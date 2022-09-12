Broncos coaches keep finding new ways to lose. Terrible game management towards the end and the type of penalties they gave away were coaching errors.



Wilson got two delay of game penalties on the same drive, never seen this happen. Two goal line fumbles near the one yard line in the 3rdquarter and they settle for a 64 yard fg with timeouts remaining. Easily one of the worst coaching decisions you will see all season. Seahawks played with a lot of heart and the post match interview from geno smith was touching. We can expect some brilliant memes with Pete Carroll laughing at the two goal line fumbles for broncos.