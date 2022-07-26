« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1616 1617 1618 1619 1620 [1621]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2151136 times)

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,824
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64800 on: July 26, 2022, 05:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on July 26, 2022, 05:09:56 pm
When the revolution comes, everyone working for Ticketmaster will be first against the wall and it will be glorious.

They could be offered a not first against the wall option for an additional fee though.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,524
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64801 on: July 26, 2022, 10:10:46 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on July 21, 2022, 07:10:08 pm
https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1550155029352484865

Murray got paid wonder what Lamar contract looks like

Apparently, there's a clause in Murry's contract he has to do 4 hours of independent film study a week, how utterly embarrassing for both. :lmao
« Last Edit: July 26, 2022, 10:16:55 pm by Statto Red »
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,092
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64802 on: July 26, 2022, 10:17:32 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on July 26, 2022, 10:10:46 pm
Apparently, there's a clause in Murry's contract he has to do 4 hours of independent film study a week, how utterly embarrassing for both. :lmao
He can start with Das Boot, that will cover most of his first week's hours
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,007
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64803 on: July 26, 2022, 10:20:12 pm »
a "do your homework" clause is a bit weird, and quite funny too.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,751
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64804 on: July 26, 2022, 10:24:35 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 24, 2022, 09:06:26 pm
more alternate lid news.

chicago have got an orange one which looks shite as their orange gear does.
arizona have joined the legions of teams using a black lid.

Arizona have used a third jersey that's black for ages though? I can't find anything related to them removing cardinal red. It would be really silly too, not just because it's beautiful but also a true standout and a big part of the brand. Red sea etc.
Logged
Linudden.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,007
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64805 on: July 26, 2022, 10:27:10 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on July 26, 2022, 10:24:35 pm
Arizona have used a third jersey that's black for ages though? I can't find anything related to them removing cardinal red. It would be really silly too, not just because it's beautiful but also a true standout and a big part of the brand. Red sea etc.

nobody's removing anything.

Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,751
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64806 on: July 26, 2022, 10:28:24 pm »
Ok good, that's just a new third alternate then.
Logged
Linudden.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,035
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64807 on: July 26, 2022, 10:28:40 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on July 26, 2022, 10:17:32 pm
He can start with Das Boot, that will cover most of his first week's hours

I wouldn't call Das Boot an independent film. When it was made in the 80s the cost would be equal to more than 30 million Euros today. It also had Bavaria Film involved one of the biggest movie production and distribution companies in Germany. It also is more than five hours (at least the longest version there is), which would cover the whole first week and a quarter of the second... ;)
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,092
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64808 on: July 26, 2022, 10:33:26 pm »
Quote from: stoa on July 26, 2022, 10:28:40 pm
I wouldn't call Das Boot an independent film. When it was made in the 80s the cost would be equal to more than 30 million Euros today. It also had Bavaria Film involved one of the biggest movie production and distribution companies in Germany. It also is more than five hours (at least the longest version there is), which would cover the whole first week and a quarter of the second... ;)

Ah shit, you've rumbled me - OK I admit I've never seen it ;D
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,226
  • Dutch Class
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64809 on: July 26, 2022, 10:37:09 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on July 26, 2022, 10:33:26 pm
Ah shit, you've rumbled me - OK I admit I've never seen it ;D

The greatest submarine film ever. An all-time classic
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,035
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64810 on: July 26, 2022, 10:39:30 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July 26, 2022, 10:37:09 pm
The greatest submarine film ever. An all-time classic

Can't agree or disagree with that, as I don't think I've watched other submarine films (not even Hunt for Red October), but Das Boot is definitely a great movie and I've watched it multiple times...
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,007
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64811 on: July 26, 2022, 10:43:59 pm »
there was also a decent remix of the theme tune made as well about 30 years ago.

well, I liked it anyway
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,092
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64812 on: July 26, 2022, 10:44:33 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July 26, 2022, 10:37:09 pm
The greatest submarine film ever. An all-time classic
Definitely on the list

Quote from: stoa on July 26, 2022, 10:39:30 pm
Can't agree or disagree with that, as I don't think I've watched other submarine films (not even Hunt for Red October), but Das Boot is definitely a great movie and I've watched it multiple times...

