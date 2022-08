Yikes. From the news outlets:



A fight that ended with Aqib Talib's brother allegedly shooting and killing a youth football coach may have been started by the former NFL cornerback.



Witnesses have reportedly told Rebecca Lopez of Dallas' WFAA that Talib instigated the fight by crossing the field confronting the referees. The fight soon escalated, with one witness, coach Heith Mays, saying Talib threw the first punch against Mike Hickmon, who was shot moments later.