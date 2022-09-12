« previous next »
Classycara

Re: The NFL Thread
September 12, 2022, 02:44:51 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 12, 2022, 01:00:27 pm
"cooper rush" is a very cowboys QB name.
Also love that they have a receiver called Houston
potatomato33

Re: The NFL Thread
September 12, 2022, 03:15:05 pm
Can the Giants beat the Cowboys this year? One can only hope.
RedSince86

Re: The NFL Thread
September 12, 2022, 03:23:16 pm
Quote from: potatomato33 on September 12, 2022, 03:15:05 pm
Can the Giants beat the Cowboys this year? One can only hope.
rafathegaffa83

Re: The NFL Thread
September 12, 2022, 05:14:43 pm
I wonder if Jerry Jones is dumb enough to make a trade for Jimmy G? It wouldn't help one bit mind you given their O-Line and receiver issues
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
September 12, 2022, 05:28:31 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on September 12, 2022, 05:14:43 pm
I wonder if Jerry Jones is dumb enough to make a trade for Jimmy G? It wouldn't help one bit mind you given their O-Line and receiver issues

as if the 9ers are going to let him go now.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
September 12, 2022, 05:35:26 pm
The Giants (1-0) have a winning record for the first time since 2016
Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
September 12, 2022, 07:51:36 pm
From a schedule standpoint, the extra inter-conference game has really screwed it up for division winners who aren't at their best. It's going to be an awkward journey for Dallas this season.
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 12:56:40 am
Don't adjust the TV, but Seahawks are in those awful reverse green/navy uniforms. :puke2
Classycara

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 01:18:41 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 12:56:40 am
Don't adjust the TV, but Seahawks are in those awful reverse green/navy uniforms. :puke2
It's the perfect accompaniment/representation of this late era Carroll team. Neon sewage
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 01:24:51 am
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 01:18:41 am
It's the perfect accompaniment/representation of this late era Carroll team. Neon sewage

 ;D

Feels like there's as many Broncos fans, as Seahawks fans in the stadium, but Wilson got mixed reception running onto the field.
anandg_lfc

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 05:53:02 am
Broncos coaches keep finding new ways to lose. Terrible game management towards the end and the type of penalties they gave away were coaching errors.

Wilson got two delay of game penalties on the same drive, never seen this happen. Two goal line fumbles near the one yard line in the 3rdquarter and they settle for a 64 yard fg with timeouts remaining. Easily one of the worst coaching decisions you will see all season.  Seahawks played with a lot of heart and the post match interview from geno smith was touching. We can expect some brilliant memes with Pete Carroll laughing at the two goal line fumbles for broncos.
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 06:37:16 am
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Yesterday at 05:53:02 am
Broncos coaches keep finding new ways to lose. Terrible game management towards the end and the type of penalties they gave away were coaching errors.

Wilson got two delay of game penalties on the same drive, never seen this happen. Two goal line fumbles near the one yard line in the 3rdquarter and they settle for a 64 yard fg with timeouts remaining. Easily one of the worst coaching decisions you will see all season.  Seahawks played with a lot of heart and the post match interview from geno smith was touching. We can expect some brilliant memes with Pete Carroll laughing at the two goal line fumbles for broncos.

I think Wilson has seen a load of delay of game penalties on the same drive at the Seahawks stadium before, but kind of happened to the teams he played against, it was quite loud, but Wilson should have expected it. ;D

Broncos should have won but the fumbles cost them, & their red zone execution was dreadful, they had a few visits but couldn't convert to a TD

Not sure what was worse, the Seahawks reverse colour uniforms or the Broncos red zone execution, both were bad   ::)

 
LiverLuke

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 02:27:10 pm
that was amazing, 64 yard field goal or the QB you just paid a shitload of money for.
Garrus

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 07:11:55 pm


A great first week of football!
Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 07:33:49 pm
What a shambles by the Broncos...

No offense whatsoever by the Seahawks in the second half, completely dominating field position but fumbling, delaying games and then a 64-yard attempt to cap it all off to diss their star QB and his abilities to get five yards. Yikes.

Can't see that Seattle are going to go anywhere this year but it's essentially their mini Super Bowl to win this game last night.
Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 07:42:20 pm
I guess The Pats are gonna start their season next week......maybe?
Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 07:55:44 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:42:20 pm
I guess The Pats are gonna start their season next week......maybe?

They're a hard read this season. Given the strength of the AFC and two really good divisional opponents part of me is leaning towards them missing the playoffs altogether, but at the same time they're the Patriots, their home support is fantastic, they play in the famous navy blue and got Bill Belichick on the sidelines. Tough call.
PatriotScouser

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 07:55:56 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:42:20 pm
I guess The Pats are gonna start their season next week......maybe?

I don't hold out too much hope for us this year I'm afraid.

We're just not giving Mac enough top class weapons in Offense or on the O-line to help him out.

7-10 - at best for us. I think this will be Bill's last year as well, especially if we finish 3rd in the division which is a distinct possibility.
anandg_lfc

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:41:04 am
I cant see the patriots making the playoffs this season.
dalarr

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 05:34:54 am
Quote from: LiverLuke on Yesterday at 02:27:10 pm
that was amazing, 64 yard field goal or the QB you just paid a shitload of money for.
The coaches know more than you and I, but it looked like a baffling decision. Not only is it a QB you paid a shitload of money for, its a Superbowl-winning QB you paid a shitload of money for.
