Not a month goes by where Mahomes contract deal doesn't look better and better.



Wait until its Herbert's & Burrow's time to reset the QB market



Maybe Burrow is a bit smarter than Murray and adapts his asking price a bit for a longer contract with restructuring options if/when the cap rises. After all, he'll need Chase to sign a new deal too. Murray will really struggle to outplay the holes around him that his contract will result in. Mahomes has the talent to do that, although Kansas City have a brutal schedule next season.For Burrow it's also worth contemplating that Cincy is a very difficult place to attract free agents to and they'll have to pay over the odds to land them. Outdoor training facility in winter, cold weather, outdoor stadium, quite a small metro, far away from the big markets and so on. So if he wants to have a competitive team around him he'll have to bend a bit. Buffalo is another team which will always struggle at signing free agents based on where the team is from. Von Miller really rinsed them this off-season for example. I don't think it's a coincidence the two highest paid QB's in the league are in cold-weather climates and smaller markets either. Or that Kirk Cousins used to be really high on that list when he went to Minnesota. It plays some kind of role.Herbert is a bit more difficult to predict contract-wise. I can see them making him the highest paid in the league because everything is bigger in LA and because of the California income taxes. On the other hand, it's quite attractive to play in California so in theory he could settle for less.Either way, Denver might do something crazy and make Russell Wilson the highest paid if he throws some TD's early in the season before his form invariably dips. I mean, we're talking Denver here.