Watch Crimson Tide before that - it's very hollywood, but really great. It's got Gene Hackman in it, sometimes that's all thats needed
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,035
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64813 on: July 26, 2022, 10:49:03 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on July 26, 2022, 10:44:33 pm
Watch Crimson Tide before that - it's very hollywood, but really great. It's got Gene Hackman in it, sometimes that's all thats needed

Not really looking to watch any submarine films. If I want to go somewhere dark, cold and wet, I go to our sleeper group... :D
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,365
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64814 on: July 27, 2022, 08:52:22 am »
Quote from: stoa on July 26, 2022, 10:28:40 pm
I wouldn't call Das Boot an independent film. When it was made in the 80s the cost would be equal to more than 30 million Euros today. It also had Bavaria Film involved one of the biggest movie production and distribution companies in Germany. It also is more than five hours (at least the longest version there is), which would cover the whole first week and a quarter of the second... ;)

I went on a school trip to France and the onboard cinema chose to show Das Boot during choppy seas...the vomit was running down the aisles. Cracking movie.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64815 on: July 27, 2022, 08:54:23 am »
Not a month goes by where Mahomes contract deal doesn't look better and better.

Wait until its Herbert's & Burrow's time to reset the QB market
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,751
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64816 on: July 27, 2022, 11:03:27 am »
Quote from: redwillow on July 27, 2022, 08:54:23 am
Not a month goes by where Mahomes contract deal doesn't look better and better.

Wait until its Herbert's & Burrow's time to reset the QB market

Maybe Burrow is a bit smarter than Murray and adapts his asking price a bit for a longer contract with restructuring options if/when the cap rises. After all, he'll need Chase to sign a new deal too. Murray will really struggle to outplay the holes around him that his contract will result in. Mahomes has the talent to do that, although Kansas City have a brutal schedule next season.

For Burrow it's also worth contemplating that Cincy is a very difficult place to attract free agents to and they'll have to pay over the odds to land them. Outdoor training facility in winter, cold weather, outdoor stadium, quite a small metro, far away from the big markets and so on. So if he wants to have a competitive team around him he'll have to bend a bit. Buffalo is another team which will always struggle at signing free agents based on where the team is from. Von Miller really rinsed them this off-season for example. I don't think it's a coincidence the two highest paid QB's in the league are in cold-weather climates and smaller markets either. Or that Kirk Cousins used to be really high on that list when he went to Minnesota. It plays some kind of role.

Herbert is a bit more difficult to predict contract-wise. I can see them making him the highest paid in the league because everything is bigger in LA and because of the California income taxes. On the other hand, it's quite attractive to play in California so in theory he could settle for less.

Either way, Denver might do something crazy and make Russell Wilson the highest paid if he throws some TD's early in the season before his form invariably dips. I mean, we're talking Denver here.
« Last Edit: July 27, 2022, 04:27:49 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,678
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64817 on: July 29, 2022, 08:16:00 am »
Cards released a statement:
Quote
After seeing the distraction it created, we removed the addendum from the contract.
It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended. Our confidence in Kyler Murray is as high as it's ever been and nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in this contract.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,007
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64818 on: July 29, 2022, 08:41:47 am »
Bizarre. Not quite sure how they thought it would be taken regardless of what they 'intended'
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,751
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64819 on: July 29, 2022, 12:42:55 pm »
I doubt the biggest issue is Murray not studying enough film, to me it mostly looks like he's a fairweather QB who can't change his gameplan. When on song everything clicks but when it doesn't he has no way to respond.
Logged
Linudden.

Online anandg_lfc

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 35
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64820 on: July 29, 2022, 01:09:46 pm »
Herbert will be the MVP this year. The chargers have a pretty impressive squad.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64821 on: Today at 01:09:15 am »
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,678
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64822 on: Today at 10:41:59 am »
Fancy owning an NFL franchise? Latest valuations published...

