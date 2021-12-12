« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1618 1619 1620 1621 1622 [1623]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2154135 times)

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,689
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64880 on: Today at 11:29:26 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:59:37 am
...But she knew deep down in the darkest reaches of her fractured memories that the Detroit Lions stink.
That's brilliant  ;D I do feel for their fans and Cleveland sometimes. They seem to have a way of ensuring their losses keep coming.

It must be heartbreaking seeing the Browns go to Baltimore and then turn into a multi SB champion, while this version of the Browns just can't seem to get things right.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,101
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64881 on: Today at 12:41:47 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:10:37 am
Jesus.

Im glad your sister is fine. I did wonder when you wrote that you seemed like a nice enough fellow :P

I actually used to love watching the Lions in the 90s with Barry Sanders in his prime. Possibly my favourite player to watch.

What's amazing is Voodoo ommited the guy's last line, which said

"She eventually got her memories back and is currently doing much better! Oh, blah blah blah, Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson, etc etc."

;D

Might need to use Google and the cached version to read it. Read most of the Why your team sucks a few seasons ago and though they were brilliant, but don't think I've invested the time since. Thanks for the sneak peak to lull me in Voodoo
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,789
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64882 on: Today at 12:45:51 pm »
This year Detroit actually have a bit of an opportunity presented to them. Three of the first four are at home and include games against Philadelphia, Washington and Seattle. Will be curious to see if they can actually go 7-10 or 8-9 if they get off to a decent start.

The issue is that I can't see them going with a winning record regardless, which speaks of the wider problem: no-one believes in the Lions!
Logged
Linudden.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,274
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64883 on: Today at 12:47:55 pm »
Never paid any attention to pre season friendlies.

What should be expected tonight with Raiders v Jags?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,398
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64884 on: Today at 12:49:36 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:47:55 pm
Never paid any attention to pre season friendlies.

What should be expected tonight with Raiders v Jags?

Back-ups youve never heard of?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,029
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64885 on: Today at 12:54:27 pm »
yeah a load of blokes who will not be on a roster by week 1
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,839
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64886 on: Today at 01:40:35 pm »
He might get a whole drive from the starters before it switches to backups and future cuts.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,789
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64887 on: Today at 01:44:00 pm »
Don't starters usually play the opening drive or first quarter?
Logged
Linudden.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,398
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64888 on: Today at 02:25:02 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:40:35 pm
He might get a whole drive from the starters before it switches to backups and future cuts.

I think even thats fallen by the wayside, but given its the Hall of Fame game it might be taken differently.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,274
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64889 on: Today at 02:45:35 pm »
Was looking at it from a betting perspective, but the markets are shite anyway. Not staying up for it.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,029
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64890 on: Today at 02:53:20 pm »
betting on pre-season?

madness that. all kinds of things can happen in terms of results. I mean the 0-16 browns won all their pre-season games.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,274
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64891 on: Today at 02:56:05 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:53:20 pm
betting on pre-season?

madness that. all kinds of things can happen in terms of results. I mean the 0-16 browns won all their pre-season games.

I would have if there were decent markets available  :D

I never bet on teams to win. Just player x to score a TD, player x to have x receiving yds/rushing yds/passing etc etc
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,839
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64892 on: Today at 03:10:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:56:05 pm
I would have if there were decent markets available  :D

I never bet on teams to win. Just player x to score a TD, player x to have x receiving yds/rushing yds/passing etc etc

Those would seem like even worse bets than to win, you have no idea if anyone is going to play let alone for how long.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,274
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64893 on: Today at 03:32:46 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 03:10:43 pm
Those would seem like even worse bets than to win, you have no idea if anyone is going to play let alone for how long.

Which is why I asked first what to expect from it.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,689
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64894 on: Today at 03:42:12 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 02:25:02 pm
I think even thats fallen by the wayside, but given its the Hall of Fame game it might be taken differently.
Yeah all indications are that it is going to be the backups of backups. The parking lot attendant might get a snap or two even.

This is pre-preseason! So maaaaaybe the starters will get a snap or two in the final preseason game, but definitely not in this game I don't think, with the O Line all rusty'n'all.

If I'm staying up it'll mostly be to watch Baseball, defo giving this a swerve.
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64895 on: Today at 03:57:29 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:59:37 am
My most recent memory of the Lions is sitting in my little sisters hospital room this past fall. It was a few days after she had brain surgery to remove a growth on her frontal lobe. After her surgery, she didnt recognize anybody, and would only remember her family and friends through asking us questions and slowly piecing things together. She still didnt recognize anything, it was more that things seemed vaguely familiar. The only reason she would sit and chat with me is that I seemed like a nice enough fellow, I sort of looked like her, I wore my university badgesame as the hospital she was inand she recognized my last name as her maiden name.

During one of our chats, her neighbor on the other side of the curtain was watching the Lions lose to the Rams. My sister was still out of it, and things like tv were too much to process and she complained to me that the sound was hurting her head. She must have caught a stray bit of the announcers on tv saying the Lions were losing because she said, Sounds like the Lions are losing. They always lose, right? Thats their thing. I remember that.

My sister didnt even recognize pictures of her son and husband and gave me a side eye every time I entered her room until I would show her my work ID with a picture of me and a last name that seemed familiar to her. But she knew deep down in the darkest reaches of her fractured memories that the Detroit Lions stink.
 

 

I was introduced to a guy that played on The Lions a few years back,dunno if it was just practice squad or if he saw some real game time,but we were in a pub in Cambridge,Mass.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,192
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64896 on: Today at 04:05:47 pm »
Despite my disillusionment with the NFL currently, I've still been keeping an eye out on the training camp news.

