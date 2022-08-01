My most recent memory of the Lions is sitting in my little sisters hospital room this past fall. It was a few days after she had brain surgery to remove a growth on her frontal lobe. After her surgery, she didnt recognize anybody, and would only remember her family and friends through asking us questions and slowly piecing things together. She still didnt recognize anything, it was more that things seemed vaguely familiar. The only reason she would sit and chat with me is that I seemed like a nice enough fellow, I sort of looked like her, I wore my university badgesame as the hospital she was inand she recognized my last name as her maiden name.



During one of our chats, her neighbor on the other side of the curtain was watching the Lions lose to the Rams. My sister was still out of it, and things like tv were too much to process and she complained to me that the sound was hurting her head. She must have caught a stray bit of the announcers on tv saying the Lions were losing because she said, Sounds like the Lions are losing. They always lose, right? Thats their thing. I remember that.



My sister didnt even recognize pictures of her son and husband and gave me a side eye every time I entered her room until I would show her my work ID with a picture of me and a last name that seemed familiar to her. But she knew deep down in the darkest reaches of her fractured memories that the Detroit Lions stink.