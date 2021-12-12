« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1618 1619 1620 1621 1622 [1623]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2153731 times)

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,688
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64880 on: Today at 11:29:26 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:59:37 am
...But she knew deep down in the darkest reaches of her fractured memories that the Detroit Lions stink.
That's brilliant  ;D I do feel for their fans and Cleveland sometimes. They seem to have a way of ensuring their losses keep coming.

It must be heartbreaking seeing the Browns go to Baltimore and then turn into a multi SB champion, while this version of the Browns just can't seem to get things right.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,101
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64881 on: Today at 12:41:47 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:10:37 am
Jesus.

Im glad your sister is fine. I did wonder when you wrote that you seemed like a nice enough fellow :P

I actually used to love watching the Lions in the 90s with Barry Sanders in his prime. Possibly my favourite player to watch.

What's amazing is Voodoo ommited the guy's last line, which said

"She eventually got her memories back and is currently doing much better! Oh, blah blah blah, Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson, etc etc."

;D

Might need to use Google and the cached version to read it. Read most of the Why your team sucks a few seasons ago and though they were brilliant, but don't think I've invested the time since. Thanks for the sneak peak to lull me in Voodoo
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,779
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64882 on: Today at 12:45:51 pm »
This year Detroit actually have a bit of an opportunity presented to them. Three of the first four are at home and include games against Philadelphia, Washington and Seattle. Will be curious to see if they can actually go 7-10 or 8-9 if they get off to a decent start.

The issue is that I can't see them going with a winning record regardless, which speaks of the wider problem: no-one believes in the Lions!
Logged
Linudden.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,254
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64883 on: Today at 12:47:55 pm »
Never paid any attention to pre season friendlies.

What should be expected tonight with Raiders v Jags?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 1618 1619 1620 1621 1622 [1623]   Go Up
« previous next »
 