One interesting pieces coming out of the 49ers camp is a few players begging up Trent Williams as the best player in the NFL. Last year, Williams, received his first All-Pro recognition, didnt allow a sack and earned a PFF grade of 97.8. That's the highest grade any player has received since the site launched its grading system in 2006.

The PFF system is far from flawless but will be interesting to see where Trent Williams sits in the NFL Network Top 100 players in 2022. I'd be amazed if he isn't Top 10 but can't see an OL being No.1.

Who in your opinion is better than Trent Williams in the NFL currently? And where in the Top 100 would you have Williams? I ask because I know I have a 49ers bias but he seems one of the most dominating players around to me.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,789
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64897 on: Today at 04:10:23 pm »
Based on last season you'd be hard-pressed to not put TJ Watt as #1. It got to be an asterisk to not allow any sacks during a season if the Steelers weren't on your schedule ;D

Ridiculous offensive player bias that he didn't even get an MVP vote I mean come on.
Logged
Linudden.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,192
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64898 on: Today at 04:20:26 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 04:10:23 pm
Based on last season you'd be hard-pressed to not put TJ Watt as #1. It got to be an asterisk to not allow any sacks during a season if the Steelers weren't on your schedule ;D

Ridiculous offensive player bias that he didn't even get an MVP vote I mean come on.

I didn't want to bias anything but when it comes to best player in NFL but TJ Watt was one of 7 or 8 players I genuinely think you could build an argument for.

Mahomes, Rodgers, Allen, Kupp, Donald, Williams, TJ Watt. Think you could possibly add Myles Garrett, Davante Adams and Derrick Henry at a push.

Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,398
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64899 on: Today at 04:21:09 pm »

Quarterbacks are bound to be valued more...whether that make them better players is a different question. How about Justin Tucker?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,789
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64900 on: Today at 04:37:16 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 04:21:09 pm
Quarterbacks are bound to be valued more...whether that make them better players is a different question. How about Justin Tucker?

Tucker definitely did the achievement of the season with that monster kick and is Baltimore's MVP every year, for sure. They're never going to pay him like that, but with an average kicker they'd been in big trouble recently. Their game plan vs the Steelers have basically been 'Tucker field goal range, stack threes up'! Butker has a massive leg too and might be the second most valuable player on the Chiefs since they can essentially give him a 55-yard kick and walk off with three points nine times out of ten. He has a strange habit of doinking extra points though, which is a bit confusing. Then that young kicker McPherson for the Bengals looks the real deal. Quite hard to value kickers in relation to players not on special teams though.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:41:46 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,192
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64901 on: Today at 04:48:09 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 04:21:09 pm
Quarterbacks are bound to be valued more...whether that make them better players is a different question. How about Justin Tucker?

Tucker is a brilliant kicker. Having a reliable kicker is a huge bonus. Having a reliably kicker who can regularly hit FGs of over 50 yards is worth a lot to a team.

But I'd find it hard to justify Tucker being in the Top 20 players in the league. Never mind being the best. That might be hugely unfair given how important special teams actually are.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,789
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64902 on: Today at 04:52:39 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:48:09 pm
Tucker is a brilliant kicker. Having a reliable kicker is a huge bonus. Having a reliably kicker who can regularly hit FGs of over 50 yards is worth a lot to a team.

But I'd find it hard to justify Tucker being in the Top 20 players in the league. Never mind being the best. That might be hugely unfair given how important special teams actually are.

It's so easy to take special teams for granted. Remember when Tennessee signed Gostkowski and it just didn't gel at all a couple of years ago? Getting a blocked field goal at a pivotal moment is not something you could or should gamble with. Kickers just haven't discovered how important they are in contract negotiations. Tucker would be well within his rights to ask for 15 mil next time round the way the market is going. Someone is going to pay it.

I think Butker will be given north of 10 mil by Kansas City soon.
Logged
Linudden.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,029
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64903 on: Today at 04:54:34 pm »
nobody's paying 15mil a year for a kicker.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,789
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64904 on: Today at 05:00:12 pm »
The inflation is sky-high with all contracts in the league right now so it might happen sooner than people think. Teams are desperately throwing money at players in new positions trying to get an edge. Including the stupid ideas to give wideouts close to 30 years old the same amount of millions as their age on a five-year deal. Raiders *cough cough*

Seeing the Adams contract nothing surprises me anymore.

So it doesn't mean they should but I think someone fed up with their kicker will see a big hole in their salary cap and give some top kicker a call and be like 'are you down'? within a couple of years.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:03:26 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,029
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64905 on: Today at 05:03:00 pm »
if and when 15mil is the same percentage of the cap that 5mil is now, sure.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,789
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64906 on: Today at 05:06:53 pm »
Which is people's pick to finish last this year then? Can Jacksonville really make a three-peat? Given how Pederson's era at the Eagles resulted in a meltdown they're probably odds-on favourites. Normally you'd say that Seattle are tanking heavily and have a brutal division + AFC West pairing but they have some pieces and a head coach way too good to go worse than 5-12 in my opinion.
Logged
Linudden.

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64907 on: Today at 05:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 05:06:53 pm
Which is people's pick to finish last this year then? Can Jacksonville really make a three-peat? Given how Pederson's era at the Eagles resulted in a meltdown they're probably odds-on favourites. Normally you'd say that Seattle are tanking heavily and have a brutal division + AFC West pairing but they have some pieces and a head coach way too good to go worse than 5-12 in my opinion.

J-E-T-S suck suck suck,gotta be in with a shot with the Jags and maybe da bears?
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,029
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64908 on: Today at 05:22:41 pm »
the jets have a bit of a twat of a schedule on paper. but there will be teams being expectedly good and bad as ever.

falcons
bears
lions
jags
texans

in no particular order.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1618 1619 1620 1621 1622 [1623]   Go Up
« previous next »
 