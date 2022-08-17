« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread

voodoo ray

  Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
  feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64960 on: August 17, 2022, 03:14:55 pm
Quote from: Linudden on August 17, 2022, 03:06:59 pm
They should do weekly Friday Night Football games. I see a much bigger market potential than that over Thursday and Monday.

Friday night is high school football night in the US.
Boston always unofficial

  Kopite
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64961 on: August 17, 2022, 05:17:21 pm
Pats and Panthers had a pushy pushy punch up during a joint practice session yesterday.Might make the game friday a bit more interesting,Malcolm Butler's Patriot return is done for the year.
TipTopKop

  Legacy Fan
  Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64962 on: August 17, 2022, 05:31:43 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on August 17, 2022, 02:53:00 pm
Reinebold will be on when the CFB season ends. So his appearance on sky will be about the same point in the season as usual.
I read he left the Alouettes for personal reasons and has since joined the U of Hawaii. Not sure if that impacts when or if he'll still be on Sky.
MadErik

  Legacy Fan
  NS
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64963 on: August 17, 2022, 05:36:48 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on August 17, 2022, 05:31:43 pm
I read he left the Alouettes for personal reasons and has since joined the U of Hawaii. Not sure if that impacts when or if he'll still be on Sky.
Head of Player Development at Hawaii now.
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  Legacy Fan
  feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64964 on: August 17, 2022, 05:56:34 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on August 17, 2022, 05:31:43 pm
I read he left the Alouettes for personal reasons and has since joined the U of Hawaii. Not sure if that impacts when or if he'll still be on Sky.

that's what I said  ;)  CFB = college football

their season will probably be over at the end of november (I don't think they're all that great so won't be getting ot any bowl game)
TipTopKop

  Legacy Fan
  Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64965 on: August 17, 2022, 09:04:22 pm
Ah fair do's mate! don't know my acronyms, has to be said ;D

Yeah hope he makes it on TV at some point.
TipTopKop

  Legacy Fan
  Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64966 on: August 17, 2022, 11:36:24 pm
Yikes. From the news outlets:

A fight that ended with Aqib Talib's brother allegedly shooting and killing a youth football coach may have been started by the former NFL cornerback.

Witnesses have reportedly told Rebecca Lopez of Dallas' WFAA that Talib instigated the fight by crossing the field confronting the referees. The fight soon escalated, with one witness, coach Heith Mays, saying Talib threw the first punch against Mike Hickmon, who was shot moments later.
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  Legacy Fan
  feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64967 on: August 18, 2022, 05:16:23 pm
11 games and a 5 million buck fine for watson. "coincidentally" he comes back away at the texans.
Rosario

  Kopite
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64968 on: August 18, 2022, 05:18:02 pm
Watson suspended 11 games and his first game back is against you guessed it the Texans. I guess we really shouldnt be surprised the NFL using this situation to push ratings but still doesnt feel right at all.
TipTopKop

  Legacy Fan
  Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64969 on: August 18, 2022, 05:22:02 pm
I just don't get what part made sense for the Browns' front office, to take a chance on Watson and all this drama.
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  Legacy Fan
  feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64970 on: August 18, 2022, 05:28:54 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on August 18, 2022, 05:22:02 pm
I just don't get what part made sense for the Browns' front office, to take a chance on Watson and all this drama.

because they've not had a real QB since bernie kosar and that was a very long time ago.

whether or not he will be after so long out, watson was one of the best. and they've got him for at least 4 years after this one.

hence the desperation. even though they're scummy and stupid for the 5 years fully guaranteed.
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  Legacy Fan
  feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64971 on: August 18, 2022, 06:36:47 pm
oh and fuck the cleveland browns.
KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  Legacy Fan
  Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64972 on: August 18, 2022, 10:21:18 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on August 18, 2022, 05:22:02 pm
I just don't get what part made sense for the Browns' front office, to take a chance on Watson and all this drama.

