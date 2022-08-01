Watson hasnt been charged with anything which gives the NFL very little place to go youd of thought. Obviously it all stinks but you cant be handing out season bans for accusations.
Because NFL have a player conduct policy, which is different to a player being charged with anything.
In 2010 Ben Roethlisberger got 6 game ban later reduced to 4 game ban for sexual misconduct even though he settled out of court, & wasn't charged with anything, & his was 2 civil cases, Watson was 24 civil cases, Watson should have got a season ban
Calvin Ridley has a season ban for betting[including his team to win], & he hasn't been charged with anything, it's not a good look for the NFL if you're banning someone for the season for betting, but sexual misconduct on the scale of what Watson has done, you get a few games.