinking that blame has been passed around (it was easy to pin it on Wentz last year, especially with his Week 18 meltdown in Jacksonville), but the coaches and GM may have an issue here.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:37:42 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:32:25 pm
they appear to have no offense.

and jimmy g is in already.

I think you incorrectly quoted me. But never the less Jimmy G in for Lance for the 49ers improves their chances.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:38:11 pm
Horrific injury for Lance that.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:42:09 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 09:37:42 pm
I think you incorrectly quoted me. But never the less Jimmy G in for Lance for the 49ers improves their chances.

I meant the steelers have no offense.

and then lance when down as I was typing so I just carried on.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:42:41 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 09:34:33 pm
It's like 9 years in a row or something?  Still, 24-0 is just terrible.  Can't have playoff ambitions and start like this.  Ryan with 3 picks today.

Reading around, a lot of people thinking that blame has been passed around (it was easy to pin it on Wentz last year, especially with his Week 18 meltdown in Jacksonville), but the coaches and GM may have an issue here.

I'm looking forward to Pat McAfee's take on on the Colts shitshow on his show tomorrow. ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:33:07 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:28:44 pm
Browns win probability with 1:55 left: 99.9%
This is why Chubb should not have scored the TD.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:39:15 pm
Broncos are looking like an easy pick to finish last in the AFC West. Dreadful at home to the Texans
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:45:15 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:39:15 pm
Broncos are looking like an easy pick to finish last in the AFC West. Dreadful at home to the Texans
It was always going to be btw then and Vegas for 3/4th. LAC and KC are the clear better two teams.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:47:26 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:00:37 pm
7 hours of commercial free football except for the cutaway for a minute's silence.
Annoying as fuck that was.

Great wins by Dolphins and Jets, didn't see either coming to be fair.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:52:52 pm
Denver fans losing their heads at the red zone performance. Utter shite theyve been ha
pity that the rams ditched their stripey end zones.
Logged

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:00:17 am
🚨  Intentional safety claxon in Los Angeles 🚨
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:27:53 am
Feels like the Bengals are having a season like ours to be fair. Came close last season and have been flat so far, 0-2.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:29:24 am
I did not expect them to lose to the cooper rush cowboys.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:34:10 am
fair play to the cardinals. murray is fun to watch
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:39:16 am
I dunno, Raiders are atrocious to be honest. As RedG13 said, this division will be about KC and LA.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:44:14 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 12:39:16 am
I dunno, Raiders are atrocious to be honest. As RedG13 said, this division will be about KC and LA.
KC and LA both each have a top 5 qbs with very good coaching. Raiders offense has the talent to be very good but not that level of QB play. Den same thing probably slightly better QB play but nothing like the other two teams.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:57:44 am
Excellent end for AZ there.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:14:57 am
Some great comebacks, but Baltimore, Vegas and Cleveland should have easily closed out each of those games
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:41:59 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:14:57 am
Some great comebacks, but Baltimore, Vegas and Cleveland should have easily closed out each of those games

Yep.  Some really poor execution down the stretch.

Schefter reporting Trey Lance is done for the year.  Absolutely terrible.  Between no FCS football in fall 2020 and him getting only a few games here and there with the Niners, it's a lot of time without much football.  Hopefully he comes back healthy next year.  Really want to see what he can do.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:47:25 am
I can't help but see him as busty mcbust, and it's not really his fault because he's just played no games. nobody knows what he is or could be.

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:59:45 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 01:47:25 am
I can't help but see him as busty mcbust, and it's not really his fault because he's just played no games. nobody knows what he is or could be.



Yea, the lack of games is really tough.  I have worries for Zach Wilson for the same reason.

If Jimmy G plays well, he's going to generate plenty of interest.  If you're a young talented team like the Lions with all those playmakers and young guys on cheap rookie contracts and if you don't have a high draft pick, you could try to bring some like Jimmy G on a multiple year deal while working on future QB development.  It's like the reverse rookie QB deal (kind of the Broncos having young playmakers and bringing in Russ and extending his contract).  I can't imagine it'd be easy for the Niners to bring him back without a decently hefty contract, which defeats the purpose of the rookie QB contract with Lance.

If Jimmy G doesn't play well, the Niners could try to bring him back cheap (little interest from other teams) or just find another backup.  But it's hard to commit 100% to Lance when he's had such few games and will be a third-year pro next year.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 02:15:47 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 01:47:25 am
I can't help but see him as busty mcbust, and it's not really his fault because he's just played no games. nobody knows what he is or could be.



Yeah I've been thinking that myself. He might revive his career elsewhere, but I'd be surprised if was in San Francisco. At some point there will be articles about who made what decisions and the thought process behind trading all of that draft capital for Lance when Shanahan doesn't even seem to want/trust him. Meanwhile I think a few journalists will be quietly deleting their why don't the 49ers just trade Jimmy G takes