He really is excellent. Remember how he played against the Raiders despite a less than stellar supporting cast. If they can get 4 years out of him, losing the bulk of 1, when hes in his prime they will be laughing.
TipTopKop

  Legacy Fan
  Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64973 on: August 18, 2022, 11:47:03 pm
Fair points Voodoo and Killie, I ask because he's been out of action for a while, and will be even more by the time he comes back.

The NFL moves fast, so I wonder if he's going to get back to that level he showed. Browns definitely all in on him, I guess.
RedG13

  Legacy Fan
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64974 on: August 19, 2022, 03:33:17 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on August 18, 2022, 05:16:23 pm
11 games and a 5 million buck fine for watson. "coincidentally" he comes back away at the texans.
He comes back then because of money stuff not because of the texans game.
jedimaster

  Anny Roader
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64975 on: August 19, 2022, 09:51:05 am
Quote from: KillieRed on August 18, 2022, 10:21:18 pm
He really is excellent. Remember how he played against the Raiders despite a less than stellar supporting cast. If they can get 4 years out of him, losing the bulk of 1, when hes in his prime they will be laughing.

Sorry to disappoint any Browns fans here, but he is not all that. As someone who follows the Texans I have seen all his games as a pro and aside from looking great in his first season he has flattered to deceive. In countless games he puts up most of his yards late in the game when the game is already lost against prevent defences, I lost count of the number of times the Texans failed to score in the first quarter or even the whole first half. You might say that is because he didn't have a good team around him, but apart from his last season at the Texans they did have a decent team. 

Then you have to question his character. Regardless of his 'extra curricular activities', he seems more about himself than the team. The whole sweepstakes to sign him was very strange. He contacted the Falcons himself to ask them to bid for him, they were not in the race until then. So you would think he would pick the Falcons. Instead he flirted with them, and then went with a team he had already said were out of the race, the Browns, because they came back offering the most guaranteed money. So he went with the guaranteed money and in doing so ruined the Falcons relationship with Matt Ryan, leaving the Falcons without a QB. Supposedly the Falcons were the team he grew up supporting, and he screwed them over.

If I was a Browns fan signing Watson with all the controversy around him would be a win the Superbowl or bust move, and even then it would be a tainted victory. Personally for the reasons above, it is not impossible due to the great roster around him, but I would be very surprised if they win or even get to the Superbowl with Watson. They mortgaged their future for him and the roster around him is going to get gradually worse over the next few years.

And on the subject of his antics, he still says 'I did nothing wrong'. ???
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  Legacy Fan
  feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64976 on: August 19, 2022, 10:11:58 am
I hope they go 0-17.
Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64977 on: August 19, 2022, 10:48:49 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on August 19, 2022, 10:11:58 am
I hope they go 0-17.

Very much so. Hope they pay another QB (maybe Jimmy G) to try and stay competitive in the 11 games and it leaves them as badly placed as possible. They deserve to be hamstrung by this for years
Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64978 on: August 19, 2022, 01:21:54 pm
Quote from: Classycara on August 19, 2022, 10:48:49 am
Very much so. Hope they pay another QB (maybe Jimmy G) to try and stay competitive in the 11 games and it leaves them as badly placed as possible. They deserve to be hamstrung by this for years

The stand-in being close to or above .500 before Watson returns to lose every game would be nicely entertaining and should deliver them a crappy draft position.
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  Legacy Fan
  feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64979 on: August 19, 2022, 01:28:11 pm
It'd be amusing if he did his ACL or something in training. Or on his first snap vs the Texans once he's received the inevitable torrent of abuse.
Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  Legacy Fan
  Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64980 on: August 19, 2022, 02:39:27 pm
He will get hostile receptions for many years. It's not like Michael Vick fighting some pitbulls because he did his time, but a lot of people will chant a lot of stuff and every down on the road all game will be like 3rd/4th down for him with the noise coming his way.
LiverLuke

  RAWK's Respectable Poster Boy :)
Legacy Fan
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64981 on: August 19, 2022, 03:34:50 pm
anyone see the manti te'o doc? just watching it now completely nuts. feel for the guy.
TipTopKop

  Legacy Fan
  Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64982 on: August 22, 2022, 10:26:20 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on August 15, 2022, 10:31:01 pm
The more we sputter, I'm more I find myself becoming a connoisseur of other sports.