NFL VALUATIONS (Per Sportico)
1) Dallas Cowboys $7.64B
2) Los Angeles Rams $5.91B
3) New England Patriots $5.88B
4) New York Giants $5.73B
5) San Francisco 49ers $5.18B
6) Chicago Bears $5B
7) New York Jets $4.8B
8 ) Washington Commanders $4.78B
9) Philadelphia Eagles $4.7B
10) Denver Broncos $4.65B
11) Houston Texans $4.63B
12) Seattle Seahawks $4.385B
13) Pittsburgh Steelers $4.26B
14) Green Bay Packers $4.19B
15) Las Vegas Raiders $4.08B
16) Miami Dolphins $4.06B
17) Atlanta Falcons $3.88B
18) Minnesota Vikings $3.72B
19) Los Angeles Chargers $3.62B
20) Kansas City Chiefs $3.54B
21) Baltimore Ravens $3.435B
22) Carolina Panthers $3.36B
23) Tennessee Titans $3.29B
24) Tampa Bay Buccaneers $3.28B
25) New Orleans Saints $3.26B
26) Indianapolis Colts $3.245B
27) Cleveland Browns $3.18B
28) Arizona Cardinals $3.165B
29) Buffalo Bills $2.99B
30) Jacksonville Jaguars $2.94B
31) Detroit Lions $2.86B
32) Cincinnati Bengals $2.84B
LEAGUE AVERAGE $4.14B
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,007
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64823 on: Today at 10:47:06 am »
A few quid.

but then again I guess something's worth what someone else is willing to pay for it.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,162
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64824 on: Today at 11:02:37 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:09:15 am
Deebo got paid
https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1553888193019363330

Great news for 49ers and Trey Lance.

That only really leaves Jimmy G release/trade and Nick Bosa contract extension as the loose ends to tie up for the 49ers. Suspect Bosa contract will be 2023 though.

49ers roster looks in a decent position to me. Injuries will always be a big factor but in terms of the projected 53 man roster the main Q marks are Lances transition to NFL starter and how the O-line performs. The O-line looks like a potential weakness despite arguably boasting the best individual player in the league. WR, TE, FB and RB look good.

Defence is absolutely stacked with talent. DL has star quality in Bosa but is also really deep. LB group is one of the Top 2 or 3 in NFL. CBs looked good with Moseley, Ward and hopefully a fit Jason Verret. Jimmy Ward at safety is one of the most under rated players in the league. Think it could be a Top 5 defence overall this season. Though that probably wont matter if Lance and the offense dont shine.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,365
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64825 on: Today at 12:01:50 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:47:06 am
A few quid.

but then again I guess something's worth what someone else is willing to pay for it.

And valuations don`t seem to have much to do with the team being a winning one.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,007
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64826 on: Today at 12:04:47 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:01:50 pm
And valuations don`t seem to have much to do with the team being a winning one.

largely nothing to do with that. depends how much talk your team gets and the size of the local media market.

Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,751
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64827 on: Today at 12:08:07 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 10:41:59 am
Fancy owning an NFL franchise? Latest valuations published...

NFL VALUATIONS (Per Sportico)
7) New York Jets $4.8B

20) Kansas City Chiefs $3.54B
24) Tampa Bay Buccaneers $3.28B
29) Buffalo Bills $2.99B
32) Cincinnati Bengals $2.84B
LEAGUE AVERAGE $4.14B

Imagine paying that much only to discover that Zach Wilson is your franchise quarterback and then figuring out which guys are doing the slinging for the lower four ;D

The NFL valuations are a bit of a joke. Facilities, markets and all that kind of stuff yes I know, but 4.8 billion for frigging New York Jets??? Then those asking prices for Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos when they are cold-weather outdoor teams that can't host the Super Bowl and haven't made the playoffs for years.

To me it looks like Las Vegas, Miami, Kansas City, Tampa Bay and Arizona are the best deals on the market assuming those prices would be accepted.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:12:02 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,092
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64828 on: Today at 12:11:57 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 12:08:07 pm
Imagine paying that much only to discover that Zach Wilson is your franchise quarterback and then figuring out which guys are doing the slinging for the lower four ;D

The NFL valuations are a bit of a joke. Facilities, markets and all that kind of stuff yes I know, but 4.8 billion for frigging New York Jets???
Part of it comes from the huge guaranteed revenue streams, plus the entire lack of jeopardy from a sporting perspective. Something FSG were trying to lean towards for LFC, to increase the clubs value, with the ESL guaranteeing we'd never fail to receive that money on account of not 'qualifying'.

