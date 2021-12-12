Despite my disillusionment with the NFL currently, I've still been keeping an eye out on the training camp news.



One interesting pieces coming out of the 49ers camp is a few players begging up Trent Williams as the best player in the NFL. Last year, Williams, received his first All-Pro recognition, didnt allow a sack and earned a PFF grade of 97.8. That's the highest grade any player has received since the site launched its grading system in 2006.



The PFF system is far from flawless but will be interesting to see where Trent Williams sits in the NFL Network Top 100 players in 2022. I'd be amazed if he isn't Top 10 but can't see an OL being No.1.



Who in your opinion is better than Trent Williams in the NFL currently? And where in the Top 100 would you have Williams? I ask because I know I have a 49ers bias but he seems one of the most dominating players around to me.