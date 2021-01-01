I can't help but see him as busty mcbust, and it's not really his fault because he's just played no games. nobody knows what he is or could be.







Yea, the lack of games is really tough. I have worries for Zach Wilson for the same reason.If Jimmy G plays well, he's going to generate plenty of interest. If you're a young talented team like the Lions with all those playmakers and young guys on cheap rookie contracts and if you don't have a high draft pick, you could try to bring some like Jimmy G on a multiple year deal while working on future QB development. It's like the reverse rookie QB deal (kind of the Broncos having young playmakers and bringing in Russ and extending his contract). I can't imagine it'd be easy for the Niners to bring him back without a decently hefty contract, which defeats the purpose of the rookie QB contract with Lance.If Jimmy G doesn't play well, the Niners could try to bring him back cheap (little interest from other teams) or just find another backup. But it's hard to commit 100% to Lance when he's had such few games and will be a third-year pro next year.