I am surprised by the Bills being so low. I wouldn't really know, but I had the sense they had a huge and loyal (and slightly mad) following. But I guess it is really the media markets, as mentioned above, and near the North East coast there's a lot of big teams.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,751
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64829 on: Today at 12:17:10 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:11:57 pm
Part of it comes from the huge guaranteed revenue streams, plus the entire lack of jeopardy from a sporting perspective. Something FSG were trying to lean towards for LFC, to increase the clubs value, with the ESL guaranteeing we'd never fail to receive that money on account of not 'qualifying'.

I am surprised by the Bills being so low. I wouldn't really know, but I had the sense they had a huge and loyal (and slightly mad) following. But I guess it is really the media markets, as mentioned above, and near the North East coast there's a lot of big teams.

The Bills have a huge local support but the media market is really small and the ageing outdoors stadium makes it a lot less of a valuable commodity. What is a bit strange though is that on-field success doesn't matter more in raising the value a bit. Having a 25-year old franchise quarterback capable of winning the Super Bowl should sling the price up much more on par with say Carolina. I genuinely can't see the attraction in them being above some names on this list.

Likewise, the commercial value and on-field success for Mahomes should bring KC up to Denver territory. It might be that a lot of rich people have holiday homes in Colorado for skiing and property prices being high in Denver in general, otherwise I can't really see the attraction in a medium market with an 21-years old outdoors stadium with winter lows and blizzards as bad as Chicago.

Washington and Philadelphia are probably too high. The former lost the brand name, have been terrible for 20 years, have a toxic owner and need a new stadium.

Tennessee is surprisingly low value as well. I think that's a good investment considering Nashville is an event city with favourable weather.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:24:27 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,007
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64830 on: Today at 12:20:00 pm »
you do realise the broncos just got sold don't you?

so that isn't a valuation, that's what the price was.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,751
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64831 on: Today at 12:21:07 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:20:00 pm
you do realise the broncos just got sold don't you?

so that isn't a valuation, that's what the price was.

Then that probably says a lot about what prices other owners could squeeze out more than anything. I can't see Miami going for less than that.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,226
  • Dutch Class
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64832 on: Today at 12:53:15 pm »
Reorganized by media market size

Quote
NFL VALUATIONS (Per Sportico)
4) New York Giants $5.73B
7) New York Jets $4.8B
2) Los Angeles Rams $5.91B
19) Los Angeles Chargers $3.62B
6) Chicago Bears $5B
9) Philadelphia Eagles $4.7B
1) Dallas Cowboys $7.64B
5) San Francisco 49ers $5.18B
17) Atlanta Falcons $3.88B
11) Houston Texans $4.63B
8 ) Washington Commanders $4.78B
3) New England Patriots $5.88B
28) Arizona Cardinals $3.165B
12) Seattle Seahawks $4.385B
24) Tampa Bay Buccaneers $3.28B
18) Minnesota Vikings $3.72B
31) Detroit Lions $2.86B
10) Denver Broncos $4.65B
16) Miami Dolphins $4.06B
27) Cleveland Browns $3.18B
22) Carolina Panthers $3.36B
26) Indianapolis Colts $3.245B
13) Pittsburgh Steelers $4.26B
21) Baltimore Ravens $3.435B
23) Tennessee Titans $3.29B
20) Kansas City Chiefs $3.54B
32) Cincinnati Bengals $2.84B
15) Las Vegas Raiders $4.08B
30) Jacksonville Jaguars $2.94B
25) New Orleans Saints $3.26B
29) Buffalo Bills $2.99B
14) Green Bay Packers $4.19B

Granted, the likes of the Packers and Steelers are much more historic franchises with bigger followings that get much broader national coverage than say the Jaguars, Bucs etc.. Also if you were to put the Packers in the Milwaukee media market instead of Green Bay's, they would still sit between Cincinnati and Las Vegas. Even though the Bills are currently successful, they are away from the New York City media market, which they are having to compete with. I'd guarantee they have a bigger following and more plentiful TV coverage in southern Ontario than around New York City, due to their proximity to the U.S-Canada border and the city of Toronto. The percentage of Bills season ticket holders that are Canadian has ranged between 15% to 25% over the past decade or so. It's estimated that at least one-fifth of the home crowd at every Bills game comes from somewhere in Ontario.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:57:14 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1616 1617 1618 1619 1620 [1621]   Go Up
« previous next »
 