I'll my annual predictions later this month but has there ever in recent memory been an easier conference for a team to navigate to the Super Bowl than the Rams in the NFC this season? Teams in their own division are either a mess (Seattle, Arizona) or have a rookie QB who I don't think is that good (49ers). Looking around the NFC. Packers without Devante won't be the same and Bucs aren't the same team as a year ago let alone two years ago. Cowboys are a joke as are the rest of the NFC Least. So it's easy pickings for the Rams in the NFC it looks like. Though I do think that the Vikings are a dark horse to win their division and make a strong play-off run but with Cousins at QB they'll always be limited somewhat. Like 49ers with Garappolo.