Another draw or *shudder* a loss to the Mancs and I'll be up for skeet shooting ;D
Right, anyone know when the skeet shooting world championships start??

What are the rules for the game anyway     ;D

Can't wait for bloody Scott Hanson and his signature "7 HOURS" to bloody take my mind off footy   :'(
dalarr

  Call me sensitive
Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64983 on: August 22, 2022, 10:27:12 pm
Ive even watched pre-season games. Desperate for the season to begin.
TipTopKop

  Legacy Fan
  Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64984 on: August 22, 2022, 10:41:47 pm
I'd normally say don't do this to yourself man, but I'm beginning to see sense in this!
skipper757

  Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64985 on: August 22, 2022, 10:56:18 pm
Quote from: dalarr on August 22, 2022, 10:27:12 pm
Ive even watched pre-season games. Desperate for the season to begin.

 ;D  We're reaching some depths here, my friend!

Should be a good season though.
Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64986 on: August 22, 2022, 10:59:30 pm
I've only watched bits of the Detroit Lions pre season games, & that's only because they're on Hard Knocks, rest of pre season i don't bother, but at least theirs only just over a couple of weeks before week 1 starts.
Zimagic

  Legacy Fan
  Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64987 on: Yesterday at 11:16:30 am
Tyron Smith just did his hamstring. How very Dallas Cowboys.
MadErik

  Legacy Fan
  NS
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64988 on: Yesterday at 08:03:57 pm
Quote from: Zimagic on Yesterday at 11:16:30 am
Tyron Smith just did his hamstring. How very Dallas Cowboys.
Apparently an avulsion fracture of the kneecap. Not going to pretend to know what that is, but hes out til December at the earliest.
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  Legacy Fan
  feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64989 on: Yesterday at 08:04:51 pm
Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64990 on: Yesterday at 08:48:39 pm
Boston always unofficial

  Kopite
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64991 on: Today at 05:06:02 pm
Aaron Donald swinging helmets at Bengals players.Bills punter accused in rape of 17 year old.
Patriots play Raiders tonight.
TipTopKop

  Legacy Fan
  Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64992 on: Today at 05:48:04 pm
Saw the mad footage of that brawl. Incredible how no suspensions or some type of penalty is dished out for that.
Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #64993 on: Today at 06:35:00 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 05:48:04 pm
Saw the mad footage of that brawl. Incredible how no suspensions or some type of penalty is dished out for that.

Needs at least a six game suspension to match Garrett doing it to Mason Rudolph. Granted that was during a game, but this is to rival teams players and he's on film attempting many strikes over a not short period of time.

Honestly think even six games is lenient, authorities need to apply every lever possible to stamp it out as something that instinct might consider during red mist - it could easily cave a guys skull in juts with one hit
Boston always unofficial

  Kopite
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64994 on: Today at 06:35:03 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 05:48:04 pm
Saw the mad footage of that brawl. Incredible how no suspensions or some type of penalty is dished out for that.
 

I think it would be down to the club,so maybe a don't that again please! Pats and Panthers got into it twice. a few players got kicked out of practice but nowt else that i'm aware of.I don't pay to much attention to practice so this stuff might be going off everywhere.Roll on the first proper games.
Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64995 on: Today at 07:06:57 pm »
Seems to have been so many camp bust ups this year
Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64996 on: Today at 07:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 06:35:03 pm
 

I think it would be down to the club,so maybe a don't that again please! Pats and Panthers got into it twice. a few players got kicked out of practice but nowt else that i'm aware of.I don't pay to much attention to practice so this stuff might be going off everywhere.Roll on the first proper games.
^^^ this NFL not suspension for stuff that happens in practice it down the team
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64997 on: Today at 07:47:30 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:44:36 pm
^^^ this NFL not suspension for stuff that happens in practice it down the team
mean you, what?
