I just don't get what part made sense for the Browns' front office, to take a chance on Watson and all this drama.



because they've not had a real QB since bernie kosar and that was a very long time ago.whether or not he will be after so long out, watson was one of the best. and they've got him for at least 4 years after this one.hence the desperation. even though they're scummy and stupid for the 5 years fully guaranteed.